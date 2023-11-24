NBA Best Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, Nov. 24

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Knicks 1Q + game moneyline (+120) vs. Heat

DraftKings, 11:39 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Every team in the NBA has at least one day of rest after not playing on Thanksgiving, but the Knicks have three days of rest to the Heat's one. Not only that, but both Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson are questionable. The line will certainly shift based on news there, so keep that in mind if you prefer to wait. Still, I like New York to come out blazing at home with plenty of rest against a banged-up Miami. Something I would also consider here for longer odds is tacking on Julius Randle 7+ 1Q points to bring the parlay up to +272. Randle is averaging 6.4 first-quarter shot attempts per game this season.

Pistons 1Q spread +2 (-110) at Pacers

DraftKings, 11:54 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Like the game above, the Pistons have three days of rest to the Pacers' one day of rest, and Indiana is also beat up. Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith are notably questionable, and the Pistons will be getting Jalen Duren back -- a massive, massive boost for their play on both sides of the ball. I don't necessarily trust Detroit to cover +7.5 on the whole game, but I think they can come out hot in the first quarter while rested and boosted through Duren's presence.

Parlay: Timberwolves to cover -4 vs. Kings + Domantas Sabonis under 37.5 points + rebounds + assists (+212)

DraftKings, 12:35 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Timberwolves are tied for allowing the fewest points per game (105.8) in the NBA, and they allow the fewest points per game to centers, as well as the third-fewest rebounds per game. Since Minnesota has also guarded point guards well, allowing the second-fewest points per game to the position, I think Sacramento will struggle given how much of their offense is purely run through Fox and Sabonis.

Tyus Jones Over 11.5 points (+100) versus Milwaukee Bucks

FanDuel, 1:20 PM

Kirien Sprecher: Jones has scored at least 10 points in five straight games, averaging 12.8 points and 5.0 assists during that stretch. Last Monday, Jones scored 18 points in 26 minutes during a 142-129 loss to Milwaukee.

Cade Cunningham Over 30.5 Points + Assists (-115) versus Indiana Pacers

FanDuel, 1:20 PM

Kirien Sprecher: Cunningham has surpassed this total in just seven of his first 15 appearances. However, he's battled inconsistent shooting to start the year, and I expect that to change against the worst defense in the league. The Pacers allow the most points (128.3) and assists (30.8) per game to opposing teams, so this should be a perfect situation for Cunningham to thrive. Thanks, Kirien Sprecher