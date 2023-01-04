NBA Best Bets - Today's NBA Picks for Wednesday, Jan. 4

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 53.5 points + rebounds + assists at Toronto (-105)

DraftKings, 3:40 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Bucks will be missing Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton, George Hill and Joe Ingles for this one. With those players off the floor, Antetokounmpo has an absurd 43% usage rate. I expect him to keep up his hot streak, as the Bucks need to lean on him as much as ever.

Jarrett Allen over 9.5 rebounds vs. Suns (-125)

DraftKings, 11:30am ET

Ken Crites: Allen is averaging 10.2 rebounds per game and will probably be without PF Evan Mobley (QUE, ankle). Phoenix is a mediocre rebounding team, ranking 14th with 51.5 per game with some poor recent outings. My bigger beef is DeAndre Ayton too often plays soft with "only" 9.4 boards per game despite no real Phoenix power forward fighting him for boards. Allen should double-double.

