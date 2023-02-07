NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 7

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for a six-game slate Tuesday night, and the primary focus is naturally LeBron James' pursuit of Kareem Abdul Jabbar's all-time scoring record. James certainly will have a chance to make history Tuesday if he can produce 36 points against the Thunder, but there are also several other intriguing matchups including Suns-Nets and Timberwolves-Nuggets clashes.

Slate Overview

In terms of spreads, there's an even split between narrow lines and heavier favorites. As of early Tuesday, there's three games with projected advantages of five points or fewer, while the other half of the ledger sports spreads of seven or eight points.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Nikola Jokic, DEN (hamstring): PROBABLE

Jokic is expected to return from a one-game absence and play his usual high-usage role.

Jamal Murray, DEN (knee): PROBABLE

Murray was also sidelined for Denver's most recent contest, but since his absence was due to knee injury management and not a new issue, he should be set for a normal allotment of minutes.

Spencer Dinwiddie, BKN (recent trade): GTD

If Dinwiddie is ready to play following his recent trade, he might be on a minutes limit given his need to acclimate to the Nets' system, meaning Cam Thomas could still have a sizable role after back-to-back 40-point efforts.

Brandon Ingram, NOP (toe): PROBABLE

Ingram is expected to jump back into action after sitting out Sunday's win over the Kings due to left toe soreness and isn't projected to have any minutes limitations.

Rudy Gobert, MIN (groin): QUESTIONABLE

If Gobert were to sit out, Naz Reid would likely draw another spot start at center.

Other notable injuries:

Kevin Durant, BKN (knee): OUT

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN (calf): OUT

Zion Williamson, NOP (hamstring): OUT

Steven Adams, MEM (knee): OUT

Mitchell Robinson, NYK (thumb): OUT

Ben Simmons, BKN (knee): GTD

RJ Barrett, NYK (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Aaron Gordon, DEN (ankle): PROBABLE

Jonas Valanciunas, NOP (quadriceps): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have five players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Tuesday's slate: Nikola Jokic ($11,600), Anthony Davis ($10,800), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,600), Ja Morant ($10,400) and LeBron James ($10,300).

Jokic is expected to play through his probable tag and will be looking to build on a three-game stretch where he's posted 54.6 to 71.1 FD points. He also contributed 63.7 FD points across 31 minutes in his most recent meeting with the T-Wolves on Jan. 18.

Davis has racked up 57.8 and 62.3 FD points in his last two games, but it's possible he takes a back seat usage-wise to LeBron on Tuesday as his teammate goes for the all-time scoring record.

Gilgeous-Alexander had scored 47.6 to 70.8 FD points in seven straight contests before dipping to 26 FD points in his most recent game, but he'll draw a favorable matchup against the Lakers on Tuesday.

Morant missed Sunday's game with a wrist issue but is off the injury report altogether ahead of Tuesday's matchup versus the Bulls, when he'll look to build on a stretch where he's scored 45 to 68.5 FD points in six straight.

James will be the focal point of the night due to his pursuit of the scoring record, and he'll check in having averaged 32.1 points and 53.9 FD points across his last seven games.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Trae Young, ATL ($9,400)

Young missed Saturday's game due to an illness, so he should be very well rested and comes in having tallied 47.8 to 50 FD points in three of the prior four contests as well.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,400)

Edwards has been under 40 FD points in his last two games, but he'd over 40 in the previous eight contests and could be taking the floor without Rudy Gobert on Tuesday.

Julius Randle, NYK ($9,100)

Randle has been over 40 FD points in nine straight games, including three tallies of 49.7 or greater.

Devin Booker, PHO ($8,900)

Booker will return Tuesday after his month-plus absence and will likely be very popular at a salary he's very capable of outpacing.

Cam Thomas, BKN ($6,500)

Thomas' rostering rate will undoubtedly be through the roof after back-to-back 40-point contributions, even as his salary continues to climb.

Key Values

Jalen Williams, OKC at LAL ($5,700)

Williams just put up 26.5 FD points across 25 minutes against the Warriors on Monday night, boosting his overall production with his fifth multi-steal tally in the last 11 games. The rookie also has six double-digit scoring efforts within that sample, and he's shooting a solid 47.7 percent overall as well. The Lakers make for solid targets as well, ranking No. 18 in offensive efficiency rating allowed (26.5) to power forwards and the surrendering the sixth-most FD points per game to the position (45.9), including the fifth most in the last seven contests (49.7). Los Angeles is also yielding the most rebounds per home game (55.3), furthering Williams' case.

Xavier Tillman, MEM vs. CHI ($5,300)

Tillman should continue to work as the Grizzlies' starting center in the ongoing absence of Steven Adams (knee), and he'll check in having scored 23.7 to 33.5 FD points in his first three turns with the first unit. The third-year big is averaging an impressive 1.7 steals per contest in that brief sample and has done a nice job on the boards as well with 8.3 rebounds per contest. The Bulls have been more generous to centers recently as well, conceding 57.9 FD points per game to the position in the last seven contests while also surrendering the fourth-most points per contest (29.1) to fives during that span.

Isaiah Hartenstein, NYK at ORL ($5,000)

Hartenstein has been a bigger beneficiary than rookie frontcourt mate Jericho Sims of Mitchell Robinson's ongoing absence due to a thumb injury, averaging 25.7 FD points over his last seven games on 6.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 block across 26.7 minutes per contest in that span. The big man should be in position for another solid output Tuesday, as the Magic are tied for the seventh-highest offensive efficiency rating allowed to centers (33.4), as well as the sixth highest to second-unit players (43.8). What's more, Orlando is surrendering the third-most FD points per game to centers in the last 15 (60.0), and Hartenstein put up 19.8 in just 18 minutes versus the Magic in his one prior meeting against them this season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Santi Aldama, MEM vs. CHI ($5,500)

