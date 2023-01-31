NBA DFS: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 31

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for a modest Tuesday night slate, as there are five games on the docket. There are some big names on the injury report as well, so the player pool could be a bit shallow at the high end of the salary spectrum. We do have a number of appealing value plays in favorable matchups, however, which help offset some of those concerns.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Spreads are varied, as there is one double-digit favorite in the Bucks, another club with a eight-point projected advantage in the Nuggets, and three other spreads coming in at five points or fewer.

Projected totals are a bit more stable. Four games have figures of at least 230 points, while the Heat-Magic contest is all the way at the other end of the spectrum at just 209.5 projected points.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (knee): PROBABLE

Antetokounmpo is expected to take the floor in what will be a highly favorable matchup on paper against the porous Hornets frontcourt.

LeBron James, LAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

James is likely to suit up after missing the first game of a back-to-back set Monday. However, if he were to sit out again, Rui Hachimura and Troy Brown would likely remain in the starting five.

Anthony Davis, LAL (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Davis is also likely to take the floor after resting on the first night of a back-to-back set Monday, but if he were to sit out again, Thomas Bryant would be in for another start at center.

Jimmy Butler, MIA (quadriceps): QUESTIONABLE

If Butler were to sit out, the usage of the likes of Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo would see a boost, while Haywood Highsmith would likely step into the starting five.

Jamal Murray, DEN (knee injury management): QUESTIONABLE

If Murray were to sit out, Bones Hyland and Ish Smith would likely see the majority of minutes at point guard.

Other notable injuries:

Zion Williamson, NOP (hamstring): OUT

Kelly Oubre, CHA (hand): OUT

Mitchell Robinson, NYK (thumb): OUT

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Tuesday's slate: Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,200), Nikola Jokic ($11,400), LeBron James ($10,700) and Anthony Davis ($10,200).

Antetokounmpo is expected to play through his probable designation and has eclipsed 68 FD points in each of his last two games, but it does bear mentioning his minutes could be somewhat abbreviated if Milwaukee plays up to expectations as 12.5-point favorites.

Jokic has 53.2 and 46.1 FD points in his last two games, and he draws a favorable matchup versus a Pelicans squad still without Zion Williamson down low. Jokic has averaged 61.5 FD points over his first two meetings with New Orleans this season.

If James returns from a one-game absence, he's exceeded 60 FD points in two of the last three contests.

Davis has seen a salary reduction, so if he returns from a one-game absence to face a Knicks team without Mitchell Robinson (thumb) down low, he could deliver a solid return on investment.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Kawhi Leonard, LAC ($9,600)

Leonard should be well-rested after sitting out Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, and he's eclipsed 50 FD points in three of his last five games overall.

Julius Randle, NYK ($9,400)

Randle has scored at least 43 FD points in five straight games and has scored at least 51 FD points on 16 occasions, giving him the ceiling of a much higher-salaried player.

Bam Adebayo, MIA ($8,700)

Adebayo would be especially popular if Jimmy Butler were to sit out due to his quad injury, but he should be in plenty of rosters under any circumstance after scoring 55.5 and 41.7 FD points in two of his last three games.

DeMar DeRozan, CHI ($8,500)

DeRozan has put up 40.1 to 48.3 FD points in the five games since his return from a three-game absence due to a quadriceps injury, which should keep him in plenty of lineups Tuesday.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($7,500)

Brunson is averaging 43.4 FD points over his last 13 games while shooting 48.9 percent, including 45.5 percent from three-point range.

Key Values

Brook Lopez, MIL vs. CHA ($6,200)

Lopez draws what has been a premium matchup for centers all season, as the Hornets are allowing the fifth-highest offensive efficiency rating to centers (34.7), along with the second-most FD points per game to the position (58.8). Charlotte is also giving up an Eastern Conference-high 54.5 rebounds per game and an NBA-high 6.1 blocks per away contest, while Lopez checks in with his highest rebounding average (6.2) since the 2015-16 season and a career-best 2.5 blocks per game. He also comes into Tuesday running hot, averaging 29.0 FD points per game in the last seven on the strength of averages 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.3 blocks across 29.9 minutes per contest.

Patrick Williams, CHI vs. LAC ($5,300)

Williams has eclipsed 30 FD points in four of the last seven games, and he's putting up 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steal over that stretch while shooting 50.7 percent, including 40.6 percent from behind the arc. The third-year big now faces a Clippers team that could be thin in the frontcourt Tuesday with Marcus Morris (ribs) questionable for Tuesday's contest and that's already allowing the fifth-highest offensive efficiency rating to power forwards (28.5). L.A. is also surrendering 49.4 percent shooting to fours, including 38.9 percent from three-point range, along with the second-most FD points per contest to the position in the last seven games (52.9).

Jericho Sims, NYK vs. LAL ($4,700)

Sims is currently running with the first unit due to Mitchell Robinson being on the shelf, and he's averaging 20 FD points over his first five games as a starter. The second-year big faces a Lakers squad allowing the third-highest offensive efficiency rating to centers (35.3), as well the fourth-most FD points per contest to the position (56.9). Los Angeles is also yielding the fifth-most blocks per road game (5.4), while Sims has five rejections in the last six contests.

ALSO CONSIDER: Gordon Hayward, CHA at MIL ($5,700); Mark Williams, CHA at MIL ($4,300)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.