NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 6

Slate Overview

IND at CLE: Pacers lead series 1-0

GSW at MIN: Warriors won season series 3-1

Key Injuries Impacting NBA DFS Lineups for Tuesday

CLE - Darius Garland (toe), De'Andre Hunter (thumb), Evan Mobley (ankle): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,200) at Timberwolves

Curry came up clutch with 14 points in the fourth quarter of Game 7 of the first round to help lift his squad over the hump and earn a shot in the conference semifinals. He was mostly impressive through the series but sunk into a bit of a slump in Game 4 and 5. Nonetheless, he averaged 24.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over the seven games. He is likely to keep up the strong play against the Timberwolves, especially after he averaged 28.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists across their four meetings this season.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,000) at Cavaliers

Haliburton shined with 22 points, three rebounds, 13 assists, a steal and three blocks for a total of 55.3 DK points in Game 1. He could be up for another advantageous matchup if the Cavs remain shorthanded in the backcourt. He shot 2-for-6 from deep in Game 1, and he has a good chance to keep up with the long-range shooting, as the Cavaliers gave up the league's fourth-highest three-point shooting percentage to opposing point guards this season.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Warriors ($8,600) at Timberwolves

Butler opened the postseason with a bang, racking up 52.8 DK points in Game 1 of the first round. Unfortunately, he was injured early in Game 2 and as a result, sat out Game 3. Nonetheless, he was dominant in his return in Game 4, where he scored 27 points. He delivered a dud with just 21.3 DK points in Game 5, but he closed the series with two more impressive games, which was just enough for his squad to come out on top. Butler has not faced the Timberwolves since joining the Warriors, which makes it hard to predict how the matchup might shake down. However, the concern is likely more on the side of the opponents in this case, as Butler is versatile enough on both ends of the floor to compete with bigger and smaller players. He is likely to keep up with a well-rounded effort that will lead to him racking up strong DK totals with contributions across the board.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,200) at Cavaliers

Siakam earned 35.0 DK points with 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal in Game 1. He could be up for a much more advantageous matchup in Game 2, if Evan Mobley is sidelined. Regardless, Siakam does a great job of supplementing his numbers on the glass and defensive end, while also ensuring solid scoring by running the floor and finishing easy plays on the break.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($7,500) vs. Warriors

Randle topped 20 points in each of the last four games, as he stood out as a critical factor in his squad's ability to roll past the Lakers in the first round. He will continue to be an x-factor for his side as they go up against another opponent with limited size and depth in the frontcourt. If Randle can impose his offensive game, it would certainly mean a tough matchup for the Warriors. Randle averaged 15.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists over four meetings with the Warriors this season.

Expected Chalk

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,900) vs. Pacers

Despite the loss, Mitchell turned in an impressive effort in Game 1, as he accounted for 33 points, five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 34 minutes of action. He must bring another major effort in order to help his squad avoid a dangerous 0-2 hole, especially as he faces the most favorable matchup advantage, compared to his teammates. Mitchell averaged 27.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in two meetings with the Pacers this season.

Mid-Range Money

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($5,500) at Cavaliers

Nembhard helped stun the Cavs in Game 1, as he racked up a team high 23 points and finished with a total of 34.5 DK points in 37 minutes of action. He has proven many times, including during last season's playoffs, that he can step up and make game-winning plays. He will likely continue to stand out with his playmaking and scoring ability, and he may also enjoy a lighter matchup if Darius Garland is sidelined.

Draymond Green, Warriors ($5,800) at TImberwolves

Despite scoring in double digits just once, Green delivered solid fantasy value through most of the first round. He averaged 8.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in the series and can be expected to maintain his all-around hustle that will inevitably lead to an impact across the stat sheet. Green averaged 8.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over two meetings with the Timberwolves this season.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($5,900) vs. Warriors

After being relatively quiet through the first four games of the first round, Gobert exploded for 62.5 DK points with 27 points, 24 rebounds and two blocks in the series-clinching Game 5. He has the opportunity to pose similar issues for the Warriors' smaller frontcourt, and if he can establish his presence in the paint, he should accumulate impressive numbers once again. Gobert averaged 11.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocks over four meetings with the Warriors this season.

Value Picks

Mike Conley, Timberwolves ($3,600) vs. Warriors

Conley averaged 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.8 steals in 23.8 minutes per game through the first round. He is not likely to stand out against the Warriors, but his veteran presence on the court will be valuable for his squad while going up against an experienced opponent. He should be able to amass reasonable value after averaging 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals across four meetings with the Warriors this season.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,600) vs. Warriors

Reid came up large with 39.2 DK points on 23 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks in Game 1 of the first round, but he did not top 20.5 DK points in any of the subsequent four games. Nonetheless, he remains a major part of his team's rotation and should thrive off the bench against an unimposing Warriors frontcourt.

