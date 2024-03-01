NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 1 - MAIN SLATE

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview - MAIN SLATE

CLE at DET: Cavs 18-10 on road; Pistons 3-7 in last 10 games

CHA at PHI: Hornets on two-game slide; 76ers on two-game slide

DAL at BOS: Mavs 8-2 in last 10 games; Celtics on nine-game win streak

GSW at TOR: Warriors 8-2 in last 10 games; Raptors 12-17 at home

IND at NOP: Pacers 7-3 on road; Pelicans 17-12 at home

SAC at MIN: Kings on two-game slide; Timberwolves on three-game win streak

POR at MEM: Trail Blazers have dropped nine in a row; Grizzlies 2-8 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Caris LeVert (elbow), Donovan Mitchell (knee): Questionable

Isaac Okoro would be in line for a boost.

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back): OUT

Nick Richards and Tre Mann continue to start.

PHI - KJ Martin (ankle), Kelly Oubre (shoulder): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Paul Reed continues to start. Cameron Payne and Kyle Lowry must step up.

DAL - Luka Doncic (ankle): Questionable

If Doncic is out, Kyrie Irving could dominate the offense, while Tim Hardaway would be likely to get more shots.

GSW - Brandin Podziemski (knee): Doubtful; Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT

Chris Paul, Klay Thompson and Moses Moody are in line for a boost.

TOR - Chris Boucher (illness): Questionable

Kelly Olynyk is the primary frontcourt option off the bench.

IND - Aaron Nesmith (ankle): Questionable; Doug McDermott (calf): OUT

Bennedict Mathurin and T.J. McConnell would be up for more minutes without Nesmith.

NOP - Dyson Daniels (knee): OUT

Jordan Hawkins picks up additional minutes.

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (knee): Questionable

Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk are in line for more opportunities.

MIN - Anthony Edwards (ankle): Questionable; Kyle Anderson (hamstring): Doubtful

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is likely to step up if Edwards is out. Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels should see a boost without Anderson.

POR - Deandre Ayton (hand): Doubtful; Malcolm Brogdon (elbow), Scoot Henderson (thigh): OUT

Duop Reath is expected to start in place of Ayton. Kris Murray and Toumani Camara are also up for bigger roles.

MEM - GG Jackson (quadriceps): Questionable; John Konchar (thumb), Luke Kennard (illness): Doubtful; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Scotty Pippen (back), Jaren Jackson (quadriceps): OUT

Jordan Goodwin, Ziaire Williams, Vince Williams and Santi Aldama are expected to handle larger roles.

Elite Players

Guards

Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($7,500) at Grizzlies

Simons topped 30 DK points in three of the last five games, including a high of 39.8, while averaging 17.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists over that period. He has reached the 25-point mark in 15 of his 34 appearances this season, and he has a good chance to prosper against the shorthanded Grizzlies, who give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,000) vs. Pacers

Ingram surpassed 40 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 25.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over three games since returning from a two-game absence. He faces a great opportunity to fill it up against the Pacers, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,600) vs. Mavericks

Brown delivered a team-high 31 points in the last game and is averaging 20.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.9 steals through his last 10 outings. He amassed 48.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Mavericks, and he should pad his stats again as they give up the league's seventh-most rebounds and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent from the field.

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($9,300) vs. Warriors

Barnes topped 50 DK points in four of the last seven games, including two with at least 60, while averaging 19.7 points, 10.1 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.6 blocks over that span. He faces a good opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Warriors, who face the second game of a back-to-back, and who give up the league's sixth most turnovers per game and the fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($8,100) vs. Pacers

Williamson is averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 45 DK points. He is up for a prime opportunity to fill it up against the Pacers, who give up the league's the league's most points in the paint and second-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,800) vs. Mavericks

Tatum logged a high of 75 DK points, while averaging 27.2 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games. He also turned in a whopping 72.8 DK points in his previous matchup with the Mavericks. He is likely to stand out with another dominant display, as the Mavericks give up the league's fourth-most points and sixth-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($7,000) vs. Warriors

Barrett is coming off an impressive 26-point performance where he netted a total of 42.8 DK points. He is also averaging 20.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists over his last 10 appearances, including four games with more than 40 DK points. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Warriors, who face the second game of a back-to-back, and who give up the league's fifth-most free throws per game.

Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers ($7,000) at Grizzlies

Grant turned in 47.8 DK points in the last game and is averaging 23.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.1 steals across his previous 10 outings, including a high of 67.5 DK points. He is up for a great chance to keep up the strong play against the shorthanded Grizzlies, who also give up the league's fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($7,400) vs. Mavericks

Porzingis is coming off an impressive outing with 23 points, 12 rebounds, a steal and a block, totaling 45 DK points. He is averaging 22.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 blocks across his last 10 appearances, including a high of 50.8 DK points. Porzingis has a good opportunity to shine against his former squad, as the Mavs give up the league's ninth-most points in the paint and fourth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Value Picks

Cody Martin, Hornets ($4,800) at 76ers

Martin produced 40.5 DK points in the game before last and is averaging 6.2 points, 5.4 rebounds 5.2 assists and 2.0 steals over the previous five outings. He must continue to step up for his shorthanded squad, and he also faces an advantageous matchup against the shorthanded 76ers.

Toumani Camara, Trail Blazers ($4,100) at Grizzlies

Camara racked up 35 DK points last game and is averaging 10.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists through his previous five outings. He is up for a sixth consecutive start for his shorthanded squad, and he enters a favorable matchup against a struggling Grizzlies side.

