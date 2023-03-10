NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 10

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

POR at PHI: 76ers on three-game win streak.

ATL at WAS: Wizards are 15-16 at home.

CLE at MIA: Cavs are on a three-game win streak.

BKN at MIN: Timberwolves are 20-15 at home.

DEN at SAS: Nuggets are 8-2 in last 10 games.

TOR at LAL: Lakers are on a two-game win streak.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

POR - Anfernee Simons (ankle): Questionable

MIA - Kevin Love (ribs): Probable / Kyle Lowry (knee): OUT

BKN - Ben Simmons (knee): OUT

MIN - Jaylen Nowell (knee), Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): OUT

SAS - Romeo Langford (thigh), Doug McDermott (thumb), Jeremy Sochan (knee): Probable

TOR - Will Barton (illness): Questionable

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), D'Angelo Russell (ankle): Probable / Mo Bamba (ankle), LeBron James (foot): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Fred VanVleet, Raptors ($8,300) at Lakers

VanVleet is averaging 15.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 2.2 steals across five games, including a high of 58 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to fill the stat sheet against the Lakers, who give up the league's second-most points per game to point guards. VanVleet also totaled 40.5 DK points in his last encounter with the Lakers this season.

Mikal Bridges, Nets ($8,200) at Timberwolves

Bridges is coming off a quieter outing but is averaging 25.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals since joining the Nets, including six games with at least 45 DK points and a high of 71. He should continue to flourish against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's most free throws and eighth-most three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($7,800) vs. Hawks

Kuzma faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Hawks, after he dropped 51 DK points in their last encounter. He is averaging 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists in nine games since the All-Star break and should thrive once again versus the Hawks, who give up a league-high in points per game to small forwards.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($8,700) at Lakers

Siakam logged a high of 57 DK points while averaging 20.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.3 steals in eight games since the All-Star break. He faces a tough matchup against the Lakers' frontcourt, but he also recorded 53 DK points in their last meeting.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,600) vs. Trail Blazers

Embiid is averaging 34.6 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 blocks through seven games since the All-Star break, including three outings with more than 60 DK points and a high of 71. He faces a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers, who give up a league-most 26.2 points per game to opposing centers. He also has an advantage against Jusuf Nurkic, who is just getting back into rhythm after playing only 17 minutes in his return from a month-long absence.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,700) at Spurs

Jokic topped 45 DK points in each of the last five outings, including a high of 86.3, while averaging 21.4 points, 14.2 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game. He should excel against the Spurs, who give up the league's second-most points per game to centers and allow opponents to shoot an average of 50.8 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,800) vs. Nets

Reid continues to deliver a solid effort off the bench, averaging 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals through six outings, including one in which he got the start and went off for 60.8 DK points. He should do well against the Nets, who give up the league's third-most rebounds per game to centers.

Jaden McDaniels ($4,700) vs. Nets

McDaniels tallied a high of 34.5 DK points while averaging 12.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steals since the All-Star break. He should be able to pad his stats against the Nets, who give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game.

Bruce Brown, Nuggets ($4,300) at Spurs

Brown exceeded 23 DK points in four of the last five outings, while averaging 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He faces a great opportunity to stuff the stat sheet against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points and fifth-most turnovers per game.

Gary Trent, Raptors ($4,900) at Lakers

Trent has been up and down lately, with a high of 44.3 DK points and a low of 7.8 within his last five outings. However, he averages 18.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals on the season and faces an advantageous matchup against the Lakers, who give up the league's 10th-most threes per game.

Reggie Jackson, Nuggets ($3,500) at Spurs

Jackson topped 17 DK points in four of seven games and is averaging 7.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists since joining the Nuggets. He has a good chance to shine against the Spurs' lackluster defense and could see extra playing time if the Nuggets build a comfortable cushion.

