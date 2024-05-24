NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 24

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at MIN: Mavericks lead series 1-0

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Luka Doncic (ankle): Probable; Maxi Kleber (shoulder): OUT

MIN - Mike Conley (Achilles): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,800) at Timberwolves

Irving reached the 30-point mark for the fourth time this postseason, as he poured in 24 of his 30 points on 11-for-14 shooting in the first half. He rounded out the performance with five rebounds, four assists and a block for a total of 43.3 DK points. As the stakes get higher, Irving has the experience to keep his focus and deliver where and when needed to help his team most. He should be up for another impactful outing, especially after he also excelled in his only regular-season meeting with the Timberwolves, where he finished with 35 points on 51.9 percent shooting, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($11,400) vs. Mavericks

Edwards is averaging 28.1 points per game this postseason but was limited to 19 points in the Game 1 loss versus the Mavs. Despite going just 6-for-16 from the field, he did well to contribute in other ways, with 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals for a total of 51.3 DK points. He is likely to come out with a realigned focus and look to make a splash on the score sheet in a must-win game in front of the home fans.

Forwards/Centers

P.J. Washington, Mavericks ($8,000) at Timberwolves

Washington got off to a quiet start in Game 1, but kept with it and totaled 13 points, seven rebounds and two blocks in 41 minutes of action. He has been a key figure in helping get the Mavs over the hump this postseason, averaging 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks through 13 appearances. Despite going just 2-for-8 from deep in the last game, he can be expected to continue to stretch the floor against the Timberwolves' frontcourt rim-protectors.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($9,400) vs. Mavericks

Towns did not have his best performance in Game 1, with 16 points on 6-for-20 shooting, seven rebounds, two assists and a steal. He has been somewhat up-and-down this postseason, going over 45 DK points three times, and under 35 DK points four times in 12 appearances. Nonetheless, he faces a critical game at home and must dig deep for a big effort in order to avoid an ugly 0-2 hole heading back to Dallas. Two of his best showings this postseason came in the close-out games of the first two rounds, implying that he has proven ready to step up in a critical situation.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($8,400) vs. Mavericks

Gobert came up with 28.3 DK points in Game 1, which marked the third time he finished with under 30 in 11 appearances this postseason. He is averaging 12.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks on the current playoff run, but he averaged 13.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks across four meetings with the Mavericks during the regular season. He faces a tough matchup against energetic bigs and crafty finishers but needs to stay competitive and be a difference-maker for his squad.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($13,400) at Timberwolves

Doncic finished with 33 points, six rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block for a total of 60 DK points to lead the way in the Game 1 road win. It marked the third straight and fourth time in the last six outing that he reached the 60 DK-point mark, while he is averaging 27.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 2.0 steals over that span. He is likely to continue to dominate, as the Timberwolves do not have a player or plan that has shown the ability to contain his scoring, including two games during the regular season, where he averaged 36.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 10.5 assists.

Mid-Range Money

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($6,000) vs. Mavericks

McDaniels reached at least 35 DK points for the third straight game, surpassing 20 points in scoring each time, while averaging 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks. He has been solid for most of the first two rounds but has certainly found a new confidence stepping up to make big shot, after big shot. McDaniels is shooting a blistering 68.6 percent from the field over the last three games, with a minimum of 10 field-goal attempts in each outing.

Derrick Jones, Mavericks ($5,000) at Timberwolves

Jones is averaging 10.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.3 blocks through 13 appearances this postseason but came up flat with just 16 DK points despite the Game 1 win. Nonetheless, he remains a critical part of the Mavs' success by completing opportune and momentum-swinging plays. His ability to impact across the stat sheet helps ensure a relatively high floor in terms of his resulting DK totals.

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($5,200) at Timberwolves

Gafford reached at least 20 DK points in each of the last eight games, including a high of 42.3 in Game 1 of the previous round. He must continue to fight for everything against the Timberwolves' stacked frontcourt, but he also benefits from easy setups from his guards and also has ample opportunity to clean up the offensive glass, as Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic often occupy multiple defenders when they attack the paint.

Value Picks

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,600) vs. Mavericks

Reid finished with at least 22 DK points in each of the last three outings, including his second-highest scoring effort of the postseason, 15 points in the last game. He stands as a critical factor in his squad's success in this series, as his size off the bench helps keep the pressure on the Mavs less-dominant frontcourt.

Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($2,600) vs. Mavericks

Anderson has not been a major factor this postseason but is likely to see more usage as a stronger defensive option to help keep track of the Mavs' elite guards. He finished with his second-highest DK total of the postseason, totaling 17 DK points in Game 1. He will mostly find his opportunities as the Mavs cheat off him on defense, leaving room for open shots and sneaky cuts.

