NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 23

Slate Overview

UTA at CLE: Jazz on two-game win streak; Cavs on four-game win streak

BOS at ORL: Celtics 11-2 on road; Magic 11-2 at home

HOU at CHA: Rockets 7-3 in last 10 games; Hornets 1-9 in last 10 games

SAS at PHI: Spurs on two-game win streak; 76ers 4-9 at home

MIN at ATL: Timberwolves on two-game slide; Hawks on three-game slide

BKN at MIA: Nets 3-7 in last 10 games; Heat on three-game slide

TOR at NYK: Raptors on seven-game slide; Knicks 8-2 in last 10 games

MIL at CHI: Bucks 7-3 in last 10 games; Bulls 4-10 at home

LAC at MEM: Clippers 6-7 on road; Grizzlies 13-3 at home

WAS at OKC: Wizards 1-11 on road; Thunder 10-2 at home

POR at DAL: Trail Blazers 3-12 on road; Mavs 8-2 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

UTA - John Collins (hip), Keyonte George (ankle): Doubtful

CLE - Sam Merrill (quadriceps), Dean Wade (knee): Questionable; Isaac Okoro (shoulder): OUT

BOS - Sam Hauser (back): Questionable

ORL - Jalen Suggs (ankle): Questionable

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): OUT

CHA - Tre Mann (back), Brandon Miller (ankle): OUT

PHI - Eric Gordon (mouth): OUT

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (leg), Trae Young (heel): Questionable; Onyeka Okongwu (knee): OUT

BKN - Dorian Finney-Smith (calf), Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT

MIA - Jimmy Butler (illness): Questionable

TOR - RJ Barrett (illness): Questionable; Jakob Poeltl (groin): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (back), Damian Lillard (calf): OUT

CHI - Lonzo Ball (illness), Torrey Craig (Achilles), Josh Giddey (ankle): Questionable

MEM - Desmond Bane (illness): Questionable; Marcus Smart (finger), Jay Huff (ankle): OUT

WAS - Bilal Coulibaly (groin): Questionable; Kyle Kuzma (ribs): OUT

LAC - Ivica Zubac (calf): Questionable

POR - Dalano Banton (hip): Questionable

DAL - Luka Doncic (heel): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,300) vs. Raptors

Brunson is coming off a season-high 39-point performance and is averaging 23.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals over his last five games, which includes his previous meeting with the Raptors, where he racked up 43.5 DK points. Brunson should be up for another big night against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's seventh-most points per game.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,400) vs. Jazz

Mitchell is averaging 20.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 55.8 DK points. He faces an excellent opportunity to thrive against his former squad, as the Jazz are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, 76ers ($8,200) vs. Spurs

George is coming off a couple of muted performances, but prior to those, he turned in a 33-point effort, on 13-for-20 shooting in a win over the Hornets. He also continues to chip in across the stat sheet, averaging 15.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games. George has a good chance to regain some momentum against the Spurs, who are giving up an average of 3.0 made three-pointers to opposing small forwards.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($8,100) vs. Wizards

Williams poured in a season-high 33 points last game and is averaging 21.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals across 10 outings, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 50. He is up for a prime opportunity to stuff the stat sheet against the Wizards, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's second-most rebounds to opposing power forwards.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($9,600) vs. Spurs

After missing one game due to a facial injury, Embiid made his return to action and finished with 34 points, five rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks in a win over the Hornets on Friday. He sat out the following game for rest purposes but is expected to be ready to go for Monday's action. Embiid faces a tough matchup against the lengthy Victor Wembanyama, but he should still have a considerable strength advantage and be able to dominate inside. The Spurs also give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($10,200) vs. Raptors

Despite a relatively quiet outing in his last game, Towns has been absolutely rolling, reaching 20 rebounds in two of the last three games and averaging 21.6 points, 17.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks over his last five appearances. He also racked up 60.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Raptors, and he should prosper once again, as they give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing centers. The Raptors are also shorthanded at the center position.

Mid-Range Money

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($7,300) vs. Bucks

LaVine reached the 30-point mark in three of the last five games and is averaging 25.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals over that span, including a high of 52.0 DK points. LaVine faces a tough matchup against the Bucks, but he is likely to supplement his production from the foul line, as the Bucks give up the league's second-most free throws per game to opposing small forwards.

Jabari Smith, Rockets ($5,500) at Hornets

Smith has been mostly underwhelming this season, but he is averaging 14.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 blocks over the last five games, including two with more than 33 DK points. He also has an ideal opportunity to prosper against the Hornets, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game and second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder ($7,100) vs. Wizards

Hartenstein has four double-doubles over the last five games and is averaging 13.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals over that span, including going over 40 DK points in each of the two most recent outings. The Thunder's big man faces a great chance to shine against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing centers and most rebounds per game.

Value Picks

Terry Rozier, Heat ($4,900) vs. Nets

Despite being relegated to a bench role over the last month, Rozier still has plenty of room to deliver solid value, as he is averaging 12.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 28.6 minutes per game over the last five games. He is up for a good opportunity to pad his stats against the Nets, who are giving up the league's fourth-most free throws per game to opposing point guards.

Quentin Grimes, Mavericks ($4,500) vs. Trail Blazers

Grimes has not been a consistent scorer this season, but he is coming off a 20-point effort in the last game, which marked the third time in 10 outings that he reached the 20-point mark. He faces a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

