NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 30

Slate Overview

NYK at WAS: Knicks on seven-game win streak; Wizards 4-11 at home

CHI at CHA: Bulls 9-7 on road; Hornets 1-9 in last 10 games

LAC at NOP: Clippers on two-game win; Pelicans on nine-game slide

DEN at UTA: Nuggets 6-4 in last 10 games; Jazz on three-game slide

CLE at GSW: Cavs on six-game win streak; Warriors 3-7 in last 10 games

PHI at POR: Sixers on three-game win streak; Blazers on two-game win streak

DAL at SAC: Mavericks 6-4 in last 10 games; Kings on six-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

NYK - Jalen Brunson (calf): Questionable

WAS - Jordan Poole (hip), Alexandre Sarr (illness): Questionable

CHI - Jalen Smith (ankle): Questionable; Ayo Dosunmu (calf): Doubtful

CHA - LaMelo Ball (wrist), Cody Martin (knee), Brandon Miller (ankle): Doubtful; Tre Mann (back): OUT

NOP - Jose Alvarado (hamstring), Brandon Ingram (ankle), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

DEN - Aaron Gordon (calf): OUT

UTA - John Collins (hip): OUT

GSW - Gary Payton (calf), Brandin Podziemski (abdomen): OUT

PHI - Andre Drummond (toe), Joel Embiid (foot), Eric Gordon (mouth), Kyle Lowry (hip): Questionable; KJ Martin (foot), Jared McCain (knee): OUT

POR - Dalano Banton (hip), Toumani Camara (foot), Jerami Grant (face), Robert Williams (ankle): Questionable

DAL - Dereck Lively (hip): Questionable; Kyrie Irving (shoulder), Luka Doncic (calf), Naji Marshall (suspension): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,800) vs. Mavericks

Fox is averaging 27.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, including a high of 63.8 DK points in the most recent outing, which marked his third-highest DK-point total of the season. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Mavericks in the absence of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

James Harden, Clippers ($9,100) at Pelicans

Harden logged a high of 56.8 DK points while averaging 24.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games. He should do well against the Pelicans, who are giving up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage and third-most made three-pointers to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($7,700) vs. Mavericks

DeRozan has had some ugly performances recently, but he bounced back with 25 points, six rebounds, seven assists and a steal in the last game. He has a good opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Mavericks in the absence of one of their best wing defenders, Naji Marshall. The Mavericks also give up the league's seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,800) at Warriors

Mobley is playing great lately, averaging 21.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He is also thriving from long range, shooting an average of 56.3 percent from deep over that span. He is likely to keep rolling against the Warriors, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks ($9,800) at Wizards

Towns reached the 30-point mark twice in the last five games while averaging 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists through that stretch. He is up for an ideal opportunity to prosper against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,000) at Jazz

Jokic continues to fill the boxscore, averaging 29.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, amassing a high of 74.0 DK points in that period. He has a fantastic opportunity to thrive against the Jazz, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing centers. He also logged 59.0 DK points in his previous encounter with the Jazz.

Mid-Range Money

Russell Westbrook, Nuggets ($6,300) at Jazz

Westbrook is up for his third consecutive start for his shorthanded squad, after finishing with eight points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals in the last game. He is averaging 13.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.3 steals over nine starts this season and should shine against the Jazz, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

OG Anunoby, Knicks ($6,000) at Wizards

Anunoby has scored in single digits in five of the last seven games and is averaging 12.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals over that stretch. Nonetheless, he faces an ideal opportunity to get back on track against the Wizards, who give up the league's eighth-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.

Mark Williams, Hornets ($5,300) vs. Bulls

Williams topped 30 DK points in each of the previous two games and is averaging 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists over three games since his last absence. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going against the Bulls, who give up the league's most points in the paint.

Value Picks

Christian Braun, Nuggets ($4,900) at Jazz

Braun continues to do a good job chipping in across the stat sheet, averaging 9.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including a high of 28.5 DK points. He should prosper with a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's third-most points per game.

Josh Green, Hornets ($4,500) vs. Bulls

Green averages 7.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game and has a great chance to make his mark against the Bulls, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing small forwards. He is also likely to see more opportunities while his squad deals with a handful of injuries.

