NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2

Slate Overview
CHI at CLE
Cavs 16-4 at home.
TOR at IND
Pacers on three-game win streak.
NOP at PHI
76ers 14-5 at home.
LAL at CHA
Lakers 7-13 on the road.
SAS at BKN
Nets on 11-game win streak.
DAL at HOU
Mavericks on six-game win streak.
DEN at MIN
Timberwolves on six-game slide.
ATL at GSW
Warriors on four-game win streak.
DET at POR
Trail Blazers 8-6 at home.
MIA at LAC
Clippers on two-game slide.
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
CHI - Derrick Jones (ankle), Alex Caruso (knee): Probable
Javonte Green (knee): Questionable
CLE - Evan Mobley (ankle): Questionable
Darius Garland (thumb): Doubtful
TOR - Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Fred VanVleet (back): Questionable
NOP - Brandon Ingram (toe), Larry Nance (neck): OUT
LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Lonnie Walker (lower body): Probable
Anthony Davis (foot): OUT
CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable
Kelly Oubre (hand), Cody Martin (knee): OUT
SAS - Devin Vassell (knee): Questionable
BKN - Joe Harris (knee): Probable
DAL - Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow): OUT
HOU - Alperen Sengun (back): Questionable
DEN - Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable
Jeff Green (hand): OUT
MIN - Taurean Prince (shoulder), Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
ATL - De'Andre Hunter (ankle): Questionable
Clint Capela (calf): OUT
GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (foot), James Wiseman (ankle), JaMychal Green (illness), Andrew Wiggins (illness), Stephen Curry (shoulder): OUT
DET - Killian Hayes (suspension): OUT
POR - Jusuf Nurkic (illness), Keon Johnson (illness): Questionable
Justise Winslow (ankle), Nassir Little (hip): OUT
MIA - Jimmy Butler (knee): Probable
Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Caleb Martin (ankle), Duncan Robinson (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (knee): Questionable
LAC - Nicolas Batum (ankle): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Kyrie Irving, Nets ($8,700) vs. Spurs
Irving is averaging 28.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists over his last 10 outings, with more than 45 DK points in six and a high of 60.8. He has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who allow opponents to shoot a league-high average of 50.3 percent from the field, including 39.2 percent from beyond the arc.
Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,000) vs. Bulls
With Darius Garland listed as doubtful, Mitchell has to step up and lead the way. He is averaging 25.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals in the last 10 games, with a high of 54.5 DK points. He should shine against the Bulls, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.7 percent from the field and give up the league's third most three-pointers per game.
Forwards/Centers
Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers ($7,300) vs. Pistons
Grant surpassed 29 DK points in each of the last five games, including a high of 61. He has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second most points and fifth most free throws per game.
Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,400) vs. Spurs
Durant topped 50 DK points in six of his last 10 outings, with a high of 62. He has a great chance to stuff the stat sheet against the Spurs, who give up the league's third most points in the paint and a league-high 120.5 points per game.
Christian Wood, Mavericks ($8,000) at Rockets
Wood generated at least 40 DK points in the last four games, including a high of 62.5, and is averaging 19.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocks through eight consecutive starts. He should continue to excel against the Rockets, who give up the league's 10th most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.4 percent from the field.
Expected Chalk
Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,400) at Rockets
Doncic is amidst one of the best stretches of basketball in NBA history, averaging 45.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 2.4 steals across the last five games. He topped 80 DK points in four of the five outings, including two against the Rockets, and he should prosper again, as they give up a league-high 14.3 three-pointers per game.
Value Picks
Kevon Looney, Warriors ($4,600) vs. Hawks
Looney topped 20 DK points in three straight games and delivered a high of 50.8 DK points, while averaging 6.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10. He has a good chance to flourish against the Hawks, who give up the league's third most rebounds per game.
T.J. Warren, Nets ($4,300) vs. Spurs
Warren provides an offensive boost off the bench, averaging 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists through five games, with a high of 40.5 DK points. He should continue to thrive with a matchup against the Spurs' sub-par defense.
AJ Griffin, Hawks ($4,200) at Warriors
Griffin picked up back-to-back starts and retains a greater role if De'Andre Hunter is out. Nonetheless, he has delivered a consistent effort over the last 10 games, averaging 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists, with a high of 33.8 DK points.
Jaylen Nowell, Timberwolves ($4,200) vs. Nuggets
Nowell is averaging 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists through 10 games, with more than 20 DK points in six and a high of 31.5. He should continue to play a substantial role as the Timberwolves deal with injury trouble, and he has a favorable matchup against the Nuggets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.5 percent from the field.
Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($4,300) vs. Raptors
Nembhard recorded a high of 31.3 DK points, while averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists across the last 10 games. He should do well against the Raptors, who are allowing opponents to shot an average of 49 percent from the field, including 36.4 percent from deep.