NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHI at CLE

Cavs 16-4 at home.

TOR at IND

Pacers on three-game win streak.

NOP at PHI

76ers 14-5 at home.

LAL at CHA

Lakers 7-13 on the road.

SAS at BKN

Nets on 11-game win streak.

DAL at HOU

Mavericks on six-game win streak.

DEN at MIN

Timberwolves on six-game slide.

ATL at GSW

Warriors on four-game win streak.

DET at POR

Trail Blazers 8-6 at home.

MIA at LAC

Clippers on two-game slide.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

CHI - Derrick Jones (ankle), Alex Caruso (knee): Probable

Javonte Green (knee): Questionable

CLE - Evan Mobley (ankle): Questionable

Darius Garland (thumb): Doubtful

TOR - Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Fred VanVleet (back): Questionable

NOP - Brandon Ingram (toe), Larry Nance (neck): OUT

LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Lonnie Walker (lower body): Probable

Anthony Davis (foot): OUT

CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable

Kelly Oubre (hand), Cody Martin (knee): OUT

SAS - Devin Vassell (knee): Questionable

BKN - Joe Harris (knee): Probable

DAL - Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow): OUT

HOU - Alperen Sengun (back): Questionable

DEN - Jamal Murray (knee): Questionable

Jeff Green (hand): OUT

MIN - Taurean Prince (shoulder), Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (ankle): Questionable

Clint Capela (calf): OUT

GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (foot), James Wiseman (ankle), JaMychal Green (illness), Andrew Wiggins (illness), Stephen Curry (shoulder): OUT

DET - Killian Hayes (suspension): OUT

POR - Jusuf Nurkic (illness), Keon Johnson (illness): Questionable

Justise Winslow (ankle), Nassir Little (hip): OUT

MIA - Jimmy Butler (knee): Probable

Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Caleb Martin (ankle), Duncan Robinson (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (knee): Questionable

LAC - Nicolas Batum (ankle): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Nets ($8,700) vs. Spurs

Irving is averaging 28.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists over his last 10 outings, with more than 45 DK points in six and a high of 60.8. He has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who allow opponents to shoot a league-high average of 50.3 percent from the field, including 39.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,000) vs. Bulls

With Darius Garland listed as doubtful, Mitchell has to step up and lead the way. He is averaging 25.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals in the last 10 games, with a high of 54.5 DK points. He should shine against the Bulls, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.7 percent from the field and give up the league's third most three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers ($7,300) vs. Pistons

Grant surpassed 29 DK points in each of the last five games, including a high of 61. He has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second most points and fifth most free throws per game.

Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,400) vs. Spurs

Durant topped 50 DK points in six of his last 10 outings, with a high of 62. He has a great chance to stuff the stat sheet against the Spurs, who give up the league's third most points in the paint and a league-high 120.5 points per game.

Christian Wood, Mavericks ($8,000) at Rockets

Wood generated at least 40 DK points in the last four games, including a high of 62.5, and is averaging 19.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 blocks through eight consecutive starts. He should continue to excel against the Rockets, who give up the league's 10th most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.4 percent from the field.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,400) at Rockets

Doncic is amidst one of the best stretches of basketball in NBA history, averaging 45.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 2.4 steals across the last five games. He topped 80 DK points in four of the five outings, including two against the Rockets, and he should prosper again, as they give up a league-high 14.3 three-pointers per game.

Value Picks

Kevon Looney, Warriors ($4,600) vs. Hawks

Looney topped 20 DK points in three straight games and delivered a high of 50.8 DK points, while averaging 6.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10. He has a good chance to flourish against the Hawks, who give up the league's third most rebounds per game.

T.J. Warren, Nets ($4,300) vs. Spurs

Warren provides an offensive boost off the bench, averaging 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists through five games, with a high of 40.5 DK points. He should continue to thrive with a matchup against the Spurs' sub-par defense.

AJ Griffin, Hawks ($4,200) at Warriors

Griffin picked up back-to-back starts and retains a greater role if De'Andre Hunter is out. Nonetheless, he has delivered a consistent effort over the last 10 games, averaging 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists, with a high of 33.8 DK points.

Jaylen Nowell, Timberwolves ($4,200) vs. Nuggets

Nowell is averaging 11.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists through 10 games, with more than 20 DK points in six and a high of 31.5. He should continue to play a substantial role as the Timberwolves deal with injury trouble, and he has a favorable matchup against the Nuggets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.5 percent from the field.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($4,300) vs. Raptors

Nembhard recorded a high of 31.3 DK points, while averaging 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists across the last 10 games. He should do well against the Raptors, who are allowing opponents to shot an average of 49 percent from the field, including 36.4 percent from deep.

