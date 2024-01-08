NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 8

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at IND: Celtics on two-game win streak; Pacers 7-3 in last 10 games

OKC at WAS: Thunder on two-game slide; Wizards on four-game slide

CHI at CHA: Bulls 4-12 on road; Hornets 1-9 in last 10 games

HOU at MIA: Rockets 3-10 on road; Heat 9-6 at home

UTA at MIL: Jazz 7-3 in last 10 games; Bucks 16-3 at home

PHX at LAC: Suns 8-6 on road; Clippers 14-4 at home

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Sam Hauser (shoulder), Jayson Tatum (ankle): OUT

Al Horford and Payton Pritchard are in line for more action.

IND - Andrew Nembhard (back), Bruce Brown (knee): Questionable

Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith could see more opportunities.

CHI - Nikola Vucevic (groin): Probable; Alex Caruso (neck), Zach LaVine (foot), Patrick Williams (ankle): Questionable

Ayo Dosunmu and Jevon Carter could get more playing time.

CHA - Cody Martin (groin): Questionable; Mark Williams (back), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (calf), P.J. Washington (foot): OUT

Ish Smith and Bryce McGowens remain in line for more responsibility in the backcourt. Nick Richards is also up for another start.

HOU - Dillon Brooks (oblique), Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are in line for more action.

MIA - Caleb Martin (ankle): Doubtful; Jimmy Butler (foot): OUT

Nikola Jovic and Jaime Jaquez are up for a boost.

MIL - Damian Lillard (personal), Cameron Payne (concussion): OUT

MarJon Beauchamp and Pat Connaughton are in line for more playing time.

PHX - Bol Bol (ankle), Kevin Durant (rest), Eric Gordon (knee): Questionable

Grayson Allen, Josh Okogie and Drew Eubanks could see more responsibility.

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, Clippers ($8,700) vs. Suns

Harden has topped 40 DK points in each of the last seven games, including a high of 55.5, while averaging 19.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists and 1.1 blocks over that span. He is likely to keep up the strong play against the Suns, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing point guards. Harden also logged 48.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Suns.

Paul George, Clippers ($8,400) vs. Suns

George has averaged 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, including a high of 52.3 DK points in the last encounter with the Suns. He is averaging 1.6 steals per game on the season and is likely to pad his stats again, as the Suns give up the league's seventh-most steals per game to opponents.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,200) at Pacers

Brown has averaged 24.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists over his last 10 appearances, including two with more than 50 DK points. He must step up for his squad in the absence of Jayson Tatum, and he has great chance to fill the stat sheet against the Pacers, who give up the league's second-most points and second-most free throws per game.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,000) vs. Suns

Leonard has averaged 22.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks through four games since returning from a four-game absence. He also tallied 53.3 DK points against the Suns in their last meeting, as he poured in 30 points on 9-for-16 shooting. Leonard is likely to find a chance to pad his stats again, as the Suns give up the league's eighth-most free throws per game to opposing power forwards.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,800) vs. Rockets

Adebayo has found his groove since returning from a two-week absence, as he has averaged 21.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks over the last nine outings. He will have his hands full on the defensive end against Alperen Sengun, but he should find room to rack up some extra points on offense, as the Rockets give up the league's third-most free throws per game.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,400) at Wizards

Gilgeous-Alexander surpassed 50 DK points in nine of the last 10 games, including two with more than 60 and a high of 65.3, while averaging 33.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals over that span. He faces a great opportunity to thrive against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and second-highest opponent shooting percentage per game.

Mid-Range Money

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($7,800) at Hornets

DeRozan faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who allow opponents to shoot the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage, and who continue to deal with a number of injuries. DeRozan has averaged 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals across the last five games, including a high of 43.3. He also finished with 31.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Hornets.

Al Horford, Celtics ($6,600) at Pacers

Horford is in line for added playing time in the absence of Jayson Tatum, and he faces an advantageous matchup against the Pacers, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing power forwards. Horford has averaged 7.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 blocks across his last five outings.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,700) at Wizards

Holmgren has averaged 18.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 blocks over the last 10 games, including five with more than 40 DK points and a high of 43.5. He should do well against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Payton Pritchard, Celtics ($4,300) at Pacers

Pritchard topped 20 DK points twice in the last five games while averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists over that span. He is likely to see added playing time for his shorthanded squad, and he has a good opportunity to shine against the Pacers lackluster defense.

MarJon Beauchamp, Bucks ($3,700) vs. Jazz

Beauchamp went over 16 DK points in two of the last three games and has a great chance to step up, as the Bucks will be without Damian Lillard and Cameron Payne. Beauchamp is shooting 42.9 percent from deep this season and should do well against the Jazz, who give up the league's fourth-most threes per game.

