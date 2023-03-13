NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at DET: Pistons are on an 11-game slide.

MIN at ATL: Timberwolves are 14-18 on the road; Hawks are 18-14 at home.

MEM at DAL: Grizzlies have won two in a row; Mavs have lost two straight games.

UTA at MIA: Heat are 4-6 in their last 10 games.

BOS at HOU: Rockets are 2-8 in their last 10 games.

PHX at GSW: Warriors are 28-7 at home.

MIL at SAC: Kings are on a three-game win streak.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

IND - Buddy Hield (toe): Questionable / Tyrese Haliburton (knee), Bennedict Mathurin (ankle), T.J. McConnell (back), Myles Turner (back): OUT

DET - Marvin Bagley (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Jaden Ivey (COVID-19), Isaiah Stewart (shoulder): OUT

MIN - Rudy Gobert (ankle), Austin Rivers (back): Questionable / Jaylen Nowell (knee), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (back): Questionable

MEM - Steven Adams (knee), Ja Morant (personal): OUT

DAL - Kyrie Irving (foot): Questionable / Luka Doncic (thigh): OUT

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (finger): Questionable / Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT

MIA - Kyle Lowry (knee), Caleb Martin (knee): Questionable / Duncan Robinson (COVID-19), Cody Zeller (nose): OUT

BOS - Robert Williams (hamstring): Questionable / Payton Pritchard (heel): Doubtful

HOU - Alperen Sengun (groin): Probable

PHX - Kevin Durant (ankle), Landry Shamet (foot): OUT

GSW - Draymond Green (ankle): Probable / Jonathan Kuminga (ankle): Questionable / Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (hand): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Chris Paul, Suns ($7,700) at Warriors

Paul totaled 50.5 DK points in his last outing and is averaging 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 2.0 steals over five games. He faces a tough defensive matchup against Stephen Curry, but he should also find plenty of room to thrive offensively against the Warriors, who give up the league's second-most turnovers per game and the fourth-most points per game to point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,200) at Hawks

Edwards tallied a high of 53 and topped 40 DK points in five of seven outings, while averaging 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game since the All-Star break. He faces an excellent opportunity to stand out against the Hawks, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,000) at Rockets

Brown is averaging 26.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals across five outings, including a high of 63.8 DK points. He is likely to prosper against the Rockets, who give up the league's most turnovers and third-most points per game.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,900) at Rockets

Tatum surpassed 63 DK points in four of eight appearances, while averaging 28.8 points, 11.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists since the All-Star break. He should continue to shine against the Rockets, who give up the league's most three-pointers per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,100) vs. Jazz

Adebayo is coming off a couple of quieter outings but notched a high of 57.8 DK points, while averaging 19.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's sixth-most points and ninth-most rebounds per game to centers.

Expected Chalk

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,400) vs. Timberwolves

Young recorded a high of 60.3 and tallied at least 45 DK points in seven of nine games, while averaging 27.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.8 steals since the All-Star break. He faces a good opportunity to keep rolling against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's seventh-most three-pointers per game and also the seventh-most points per game to point guards.

Value Picks

Victor Oladipo, Heat ($4,200) vs. Jazz

Oladipo is averaging 10.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals over five games, including three with at least 21 DK points and a high of 34. He could be up for more playing time if Kyle Lowry (questionable) is out, and he faces a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's third-most points per game to point guards.

Grayson Allen, Bucks ($4,700) at Kings

Allen topped 30 DK points twice in five games, while averaging 14.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He has a good chance to excel against the Kings, who give up the league's second-most points per game to shooting guards.

Josh Okogie, Suns ($4,900) at Warriors

Okogie is averaging 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 steals through five games, including a high of 32 DK points. He will continue to see more responsibility in the absence of Kevin Durant, and he should have a chance to pad his stats against the Warriors, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game.

John Collins, Hawks ($4,500) vs. Timberwolves

Collins exceeded 20 DK points in four straight games, while averaging 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He has a good chance to keep up the strong play against the Timberwolves, who give up the league's third-most offensive rebounds per game.

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($4,900) vs. Pacers

Duren logged 36.8 DK points in the last game and is averaging 8.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists on the season. He should be able to fill the stat sheet against the Pacers, who give up the league's third-most points per game to centers and also the third-most rebounds per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.