NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 14

Slate Overview
TOR (-5) at DET, O/U: 220
CHA at ORL (-1), O/U: 221
OKC at BOS (-11), O/U: 229.5
PHX at MIA (-1.5), O/U: 217
LAC (-5.5) at HOU, O/U: 220
ATL at MIL (-4), O/U: 225
SAS at GSW (-8.5), O/U: 232
Injuries to Monitor
TOR - Khem Birch (knee), Justin Champagnie (back): Questionable
Pascal Siakam (groin), Precious Achiuwa (ankle) Fred VanVleet (illness): OUT
DET - Cory Joseph (hip): Questionable
Cade Cunningham (leg): OUT
CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable
Cody Martin (quadriceps), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT
ORL - Paolo Banchero (ankle), Gary Harris (knee): Questionable
Cole Anthony (oblique), Moritz Wagner (foot), Markelle Fultz (toe), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
OKC - Darius Bazley (ankle), Tre Mann (back): OUT
BOS - Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT
PHX - Chris Paul (heel): Questionable
Jae Crowder (not injury-related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Landry Shamet (concussion): OUT
MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Tyler Herro (ankle): Questionable
Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee): OUT
LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee), John Wall (knee): OUT
HOU - Jalen Green (shoulder): Questionable
Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Bruno Fernando (knee): OUT
ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT
MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Marjon Beauchamp (calf), Grayson Allen (illness): Probable
Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist): Questionable
Jrue Holiday (ankle), Joe Ingles (knee), AJ Green (nose): OUT
SAS - Blake Wesley (knee), Zach Collins (leg), Romeo Langford (illness): OUT
GSW - Patrick Baldwin (back): Questionable
Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Kyle Lowry, Heat ($7,000) vs. Suns
In his last outing, Lowry topped 40 DK points for the second time in five games. He averages 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals on the season and earns an average of 3.5 free-throws per game. He could be up for a couple more trips to the line as the Suns give up the seventh-most free throws per game. The Suns are short-handed and could be without Chris Paul, which also works in Lowry's favor.
Terry Rozier, Hornets ($8,200) at Magic
Rozier averages 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 36 minutes per game. He has an advantageous matchup against a short-handed Magic backcourt. The Magic also give up an average of 13.9 three-pointers per game, which is third most in the league.
Forwards/Centers
Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,000) at Pistons
Barnes is up for big usage with both VanVleet and Siakam out of the lineup. He is slotted to run the point which will give him a chance to be at the center of the offense. He has a favorable matchup against the Pistons who are without Cunningham and giving up 118.8 points per game, which is second most in the league.
Bol Bol, Magic ($6,500) vs. Hornets
Bol is averaging 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while starting eight straight games, and he went over 30 DK points in four of the eight. He has a favorable matchup against the Hornets who give up 46.8 rebounds per game, which is fifth most in the league.
Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($6,900) at Rockets
Zubac averages 10.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.2 blocks per game. He's hauled in over 15 rebounds in six games this season and topped 25 DK points in nine of 13 games, including five games in which he passed 40. He has a favorable matchup against the Rockets who struggle on the defensive end and give up an average of 11.5 offensive rebounds per game, which is eighth most in the league.
Expected Chalk
Paul George, Clippers ($10,100) at Rockets
George leads the Clippers averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is coming off a relatively quiet outing in which he totaled 31.5 DK points. Prior to that, he topped 40 DK points in six straight games, including a high of 75.3. He has a favorable matchup against the Rockets who are giving up an average of 117.8 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 49.4 percent from the field, which is second highest in the league.
Value Picks
Charles Bassey, Spurs ($3,800) at Warriors
Bassey has shined over the last three games, especially in the most recent outing when he totaled 35.5 DK points through 18 minutes of action. He should continue to see his role expand as he proves himself with his new squad.
Torrey Craig, Suns ($3,900) at Heat
Craig continues to start while the Suns remain short-handed. He is averaging 5.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over four consecutive starts. He surpassed 15 DK points in three of the four games, with a high of 25.3.
Jalen McDaniels, Hornets ($4,700) at Magic
McDaniels continues to deliver off the bench, averaging 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He tallied more than 20 DK points in three of the last four games, and he has a high of 34.5 DK points on the season.
Norman Powell, Clippers ($4,800) at Rockets
Powell exceeded 22 DK points in four of the last five games, while he averages 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists on the season. He has opportunity for some added playing time with John Wall sidelined.
Josh Richardson, Spurs ($3,900) at Warriors
Richardson averages 11.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 23 minutes per game. He is up for extra playing time while Romeo Langford is sidelined and has a favorable matchup against the Warriors who give up a league-high 119.0 points per game.