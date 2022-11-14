NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 14

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

TOR (-5) at DET, O/U: 220

CHA at ORL (-1), O/U: 221

OKC at BOS (-11), O/U: 229.5

PHX at MIA (-1.5), O/U: 217

LAC (-5.5) at HOU, O/U: 220

ATL at MIL (-4), O/U: 225

SAS at GSW (-8.5), O/U: 232

Injuries to Monitor

TOR - Khem Birch (knee), Justin Champagnie (back): Questionable

Pascal Siakam (groin), Precious Achiuwa (ankle) Fred VanVleet (illness): OUT

DET - Cory Joseph (hip): Questionable

Cade Cunningham (leg): OUT

CHA - Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable

Cody Martin (quadriceps), Gordon Hayward (shoulder): OUT

ORL - Paolo Banchero (ankle), Gary Harris (knee): Questionable

Cole Anthony (oblique), Moritz Wagner (foot), Markelle Fultz (toe), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

OKC - Darius Bazley (ankle), Tre Mann (back): OUT

BOS - Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Danilo Gallinari (knee), Robert Williams (knee): OUT

PHX - Chris Paul (heel): Questionable

Jae Crowder (not injury-related), Cameron Johnson (knee), Landry Shamet (concussion): OUT

MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Tyler Herro (ankle): Questionable

Omer Yurtseven (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee): OUT

LAC - Kawhi Leonard (knee), John Wall (knee): OUT

HOU - Jalen Green (shoulder): Questionable

Jae'Sean Tate (ankle), Bruno Fernando (knee): OUT

ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Marjon Beauchamp (calf), Grayson Allen (illness): Probable

Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist): Questionable

Jrue Holiday (ankle), Joe Ingles (knee), AJ Green (nose): OUT

SAS - Blake Wesley (knee), Zach Collins (leg), Romeo Langford (illness): OUT

GSW - Patrick Baldwin (back): Questionable

Andre Iguodala (hip): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Kyle Lowry, Heat ($7,000) vs. Suns

In his last outing, Lowry topped 40 DK points for the second time in five games. He averages 13.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.2 steals on the season and earns an average of 3.5 free-throws per game. He could be up for a couple more trips to the line as the Suns give up the seventh-most free throws per game. The Suns are short-handed and could be without Chris Paul, which also works in Lowry's favor.

Terry Rozier, Hornets ($8,200) at Magic

Rozier averages 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 36 minutes per game. He has an advantageous matchup against a short-handed Magic backcourt. The Magic also give up an average of 13.9 three-pointers per game, which is third most in the league.

Forwards/Centers

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,000) at Pistons

Barnes is up for big usage with both VanVleet and Siakam out of the lineup. He is slotted to run the point which will give him a chance to be at the center of the offense. He has a favorable matchup against the Pistons who are without Cunningham and giving up 118.8 points per game, which is second most in the league.

Bol Bol, Magic ($6,500) vs. Hornets

Bol is averaging 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while starting eight straight games, and he went over 30 DK points in four of the eight. He has a favorable matchup against the Hornets who give up 46.8 rebounds per game, which is fifth most in the league.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($6,900) at Rockets

Zubac averages 10.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.2 blocks per game. He's hauled in over 15 rebounds in six games this season and topped 25 DK points in nine of 13 games, including five games in which he passed 40. He has a favorable matchup against the Rockets who struggle on the defensive end and give up an average of 11.5 offensive rebounds per game, which is eighth most in the league.

Expected Chalk

Paul George, Clippers ($10,100) at Rockets

George leads the Clippers averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He is coming off a relatively quiet outing in which he totaled 31.5 DK points. Prior to that, he topped 40 DK points in six straight games, including a high of 75.3. He has a favorable matchup against the Rockets who are giving up an average of 117.8 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 49.4 percent from the field, which is second highest in the league.

Value Picks

Charles Bassey, Spurs ($3,800) at Warriors

Bassey has shined over the last three games, especially in the most recent outing when he totaled 35.5 DK points through 18 minutes of action. He should continue to see his role expand as he proves himself with his new squad.

Torrey Craig, Suns ($3,900) at Heat

Craig continues to start while the Suns remain short-handed. He is averaging 5.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over four consecutive starts. He surpassed 15 DK points in three of the four games, with a high of 25.3.

Jalen McDaniels, Hornets ($4,700) at Magic

McDaniels continues to deliver off the bench, averaging 9.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He tallied more than 20 DK points in three of the last four games, and he has a high of 34.5 DK points on the season.

Norman Powell, Clippers ($4,800) at Rockets

Powell exceeded 22 DK points in four of the last five games, while he averages 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists on the season. He has opportunity for some added playing time with John Wall sidelined.

Josh Richardson, Spurs ($3,900) at Warriors

Richardson averages 11.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 23 minutes per game. He is up for extra playing time while Romeo Langford is sidelined and has a favorable matchup against the Warriors who give up a league-high 119.0 points per game.

