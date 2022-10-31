NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 31

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
PHI (-4.5) at WAS, O/U: 219.5
SAC (-1) at CHA, O/U: 232.5
IND at BKN (-8), O/U: 237.5
ATL at TOR (-4), O/U: 222
DET at MIL (-12.5), O/U: 229
MEM (-3.5) at UTA, O/U: 234.5
HOU at LAC (-9.5), O/U: 223.5
The Pacers-Nets should be a high-scoring matchup as both sides feature poor defenses but also great offensive talents.
The Grizzlies-Jazz face off for the second of back-to-back matchups, after a high-scoring and tightly contested showdown in their last meeting.
Injuries to Monitor
PHI - Joel Embiid (knee): Questionable
WAS - Corey Kispert (ankle): Questionable
Delon Wright (hamstring): OUT
CHA - Cody Martin (quadriceps), Terry Rozier (ankle): Questionable
LaMelo Ball (ankle): OUT
IND - T.J. McConnell (knee), Aaron Nesmith (foot): Questionable
Daniel Theis (knee): OUT
BKN - Seth Curry (ankle): Questionable
T.J. Warren (foot): OUT
ATL - Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee): Doubtful
TOR - Otto Porter (hamstring): OUT
DET - Alec Burks (foot), Jalen Duren (ankle): Questionable
Marvin Bagley (knee): OUT
MIL - Pat Connaughton (calf), Khris Middleton (wrist), Joe Ingles (knee), AJ Green (nose): OUT
MEM - Ja Morant (illness): Questionable
Danny Green (knee), Jaren Jackson (foot), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT
UTA - Walker Kessler (illness), Simone Fontecchio (COVID-19), Rudy Gay (COVID-19): Questionable
HOU - Eric Gordon (groin): Questionable
Bruno Fernando (knee), TyTy Washington (knee): OUT
LAC - John Wall (rest): Questionable
Kawhi Leonard (knee), Robert Covington (illness): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,800) at Hornets
Fox is off to a stellar start, averaging 27.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He's topped 40 DK points in all five games, including two outings in which he surpassed 50. He should be up for another big night against the Hornets' subpar defense and short-handed backcourt.
Paul George, Clippers ($9,300) vs. Rockets
George and the Clippers are coming off a home loss Sunday. They need to bounce back with a full effort against a younger Rockets team that is allowing opponents to shoot 49.1 percent from the field. George has to be the one to step up and lead the way as Kawhi Leonard remains out.
Forwards/Centers
Kevin Durant, Nets ($10,000) vs. Pacers
Durant averages 32.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 steals per game. He's topped 45 DK points in all six games, as he has been consistently dominant. He should have a big night at home against the Pacers, who are giving up an average of 120.4 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 43.5 percent from deep.
Lauri Markkanen, Jazz ($7,100) vs. Grizzlies
Markkanen logged 23 points, nine rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block in his last meeting with the Grizzlies. He is averaging 21.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists on the season, going over 45 DK points in three games. He should be able to keep up the production against a Grizzlies team that is giving up an average of 121.5 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 48.3 percent from the field.
Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($8,200) at Hornets
Sabonis is averaging 14.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 blocks per game. He's topped 32 DK points in the last four games, including two games in which he went over 40. He has a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who are one of the worse rebounding teams in the league.
Expected Chalk
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,500) vs. Pistons
As the Bucks' roster remains thinned by injuries, Antetokounmpo must continue to carry a heavy load at both ends of the floor. He is averaging 34.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 blocks per game, and he's topped 64 DK points in five of six outings. He has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who have one of the worst defenses in the league and are on the second night of a back-to-back.
Value Picks
Precious Achiuwa, Raptors ($4,500) vs. Hawks
Achiuwa is averaging 8.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is coming off a quiet outing, but he topped 20 DK points in the three games prior. He has a consistent role off the bench and his hustle can quickly translate into production.
Marcus Morris, Clippers ($4,900) vs. Rockets
Morris logged 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal in the Clippers' last contest, which marked his first action after a two-game absence. He will continue to play a major role in the lineup as a go-to offensive threat.
Jae'Sean Tate, Rockets ($4,200) at Clippers
Tate tallied nine points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal in the Rockets' last game. It marked just his third game of the season, but he seems to be getting into the groove and can stuff the stat sheet with his versatility.
De'Anthony Melton, 76ers ($4,000) at Wizards
Melton gives the Sixers some reliable guard play off the bench. He is averaging 8.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.0 steals in 21 minutes per game.
Royce O'Neale, Nets ($4,800) vs. Pacers
O'Neal is averaging 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. His ability to impact the game across the stat sheet gives him more opportunity to load up on DK points, as he's topped 20 in five of six games.