NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 16

Slate Overview

POR at NOP: Blazers 8-23 on road; Pelicans 6-4 in last 10 games

BKN at IND: Nets 10-22 on road; Pacers 20-14 at home

CHA at PHI: Hornets 2-8 in last 10 games; 76ers on two-game slide

WAS at CHI: Wizards 2-8 in last 10 games; Bulls 5-5 in last 10 games

OKC at MEM: Thunder 7-3 in last 10 games; Grizzlies 3-7 in last 10 games

GSW at LAL: Warriors 5-5 in last 10 games; Lakers 24-11 at home

Injuries to Monitor

POR - Anfernee Simons (knee): Probable; Matisse Thybulle (ankle): Questionable; Jerami Grant (hamstring), Jabari Walker (hip): Doubtful; Malcolm Brogdon (elbow): OUT

Kris Murray, Scoot Henderson and Dalano Banton are in line for more action.

NOP - Dyson Daniels (knee): OUT

Jose Alvarado picks up additional minutes.

IND - Doug McDermott (calf), Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder): OUT

Jalen Smith and Obi Toppin are up for more playing time.

CHA - Bryce McGowens (knee), LaMelo Ball (ankle): Questionable; Mark Williams (back), Seth Curry (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle): OUT

Vasilije Micic will likely continue to start. Davis Bertans and Grant Williams should also see more action.

PHI - Tobias Harris (ankle): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Mo Bamba, Kyle Lowry and Kelly Oubre are expected to start.

WAS - Tyus Jones (back): Doubtful; Marvin Bagley (back): OUT

Bilal Coulibaly and Corey Kispert should get a boost. Richaun Holmes is likely to start at center.

CHI - Coby White (hip): Questionable

Ayo Dosunmu is likely to handle the point while Torrey Craig and Andre Drummond are up for extra minutes.

MEM - Desmond Bane (ankle), Santi Aldama (elbow), Scotty Pippen (leg), Jaren Jackson (quadriceps): Questionable; Vince Williams (knee): Doubtful; Lamar Stevens (hip), Marcus Smart (finger), Ziaire Williams (hip): OUT

Jordan Goodwin, Jake LaRavia, Trey Jemison and John Konchar are up for more opportunities.

GSW - Stephen Curry (ankle), Draymond Green (back): Questionable

Chris Paul and Trayce Jackson-Davis could get more minutes.

LAL - Anthony Davis (Achilles): Probable; LeBron James (ankle): Questionable; Cam Reddish (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes should see more action.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($8,500) vs. Hornets

Maxey poured in 30 points on 12-for-23 shooting last time out in his second outings back from a four-game absence. He faces a great opportunity to build on the strong performance with a matchup against the Hornets, who face the second game of a back-to-back while remaining shorthanded in the backcourt. The Hornets also give up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($7,700) v. Trail Blazers

Ingram has surpassed 30 DK points in each of the last four matchups and is averaging 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 0.9 steals over his last 10, including a peak of 54.5 DK. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Trail Blazers, who are dealing with a handful of injuries and also give up the league's third-highest shooting percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($8,200) vs. Wizards

DeRozan is averaging 27.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists across the last 10 games, including a high of 67.3 DK on Wednesday. He should keep the momentum going against the Wizards, who give up a league-high 123.9 points while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 50 percent from the field.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,500) vs. Nets

Siakam is averaging 18.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists across 10 appearances, with three of those over 45 DK. He's also averaging 3.4 three-point attempts and offers a great chance to pad his stats from beyond the arc as the Nets give up the league's fourth-highest three-point percentage.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,400) vs. Wizards

Vucevic has surpassed 40 DK in five of the last 10 games - including a high of 56.3 - while averaging 19.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists during that stretch. He's in line to stand out against the Wizards as they allow the second-most points and most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,300) vs. Nets

Haliburton has registered four double-doubles from the last five outings, where he's averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 11.6 assists. He's up for a big night against the Nets, who give up the ninth-most points and fourth-highest three-point shooting percentage to point guards.

Mid-Range Money

D'Angelo Russell, Lakers ($7,200) vs. Warriors

Russell has slowed down after a hot streak, yet is only two games removed from a 70.5 DK-point performance and is averaging 19.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 0.9 steals across 10 matchups. He should do well against the Warriors as they could be without Stephen Curry and give up the league's second-highest shooting percentage to opposing point guards. Russell also finished with 41.8 DK in his previous meeting with the Warriors.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($6,900) at Grizzlies

Williams finished with 27 points, four rebounds, five assists, a steal and three blocks last time out for a total of 47.5 DK. That marked the fourth time in eight outings where he topped 40. He faces a shorthanded Grizzlies squad that has allowed opposing power forwards to shoot 49.5 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Bilal Coulibaly, Wizards ($4,600) at Bulls

Coulibaly is averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across six consecutive starts since returning from a two-game absence. He's also averaging 2.9 three-point attempts on the season and could get his shot going against the Bulls as they allow shooting guards to hit an average of 38.2 percent from downtown.

Luguentz Dort, Thunder ($4,300) at Grizzlies

Dort is on a roll with four consecutive appearances of more than 20 DK while averaging 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals across the last 10 games. He should continue to prosper with a favorable matchup against the injury-laden Grizzlies.

Larry Nance, Pelicans ($4,100) vs. Trail Blazers

Nance enters on a bit of a hot streak as he's averaging 7.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals the last five games, including three over 20 DK. He's likely to keep it rolling as he'll be facing the Trail Blazers and their sixth-worst defense in the paint.

