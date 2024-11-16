NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 16

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

DraftKings offers a four-game NBA slate for your perusal after the college football schedule slows down. Taking a cash-game strategy is usually the best formula with slates of this size, as the probability of identical lineups will dilute your potential return in large-field tournaments. The slate's first tip-off is at 8:00 p.m. ET.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

The four-game group holds similar projected totals, and we found some opportunities with every team. Boston's offense is the most potent unit available, and I'll use that metric when making a close decision between players.

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Saturday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

TOR Scottie Barnes (eye) - OUT

TOR Immanuel Quickley (elbow) - OUT

TOR Kelly Olynyk (back) - OUT

Quickley's injury is the newest entry here, and Davion Mitchell ($5,500) will move into the lineup to replace him. Despite a slight salary increase, I think Gradey Dick ($6,500) is a great value opportunity as well.

BOS Jrue Holiday (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Payton Pritchard ($4,900) has recorded solid numbers with the second unit, and he'll be in line for an expanded role if Holiday is out.

LAL Rui Hachimura (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Dalton Knecht ($4,200) would be my budget target for increased production, and we'll identify an elite opportunity for the spot in a moment.

NOP Zion Williamson (hamstring) - OUT

NOP CJ McCollum (adductor) - OUT

NOP Jose Alvarado (hamstring) OUT

NOP Jordan Hawkins (back) - OUT

NOP Herbert Jones (shoulder) - OUT

Brandon Ingram ($9,100) is the obvious add, with Brandon Boston ($6,800) and Trey Murphy ($5,600) emerging as the best values.

SAS Jeremy Sochan (thumb) - OUT

A slight uptick could be in store for Zach Collins ($4,900), but the impact on his production may be minimal.

UTA Lauri Markkanen (eye) - QUESTIONABLE

UTA Walker Kessler (hip) - OUT

Markkanen could take the floor, but a pivot to John Collins ($6,800) remains a wise choice with both men out. Kyle Filipowski ($4,900) is the budget add in this scenario.

SAC DeMar DeRozan (back) - QUESTIONABLE

If DeRozan misses again, I'll gladly take a risk on Kevin Huerter ($5,500), who's enjoyed an uptick in production over the past week.

ELITE PLAYERS

Four elites reside at 10k or more for Saturday's slate, and they all happen to be in excellent spots. It will be tough to choose just one, but if you fish for value to offset the high cost, Luka Doncic ($11,300) is the only player in the group who isn't on a back-to-back. From there, it becomes a question of depth in the pool, and I think we can squeak by without using the other three. LeBron James ($10,400) is inexpensive enough to consider if Hachimura misses.

The center position is pretty thin, so locking in a solid producer like Domantas Sabonis ($9,900) makes sense, although I can't fault anyone for paying a bit more for Anthony Davis ($10,600) despite the back-to-back. De'Aaron Fox ($8,600) is the only other player above 8k who is priced appropriately, but position limitations and point guard depth will probably force us to choose between Doncic and Fox.

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Kyrie Irving, DAL ($8,300) vs. SAS

Irving is expected to return after missing one game due to a sore shoulder, and we can use him more liberally due to his dual designation at SG. If you elect to slot Irving in, be sure to take a last look at the injury report before lock to make sure he's playing.

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($7,900) vs. TOR

I took Brown over Jayson Tatum because I think we can get similar production for a cheaper price against Toronto. He's getting back up to speed after a four-game absence, and his salary is still very favorable relative to his upside.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($6,500) vs. UTA

Murray endured a bit of a slump earlier in the week, but he responded with a solid double-double Friday evening. Give him a slight upgrade if DeRozan sits again, as Murray will be needed to absorb the lost production again.

Also consider: Chris Paul, SAS ($6,300) @ DAL

VALUE PLAYS

Our best values reside in the injury section, so be sure to review our options above. Here are some additional budget plays below the 6k threshold.

Collin Sexton, UTA ($5,800) @ SAC

Sexton is enjoying an efficient three-game run, averaging 18.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals over the span. Rattling off three consecutive games over 30 DKFP is a good indicator of sustained production, but I'd give him a slight downgrade if Markkanen returns to action. For a slightly lower price, you can opt for Jordan Clarkson ($5,100) instead, but he's limited to the SG slots only.

Klay Thompson, DAL ($5,500) vs. SAS

Thompson's SF designation is a major factor when considering Thompson, as the veteran provides upside potential with his three-point shot and fills a thin position. He took full advantage of his recent matchup with his former team in San Francisco earlier in the week, but his sharpshooting has to be consistent to beat value at this salary.

Also consider: D'Angelo Russell, LAL ($5,700) @ NOP

