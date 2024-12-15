NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 15

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at WAS: The Celtics have won both games over the Wizards this season, winning 10 of their last 11 games over them in total.

MIN at SAS: These teams played on November 2, with San Antonio winning, 113-103.

NYK at ORL: These teams played on December 3, with New York prevailing, 121-106. Orlando won four of their previous five meetings before that.

POR at PHX: These teams played on November 2, with Phoenix prevailing, 103-97. They've won five of their last six games over Portland in total.

MEM at LAL: These clubs have split their two matchups this season. With that said, the Lakers have won five of their last seven games over the Grizzlies in total.

DAL at GSW: These teams played on November 2, with Golden State prevailing, 103-97.

Injuries to Monitor

Players Ruled OUT in Red

BOS - Al Horford (undisclosed)

WAS - Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), Kyle Kuzma (ribs)

SAS - Keldon Johnson (calf), Stephon Castle (shoulder)

ORL - Paolo Banchero (oblique), Franz Wagner (oblique)

POR - Robert Williams (conditioning), Deandre Ayton (illness)

PHX - Bradley Beal (knee)

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (ankle)

DAL - Naji Marshall (illness)

MEM - Zach Edey (ankle)

LAL - LeBron James (foot)

Elite Players

Guards

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($11,500) at Warriors

Luka is always an easy choice, leading all players on this slate with 56 DraftKings points per game. He also has a 40-point floor, which is why he's the highest-priced player on this slate. We love that against Golden State, with Doncic scoring at least 55 DraftKings points in eight of his last 10 matchups with the Warriors. He's surpassed 66 DK points in six of those and should be hungry in one of the premier matchups of the season.

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($8,800) at Lakers

It's surprising to see Ja below $9,000. This man is the straw that stirs the drink for the Grizzlies, averaging 43 DraftKings points per game. He's been even better recently, scoring 55 and 61 fantasy points in his two most recent outings. That should be easy to duplicate against Los Angeles, ranked bottom three in points allowed and defensive efficiency over the last month. In his last eight matchups with LA, Morant is averaging over 45 DK points per game.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,900) at Wizards

Tatum is always one of the safest options, scoring at least 30 DK points in all but one game since the start of last season. That floor bumps up to 40 fantasy points this season, generating a 53-point average. That's an amazing average from a four-figure player, especially since Tatum is playing one of the worst defenses in the NBA. Washington ranks 29th in defensive efficiency and last in points allowed. In five matchups since the start of last season, JT is averaging 53 DK points per game against them.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($8,700) vs. Trail Blazers

Durant returned to action in the Suns' most recent game, dropping 50 DraftKings points in a vintage performance. That's what we've seen all season, with DK averaging over 43 DK points per game. He's also scored at least 45 fantasy points in six of the last seven games he's finished and shouldn't have any issues against Portland. The Trail Blazers are surrendering the second-most fantasy points to opposing PFs.

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics ($7,500) at Wizards

Zinger has looked as good as ever since returning two weeks ago. The big man has averaged 39 DraftKings points per game through his first six outings despite seeing a minutes restriction early on. That's been lifted recently, with Porzingis playing at least 29 minutes in four straight fixtures. He's also scored at least 33 DK points every game this year, and that floor should rise with Horford expected to miss this game. Not to mention, Washington has surrendered the most fantasy points to opposing big men.

Expected Chalk

Jalen Suggs, Magic ($7,400) vs. Knicks

With Banchero and Wagner both sidelined, Suggs should run the show in Orlando. That's something most DFS managers understand, and it'll have Suggs as one of the highest-rostered players on this slate. That rostership percentage will rise even higher with this $7,400 price tag because Suggs has scored at least 34 DraftKings points in four consecutive outings. He showcased a 54-point upside in his most recent game, and you better believe fantasy managers will bank on him after a gem like that.

Mid-Range Money

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($6,700) at Spurs

Gobert doesn't have a massive upside, but there are not many better bets for a player to reach 5X value. All we need is 30-35 DK points for Gobert to reach that threshold, and that sounds easy since the big man is averaging 32 DraftKings points per game. Gobert has also scored at least 34 DK points in four of his last five outings, but this might be his best matchup of the season. San Antonio sits 21st in fantasy points allowed to opposing centers, with Rudy scoring at least 47 fantasy points in two of his last four matchups with the Spurs.

Austin Reaves, Lakers ($6,100) vs. Grizzlies

Reaves is a risky option, but seeing him barely cracking $6,000 is bizarre. This guy was above $7K for most of last season, averaging over 31 fantasy points per game. That 31-point average will be his floor if LeBron has to miss another game because that would skyrocket his shot attempts, assists and usage. Reaves has scored at least 32 DraftKings points in both matchups with Memphis this year and should be hungry to get LA back on track.

Value Picks

Goga Bitadze, Magic ($5,500) vs. NYK

With Banchero and Wagner both injured, Goga has been playing the best basketball of his career. The big man has remained in the starting lineup next to Wendell Carter, scoring at least 41 DraftKings points in three of his last five fixtures. Goga also has 90 combined fantasy points over his previous two outings but has always been an elite per-minute producer when given the opportunity.

Justin Champagnie, Wizards ($4,800) vs. Celtics

Champagnie is the best play according to our Optimizer, projected to provide 6.4X value in this superb spot. That's easy to understand when looking at his role and recent form, scoring at least 33 DraftKings points in three straight outings. That's no surprise since Brogdon and Kuzma are both sidelined, leaving JC with 30-35 minutes and 10-15 shots in this expanded role.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,200) at Spurs

While Champagnie is the Optimizer's favorite per-dollar play, this is mine. McDaniels is the defensive force for this Minnesota team, playing 35-40 minutes every night. That role led to McDaniels scoring 43 DraftKings points in his most recent outing, and seeing a player with 10X upside is impossible to overlook. All you need is 25-30 fantasy points for McDaniels to be a massive value, but that seems like a great bet since San Antonio sits 19th in total defense.

