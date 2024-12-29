NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, December 29

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

IND at BOS: These teams played an overtime thriller on October 30, with Indiana prevailing, 135-132.

ATL at TOR: These teams split their four-game season series last year.

MIA at HOU: The Heat have won eight straight games over the Rockets dating back to 2019.

MEM at OKC: The Thunder swept the three-game season series over the Grizzlies last year and have won five straight in this series.

SAS at MIN: These teams have split their two matchups this year but the T'Wolves have won five of their last seven games over the Spurs.

Injuries to Monitor

Players Ruled OUT in Red

BOS - Jrue Holiday (shoulder), Kristaps Porzingis (ankle)

ATL - Trae Young (heel), Bogdan Bogdanovic (leg), Onyeka Okongwu (knee), Dyson Daniels (ankle), Larry Nance (hand)

TOR - Jakob Poeltl (groin), Immanuel Quickley (elbow)

MIA - Jimmy Butler (ankle)

HOU - Dillon Brooks (ankle), Tari Eason (rest)

MEM - Marcus Smart (finger), Ja Morant (shoulder), Santi Aldama (ankle)

OKC - Chet Holmgren (hip), Alex Caruso (hip), Luguentz Dort (ankle)

Elite Players

Guards

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,700) vs. Spurs

The T'Wolves were terrible a month ago, but ANT was sick of that nonsense. He's led Minnesota to an 8-4 record across their last 12 games, averaging over 40 DraftKings points per game across his last 10 outings. Edwards has also destroyed the Spurs, scoring at least 34 DK points in nine straight matchups. He's flirting with a 50-point average against them, but that's no surprise since they own a 20th OPRK against opposing SFs.

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($7,300) at Thunder

With Ja Morant getting ruled out, Bane should be the focal point of the Grizzlies offense. He flirted with a 30 percent usage rate when Morant was last year, averaging nearly 40 DK points per game in those circumstances. That pairs beautifully with his recent form, averaging 39 fantasy points per game across his last 11 outings. He's posted that average across just 29 minutes a night due to some blowouts, but that's unlikely to happen against an outstanding team like OKC. Not to mention, Bane has at least 37 DK points in three of his last four meetings with the Thunder.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,300) vs. Pacers

JT is playing some of the best basketball of his career right now. The Celtic star has scored at least 47 DraftKings points in nine of his last 10 outings, generating a 54-point average in that span. He's also scored at least 36 fantasy points every game this season and has one of the highest floors of any player in the NBA. That floor should rise against Indiana, with Tatum scoring at least 53 DK points in 12 of his last 14 matchups with the Pacers. That shouldn't shock anyone since the Pacers are surrendering the third-most fantasy points to opposing PFs.

Jalen Johnson, Hawks ($9,300) at Raptors

This youngster broke out in the final months of last year and has carried it over this year. Johnson has scored at least 35 DraftKings points in 27 straight games, posting a 48-point average in that span. He's also cracked 43 DK points in 13 of his last 16 fixtures, which has to be terrifying for this terrible Toronto defense. The Raptors rank 26th in points allowed and defensive efficiency, with Johnson scoring at least 42 fantasy points in both of their matchups last year.

Expected Chalk

Scotty Pippen, Grizzlies ($5,300) at Thunder

All DFS managers know that Morant will miss this game, which means that Pippen will start at point guard. That recipe has been printing money in DFS all year because Pippen is one of the best fill-ins in the NBA. Pippen has played at least 23 minutes in 16 games, averaging 35 DK points per game in that expanded role. Most of those were in a starting role, and as long as Pippen plays over 25 minutes, he should be closer to $7K on DraftKings.

Mid-Range Money

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($6,000) vs. Spurs

The recent form is far from exciting, but seeing Gobert at just $6K is difficult to overlook. The Frenchman has been closer to $8K for most of his career and has one of the highest floors for a player in this price range. We say that because he's always a decent bet for a double-double, averaging over 30 fantasy points per game. That's what you're looking for from a $6K player, and we're not scared of a 17th-ranked San Antonio defense.

Zach Edey, Grizzlies ($5,400) at Thunder

It's amazing that Edey is just $5,400 because he's taken over as the Steven Adams of this offense. The rookie was limited to begin the season, but he comes into this matchup playing 27 minutes in four straight fixtures. That's the role you're looking for from a big man like this, with Edey averaging 33 DraftKings points per game in that span. All you need is 30 fantasy points from a $5,400 player, and this talented rookie is only scratching the surface of what he could become.

Value Picks

Al Horford, Celtics ($4,900) vs. Pacers

Big Al is approaching the end of his career, but he's always a solid fill-in when Kristaps Porzingis is sidelined. That bumps Horford's minutes, shot attempts and rebounds, with Al averaging nearly 30 DK points per game in those circumstances since the start of last season. The best part of this is the matchup with the Pacers because Big Al is averaging 27 DK points per game in their last six matchups.

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves ($4,100) vs. Spurs

We're not really excited about using DiVincenzo, but this price is too cheap. The former Villanova guard was $6K with NY last season, and he's coming off a game where he dropped 41 DraftKings points across 37 minutes of action. He also had 35 DK points just a week ago, and those sorts of upside games make him way too affordable at just $4,100. One of those upside games is more likely against San Antonio, posting a 20th OPRK against opposing wings.

