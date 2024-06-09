NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, June 9

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at BOS: Celtics lead series 1-0 after 107-89 home win in Game 1 on Thursday

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Luka Doncic (chest/ankle/knee): Questionable, on track to play

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,000)

Irving had 50.5 DK points to close out the conference finals but was not able to carry over the momentum, as he came up with an underwhelming 21.3 DK points on 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in Game 1. Nonetheless, he is likely to show up with an improved focus in Game 2 after the chance to shake off the rust and nerves from the initial road game. Irving averaged 21.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals over two regular-season meetings against the Celtics.

Derrick White, Celtics ($7,200)

White logged at least 13 points, four assists and a steal or a block in six straight games and continues to come up with majorly influential plays all over the floor. His ability to knock down threes has been a key part of the Celtics' success, as he has at least two made three-pointers in 13 of their 15 games this postseason.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($9,600)

After winning the Eastern Conference Finals MVP, Brown opened up the Finals with another all-around dominant performance, posting 22 points, six rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks in 37 minutes. It marked the fourth time in the last five games that he topped 44 DK points, averaging 28.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks across that span. His dedication on the defensive end is a large factor in his added success this postseason.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($11,800)

Tatum continues to do what he must to get the win, which in the case of Game 1 meant that he finished with less than 20 points for the first time in the last nine outings. However, he also picked up his 12th double-double in 15 appearances this postseason and tallied a minimum of five assists for the fourth consecutive game. He will likely continue to supplement his overall production with a strong effort on the glass, but he needs to come up more efficient after a total of 11 turnovers in the last two outings.

Kristaps Porzingis, Mavericks ($8,600)

Porzingis returned from nearly a month-long absence with a bang as he turned in 20 points on 8-for-13 shooting, six rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes of action in Game 1. He is expected to come off the bench for a second straight game and will have the opportunity to continue to benefit from a size advantage versus the Mavericks' frontcourt. He also will see a few open looks from long range thanks to his squad's good ball movement, while his contributions on the defensive end remain characteristic of his game.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($13,800)

Doncic was downgraded to questionable for action after today's practice. Nonetheless, he has played through various troubles throughout the playoffs and it would be surprising to see the superstar sidelined. However, be sure to keep track of his status heading into game time. Despite his team's struggles, Doncic came up with a strong performance in Game 1, totaling 30 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes. He also averaged 35.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists and 1.0 steals in two meetings with the Celtics this season and is likely to keep up the production if he is good to go.

Mid-Range Money

Dereck Lively, Mavericks ($5,000)

Lively was limited to just 10.8 DK points in 18 minutes of action in Game 1. He is averaging 8.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 blocks this postseason and should come up with a better focus in Game 2 after shaking off the jitters from his first career Finals game.

Al Horford, Celtics ($5,600)

Horford continues to deliver a reliable effort, averaging 10.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocks over 11 consecutive starts. His ability to rack up the blocks plays a big part in boosting his DK totals, and he should continue to benefit from his veteran savvy going up against the Mavs' less-experienced frontcourt.

Jrue Holiday, Celtics ($6,600)

Holiday surpassed 30 DK points in each of the last five games, beginning with a high of 54.8 in Game 1 of the conference finals. He does a great job of contributing across the stat sheet and is shooting 48.6 percent from the field this postseason.

Value Picks

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($4,600)

Gafford totaled 15.3 DK points with eight points, three rebounds, an assist and a steal in 14 minutes of action in Game 1, which also marked his first game without a block in the previous 12 outings. He must come up with a more concentrated effort on the glass in Game 2 and should have a better idea of what to expect from the opposing offense.

Jaden Hardy, Mavericks ($2,400)

Hardy is averaging 9.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10.8 minutes of action over the last five games. He should continue to see a fair amount of playing time off the bench and poses a solid option in the lowest possible salary range.

