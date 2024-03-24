NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 24

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CLE at MIA: Cavs on two-game slide; Heat 4-6 in last 10 games

OKC at MIL: Thunder on four-game win streak; Bucks 28-7 at home

GSW at MIN: Warriors 4-6 in last 10 games; Timberwolves 24-9 at home

IND at LAL: Pacers on two-game win streak; Lakers 26-12 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

CLE - Evan Mobley (ankle): Questionable; Dean Wade (knee), Donovan Mitchell (nose), Max Strus (knee): OUT

Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and Isaac Okoro should see big minutes.

MIA - Jaime Jaquez (ankle), Caleb Martin (knee): Questionable; Kevin Love (heel), Tyler Herro (foot), Duncan Robinson (back): OUT

Haywood Highsmith, Delon Wright, Thomas Bryant and Jaime Jaquez are up for more playing time.

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring), Khris Middleton (ankle): Probable

MIN - Anthony Edwards (finger), Rudy Gobert (ribs): Questionable; Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): OUT

Kyle Anderson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker may see more action.

LAL - Anthony Davis (Achilles): Probable; LeBron James (ankle), Taurean Prince (personal): Questionable; Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes remain in line for more opportunity.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($8,700) at Timberwolves

Curry topped 50 DK points in two of the last four outings since returning from a three-game absence. He faces a tough matchup against the Timberwolves but could be in for an easier time as they have a couple key players listed as questionable for action. Curry also finished with 50.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Timberwolves.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,500) at Bucks

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to fill it up, averaging 28.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games, including six with more than 50 DK points and a high of 70. He should do well against the Bucks, who have not been overly effective on the defensive end, and who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($7,900) vs. Cavaliers

Butler came up with a modest 31.5-DK-point effort in the last outing, but he totaled 50.5 DK points in the game prior, which marked his previous encounter with the Cavaliers. Butler is averaging 21.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals over his last 10 appearances, and he should thrive once again, as the Cavs continue to deal with injury trouble.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,000) at Lakers

Siakam delivered 56.5 DK points in his previous outing and has topped 45 DK points in three of the last five games, while averaging 22.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals over that span. He has a good opportunity to keep rolling against the Lakers, who give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game, and who are giving up the league's seventh-most points in the paint over the last three games.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,400) vs. Pacers

Davis is listed as probable for action and is coming off a big-time performance, with 61.3 DK points in the last game. He is averaging 21.9 points, 13.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks across the previous 10 outings, including a two games with over 70 DK points and a high of 85.8. He also faces a great chance to stand out against the Pacers, who give up the league's second-most points in the paint per game.

Expected Chalk

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,000) at Lakers

Haliburton accounted for 62 DK points in his previous outing is averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks through the last 10 games. He enters a favorable matchup against the Lakers, who concede the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards and the league's third-most three-pointers per game.

Mid-Range Money

Mike Conley, Timberwolves ($5,500) vs. Warriors

Conley produced 36 DK points in the last game and is averaging 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 outings. He may have to take on a more offensive mindset if Edwards is out, and he should find room to operate against the Warriors, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Brook Lopez, Bucks ($5,300) vs. Thunder

Lopez has topped 20 DK points in each of the last four games, including a high of 42.8, while averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 blocks over that stretch. He is likely to keep the momentum going with a great chance to pad his stats against the Thunder, who give up the league's most free throws per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($4,600) at Lakers

Nembhard turned in 29.8 DK points in the last game and is averaging 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 10 outings. He continues to handle a starting role and should pad his stats against the Lakers' unimpressive backcourt defense.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,700) vs. Warriors

McDaniels is averaging 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games, including six with more than 20 DK points and a high of 41. He must continue to step up as his squad manages injury trouble, and he should prosper against the Warriors, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Obi Toppin, Pacers ($3,200) at Lakers

Toppin continues to see consistent playing time off the bench, averaging 7.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists, in 17.7 minutes per game over the last 10 outings. He has a good opportunity to stand out against the Lakers, as they are missing a couple of their key frontcourt players from their second unit.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.