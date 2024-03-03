NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 3 - MAIN SLATE

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DET at ORL: Pistons 3-7 in last 10 games; Magic on two-game win streak

CHA at TOR: Hornets on three-game slide; Raptors on two-game slide

NYK at CLE: Knicks 3-7 in last 10 games; Cavs 20-10 at home

IND at SAS: Pacers 14-15 on road; Spurs 2-8 in last 10 games

OKC at PHX: Thunder 7-3 in last 10 games; Suns 20-12 at home

Injuries to Monitor

CHA - Nick Richards (foot): Questionable; LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back), Seth Curry (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle): OUT

Vasilije Micic and Tre Mann are up for the start. Davis Bertans will also see more action.

TOR - Bruce Brown (knee): Questionable; Scottie Barnes (hand)

Kelly Olynyk is expected to start. Gradey Dick and Ochai Agbaji should get more opportunities off the bench.

NYK - Julius Randle (shoulder), OG Anunoby (elbow): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa continue to pick up the slack.

CLE - Caris LeVert (elbow), Donovan Mitchell (knee): Questionable

Isaac Okoro would be in line for a boost.

IND - Doug McDermott (calf): OUT

SAS - Julian Champagnie (ankle): OUT

Cedi Osman is in line for a start.

OKC - Jaylin Williams (knee): OUT

PHX - Eric Gordon (groin), Jusuf Nurkic (neck), Devin Booker (ankle): Questionable

Royce O'Neale and Drew Eubanks could pick up extra responsibility.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,200) at Spurs

Haliburton is coming off a stunningly empty performance, as he finished with zero points, three rebounds and three assists in the last game. Nonetheless, he averaged 16.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 1.4 steals over the prior 10 outings and will likely find his rhythm again. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who give up the league's most points and fifth-most rebounds to opposing point guards.

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($7,600) vs. Hornets

Barrett is averaging 19.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists across his last 10 appearances, including four with at least 40 DK points. He finished with 41.5 DK points in his previous meeting with the Hornets, and he should do well again as they give up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage and fifth-most three-pointers per game. Barrett must also step up to carry a greater load on offense in the absence of Scottie Barnes.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($7,700) vs. Pistons

Wagner surpassed 30 DK points in each of the last three games while averaging 18.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over that span. He faces a great opportunity to keep up the strong play against the Pistons' lackluster defense, and he is already averaging 26.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists over three previous meetings with the Pistons this season.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($7,800) at Spurs

Siakam is coming off a muted performance, but he is averaging 20.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 50.3 DK points. He faces an excellent chance to get back on track and thrive against the Spurs, who give up the league's fifth-most points and third-most rebounds per game.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,500) vs Knicks

Mobley is coming off a monstrous performance, as he finished with 62.8 DK points, on 22 points, 17 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks. He is also averaging 16.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games. Mobley is likely to keep the momentum going against the Knicks, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt and have dropped their last two games.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,700) at Suns

Gilgeous-Alexander continues his dominant play, averaging 30.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks over the last 10 games, including five with more than 50 DK points and a high of 66.8. He has a good opportunity to keep rolling against the Suns, who face the second game of a back-to-back and are dealing with a bit of injury trouble in the backcourt. Additionally, the Suns give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Mid-Range Money

Gary Trent, Raptors ($5,300) vs. Hornets

Trent has an opportunity to step on the offensive end in the absence of Scottie Barnes. Trent is averaging 10.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 33.8 DK points. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's seventh-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

Kelly Olynyk, Raptors ($5,700) vs. Hornets

Olynyk is up for an increased role in the absence of Scottie Barnes. Olynyk is averaging 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, and he should prosper against the Hornets, who give up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Value Picks

Vasilije Micic, Hornets ($4,300) at Raptors

Micic is averaging 7.6 points, 1.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the last five games, including two with more than 25 DK points. He will continue to pick up extended opportunities due to injuries within the Hornets' lineup, and he should continue to facilitate at a high level as the Raptors give up the league's third-most assists per game to opposing point guards.

Cedi Osman, Spurs ($3,400) vs. Pacers

Osman is averaging 4.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the last 10 games, including three with at least 15 DK points. Osman is also averaging 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 18 games this season where he picked up at least 20 minutes of action, and he could be up for extra playing time in the absence of Julian Champagnie.

Davis Bertans, Hornets ($3,400) at Raptors

Bertans delivered 14 points on 5-for-12 shooting in the last game, where he also finished with a total of 20.3 DK points. He is likely to see another opportunity to gain additional playing time for his shorthanded squad, and he should get his shot going against the Raptors, who give up the league's seventh-most three-pointers per game.

