NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 9

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHA at DET: Pistons are on a nine-game slide.

HOU at IND: Rockets are 6-27 on the road.

UTA at ORL: Jazz are 11-22 on the road.

GSW at MEM: Grizzlies are on a three-game slide.

BKN at MIL: Nets have won three straight.

NYK at SAC: Knicks are 9-1 in last 10 games.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

DET - Jalen Duren (ankle), Killian Hayes (hand): Probable / Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles), Alec Burks (foot), Hamidou Diallo (ankle), Isaiah Stewart (hip): OUT

HOU - Kevin Porter (thigh): OUT

IND - Aaron Nesmith (hip): Questionable

UTA - Walker Kessler (illness), Jordan Clarkson (finger): Questionable / Collin Sexton (hamstring): OUT

ORL - Wendell Carter (hip): OUT

GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (hip), Kevon Looney (back): Probable / Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT

MEM - Steven Adams (knee), Ja Morant (suspension): OUT

BKN - Nic Claxton (Achilles), Spencer Dinwiddie (rest), Cameron Johnson (knee), Royce O'Neale (knee), Ben Simmons (knee): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness), Jae Crowder (ankle), Jrue Holiday (neck): Probable / Wesley Matthews (calf): OUT

NYK - Jalen Brunson (foot): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,800) vs. Rockets

Haliburton amassed 71.8 DK points in his last outing and is averaging 27.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks through five appearances since the All-Star break. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Rockets, who give up the league's most points per game to point guards.

Kelly Oubre, Hornets ($7,500) at Pistons

Oubre is averaging 24.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in four consecutive starts, including a high of 50.5 DK points. He should continue to prosper with a matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points and fifth-most free throws per game.

Forwards/Centers

RJ Barrett, Knicks ($7,400) at Kings

Barrett is coming off back-to-back impressive scoring efforts and is averaging 19.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists over seven games since the All-Star break. He faces a tough matchup against the Kings but should also find plenty of room to flourish, as they give up the league's sixth-most points per game to small forwards.

Draymond Green, Warriors ($6,300) at Grizzlies

Green is coming off an 11-point, 11-assist double-double and is averaging 10.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists across five games. He totaled 40.3 DK points in the Warriors' last meeting with the Grizzlies and has another good chance to shine as the Grizzlies remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($7,400) at Pacers

Sengun remains a steady contributor across the board, averaging 13.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steals over five games, including a high of 46 DK points. He faces a great chance to stand out against the Pacers, who give up the league's third-most points per game to centers and the fourth-most rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($10,500) at Grizzlies

Curry produced 60 DK points in his last outing and is averaging 33.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists in two games since returning from a month-long absence. He has a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies in the absence of Ja Morant (suspension) and should excel from long range, as they give up the league's seventh-most three-pointers per game.

Value Picks

Trey Lyles, Kings ($3,700) vs. Knicks

Lyles continues to deliver a strong effort off the bench, averaging 11.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists through seven games since the All-Star break. He faces a tough matchup against the Knicks' frontcourt, but he should be able to get his shot going from long range as the Knicks give up the league's sixth-most threes per game.

Jordan Nwora, Pacers ($4,100) vs. Rockets

Nwora surpassed 20 DK points in five consecutive outings, with a high of 39, while averaging 14.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He should thrive against the Rockets, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game. He could also be up for his third straight start if Aaron Nesmith (hip) remains out but

Jae'Sean Tate, Rockets ($4,100) at Pacers

Tate topped 20 DK points with a high of 29.8 in four of his last five appearances, averaging 13.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He has a good chance to pad his stats against the Pacers, who give up the league's fifth-most points and 11th-most turnovers per game.

Joe Ingles, Bucks ($4,000) vs. Nets

Ingles tallied at least 22 DK points in four of five outings, while averaging 10.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He faces a great opportunity to get his shot going from long-range, as the Nets allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.2 percent from deep.

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($4,600) vs. Rockets

McConnell continues to provide a spark off the bench, averaging 9.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals across five games, including a high of 32 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Rockets, who give up a league-most 15.8 turnovers per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.