NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 21

Slate Overview

DET at CHA: Pistons 4-4 on road; Hornets on two-game slide

MIN at TOR: Timberwolves on two-game win streak; Raptors 3-4 at home

UTA at SAS: Jazz on three-game slide; Spurs 6-3 at home

ORL at LAL: Magic 2-7 on road; Lakers 7-0 at home

Injuries to Monitor

CHA - Nick Richards (ribs), Mark Williams (foot): OUT

MIN - Mike Conley (toe), Donte DiVincenzo (back): Questionable

TOR - Scottie Barnes (orbital): Questionable; Immanuel Quickley (elbow): OUT

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (foot): Questionable; Walker Kessler (hip): OUT

SAS - Chris Paul (thumb), Zach Collins (knee): Questionable; Devin Vassell (knee), Victor Wembanyama (knee), Jeremy Sochan (thumb): OUT

ORL - Wendell Carter (foot): Questionable; Paolo Banchero (oblique): OUT

LAL - Rui Hachimura (ankle): Questionable; Jaxson Hayes (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($9,700) at Hornets

Cunningham is on a big-time hot streak, averaging 22.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including seven with more than 50 DK points and a high of 71.3. He faces a great opportunity to keep up the production against the Hornets, who are giving up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage. He also finished with 51.0 DK points in his previous meeting with the Hornets.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,600) at Raptors

Edwards continues to shine as one of the league's best scorers, averaging 27.3 points on 48.5 percent shooting over the last 10 games. He topped 40 DK points seven times in that span, including two with more than 55, and he has an ideal opportunity to fill it up against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points per game. He also finished with 42.0 DK points in his previous encounter with the Raptors.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($9,100) at Lakers

Wagner is coming off a quieter outing but is averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals over the last five games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 63.8. He should get back on track against the Lakers, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Julius Randle, Timberwolves ($8,300) at Raptors

Randle is coming off a season-high scoring performance, with 35 points on 11-for-20 shooting, four rebounds, seven assists and a steal, for a total of 53.5 DK points. He has a great chance to keep the momentum going against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's eighth-most points in the paint and the league's most free throws per game.

Jakob Poeltl, Raptors ($8,100) vs. Timberwolves

Poeltl is averaging 30.0 points, 15.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks over the last three games, surpassing 50 DK points in each, including a high of 61.0. He should have a bit of a challenge lined up across from Rudy Gobert, but the Timberwolves also give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($11,100) vs. Magic

Davis has been dominant this season and is averaging 28.0 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last five games, including four with at least 50 DK points and a high of 65.5. He is likely to keep up the strong play with an advantageous matchup against the Magic, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Mid-Range Money

Collin Sexton, Jazz ($5,400) at Spurs

Sexton scored in double figures in 10 consecutive games and is averaging 15.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists over the last five. He faces a tough matchup against the Spurs, who have been solid defensively, but he should find room to get his shot going as they are giving up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards.

John Collins, Jazz ($7,200) at Spurs

Collins is up for a sixth consecutive start for his shorthanded squad, after he averaged 20.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.2 steals across the last five outings. He has a great opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Spurs, who are also significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Value Picks

Julian Champagnie, Spurs ($4,600) vs. Jazz

Champagnie topped 20 DK points in each of the last five games, averaging 12.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists over that span. He faces a good chance to thrive against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,600) at Raptors

McDaniels surpassed the 20 DK-point mark in each of the last five outings, including two with more than 30, while averaging 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over that span. He is likely to stay on track against the Raptors, who are struggling defensively this season.

Jonathan Isaac, Magic ($4,300) at Lakers

Isaac is averaging 7.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks across the last five games, including a high of 30.3 DK points. He must continue to step up while his squad remains shorthanded in the frontcourt, and he should do well against the Lakers, who are giving up the league's fourth-most points in the paint.

