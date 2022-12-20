NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 20

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

UTA at DET

Jazz face second game of back-to-back. Pistons 4-11 at home.

CHI at MIA

Bulls on four-game slide. Heat on four-game win streak.

GSW at NYK

Warriors 3-14 on the road. Knicks on seven-game win streak.

WAS at PHX

Wizards on 10-game slide. Suns 14-3 at home.

MEM at DEN

Nuggets 9-3 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

UTA - Kelly Olynyk (ankle), Collin Sexton (hamstring): Questionable

CHI - Javonte Green (knee): Questionable

MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Jimmy Butler (knee): Probable

Kyle Lowry (knee), Caleb Martin (ankle): Questionable

Gabe Vincent (knee): OUT

GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (knee), Klay Thompson (knee): Probable

Donte DiVincenzo (illness): Doubtful

Andrew Wiggins (groin), Stephen Curry (shoulder): OUT

NYK - Obi Toppin (leg): OUT

WAS - Delon Wright (hamstring): Questionable

Rui Hachimura (ankle): OUT

PHX - Cameron Payne (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Josh Okogie (hip): Questionable

Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT

MEM - Desmond Bane (toe): OUT

DEN - Nikola Jokic (knee): Probable

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg), Jeff Green (back), Jamal Murray (ankle): Questionable

Michael Porter (heel): Doubtful

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($7,200) vs. Warriors

Brunson has an advantage against the Warriors, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and also give up the league's eighth most points per game to point guards. Brunson is averaging 22.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, while shooting an average of 46 percent from the field, including 54 percent from deep.

Jordan Clarkson, Jazz ($7,100) at Pistons

Clarkson is averaging 21.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his last 10 games, with a high of 57.5 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second most points per game and allow opponents to shoot 48.6 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

RJ Barrett, Knicks ($6,900) vs. Warriors

With Andrew Wiggins sidelined for the Warriors, Barrett should be able to take advantage of a much easier matchup at his position. Barrett is averaging 21.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists over the last 10 games, going over 35 DK points in four of the last five.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($9,100) vs. Warriors

Randle exceeded 47 DK points in five of the previous six games and is averaging 26.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists over his last 10. He has a good chance to keep it rolling against the Warriors, who give up the league's third most rebounds and eighth most points per game to power forwards.

Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($9,000) at Suns

Porzingis is averaging 26.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks through his last 10 games, with seven where he surpassed 45 DK points, and a high of 63. He should do well against the Suns, who give up the league's 10th most points and 11th most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($9,200) vs. Bulls

Butler went over 52 DK points twice and is averaging 24.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.4 steals in his last five outings. He should keep up the production against the Bulls, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.0 percent from the field and give up the league's third most three-pointers per game. Butler finished with 41.5 DK points in one meeting with the Bulls this season.

Value Picks

Jalen Duren, Pistons ($4,800) vs. Jazz

Duren is up for his sixth consecutive start, after averaging 8.6 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists through the last five games. He should do well against the Jazz, who give up the league's second most points and third most rebounds per game to centers.

Walker Kessler, Jazz ($5,000) at Pistons

Kessler is averaging 9.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks over the last 10 games, and he could be up for added playing time if Kelly Olynyk remains out. He also has an advantageous matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's sixth most rebounds per game to centers.

Quentin Grimes, Knicks ($4,800) vs. Warriors

Grimes continues to excel in a starting role, averaging 11.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals across the last 10 games. He recorded more than 30 DK points three times over that span and should get his shot off against the Warriors, who give up an average of 12.8 three-pointers per game.

Alec Burks, Pistons ($4,600) vs, Jazz

Burks continues to deliver instant offense off the bench, averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 21 minutes per game over the last 10. He has a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's sixth most points per game to shooting guards.

Alex Caruso, Bulls ($3,900) at Heat

Caruso is averaging 3.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals through seven consecutive starts, with a high of 31 DK points. He should be able to pad his stats with a few extra rebounds, as the Heat give up the fourth most per game to point guards.

