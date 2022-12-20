NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, December 20

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
UTA at DET
Jazz face second game of back-to-back. Pistons 4-11 at home.
CHI at MIA
Bulls on four-game slide. Heat on four-game win streak.
GSW at NYK
Warriors 3-14 on the road. Knicks on seven-game win streak.
WAS at PHX
Wizards on 10-game slide. Suns 14-3 at home.
MEM at DEN
Nuggets 9-3 at home.
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page.
UTA - Kelly Olynyk (ankle), Collin Sexton (hamstring): Questionable
CHI - Javonte Green (knee): Questionable
MIA - Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Jimmy Butler (knee): Probable
Kyle Lowry (knee), Caleb Martin (ankle): Questionable
Gabe Vincent (knee): OUT
GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (knee), Klay Thompson (knee): Probable
Donte DiVincenzo (illness): Doubtful
Andrew Wiggins (groin), Stephen Curry (shoulder): OUT
NYK - Obi Toppin (leg): OUT
WAS - Delon Wright (hamstring): Questionable
Rui Hachimura (ankle): OUT
PHX - Cameron Payne (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Josh Okogie (hip): Questionable
Cameron Johnson (knee): OUT
MEM - Desmond Bane (toe): OUT
DEN - Nikola Jokic (knee): Probable
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (leg), Jeff Green (back), Jamal Murray (ankle): Questionable
Michael Porter (heel): Doubtful
Elite Players
Guards
Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($7,200) vs. Warriors
Brunson has an advantage against the Warriors, who are shorthanded in the backcourt and also give up the league's eighth most points per game to point guards. Brunson is averaging 22.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.8 steals over the last five games, while shooting an average of 46 percent from the field, including 54 percent from deep.
Jordan Clarkson, Jazz ($7,100) at Pistons
Clarkson is averaging 21.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists in his last 10 games, with a high of 57.5 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second most points per game and allow opponents to shoot 48.6 percent from the field.
Forwards/Centers
RJ Barrett, Knicks ($6,900) vs. Warriors
With Andrew Wiggins sidelined for the Warriors, Barrett should be able to take advantage of a much easier matchup at his position. Barrett is averaging 21.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists over the last 10 games, going over 35 DK points in four of the last five.
Julius Randle, Knicks ($9,100) vs. Warriors
Randle exceeded 47 DK points in five of the previous six games and is averaging 26.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists over his last 10. He has a good chance to keep it rolling against the Warriors, who give up the league's third most rebounds and eighth most points per game to power forwards.
Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards ($9,000) at Suns
Porzingis is averaging 26.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks through his last 10 games, with seven where he surpassed 45 DK points, and a high of 63. He should do well against the Suns, who give up the league's 10th most points and 11th most rebounds per game to opposing centers.
Expected Chalk
Jimmy Butler, Heat ($9,200) vs. Bulls
Butler went over 52 DK points twice and is averaging 24.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.4 steals in his last five outings. He should keep up the production against the Bulls, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.0 percent from the field and give up the league's third most three-pointers per game. Butler finished with 41.5 DK points in one meeting with the Bulls this season.
Value Picks
Jalen Duren, Pistons ($4,800) vs. Jazz
Duren is up for his sixth consecutive start, after averaging 8.6 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists through the last five games. He should do well against the Jazz, who give up the league's second most points and third most rebounds per game to centers.
Walker Kessler, Jazz ($5,000) at Pistons
Kessler is averaging 9.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks over the last 10 games, and he could be up for added playing time if Kelly Olynyk remains out. He also has an advantageous matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's sixth most rebounds per game to centers.
Quentin Grimes, Knicks ($4,800) vs. Warriors
Grimes continues to excel in a starting role, averaging 11.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals across the last 10 games. He recorded more than 30 DK points three times over that span and should get his shot off against the Warriors, who give up an average of 12.8 three-pointers per game.
Alec Burks, Pistons ($4,600) vs, Jazz
Burks continues to deliver instant offense off the bench, averaging 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 21 minutes per game over the last 10. He has a favorable matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's sixth most points per game to shooting guards.
Alex Caruso, Bulls ($3,900) at Heat
Caruso is averaging 3.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.0 steals through seven consecutive starts, with a high of 31 DK points. He should be able to pad his stats with a few extra rebounds, as the Heat give up the fourth most per game to point guards.