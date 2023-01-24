NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 24

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHI at IND

Pacers on seven-game slide.

BOS at MIA

Heat 15-9 at home.

CLE at NYK

Knicks on four-game slide.

DEN at NOP

Pelicans on four-game slide.

WAS at DAL

Mavericks 17-8 at home.

CHA at PHX

Suns on three-game win streak.

LAC at LAL

Both teams on two-game win streak.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

CHI - Javonte Green (knee): OUT

IND - Andrew Nembhard (illness): Questionable

Tyrese Haliburton (knee): OUT

BOS - Malcolm Brogdon (personal), Robert Williams (knee), Marcus Smart (ankle): Questionable

MIA - Duncan Robinson (finger): OUT

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (groin): Probable

NYK - Immanuel Quickley (knee): Questionable

Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT

DEN - Bones Hyland (finger), Nikola Jokic (hamstring), Michael Porter (personal): Questionable

NOP - Brandon Ingram (toe), Naji Marshall (toe): Questionable

Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

WAS - Kristaps Porzingis (ankle): OUT

DAL - Christian Wood (thumb), Maxi Kleber (hamstring): OUT

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Cody Martin (knee): Questionable

Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT

PHX - Deandre Ayton (illness), Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot): OUT

LAC - Luke Kennard (calf), John Wall (abdomen): OUT

LAL - LeBron James (ankle): Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot), Lonnie Walker (knee), Austin Reaves (hamstring), Rui Hachimura (not injury related): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Chris Paul, Suns ($7,500) vs. Hornets

Paul generated 54.5 DK points in his last game, which marked his return from a two-week absence. He must step up again and shoulder a greater responsibility while the Suns deal with injury trouble, and he should do well against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points per game and also face the second game of a back-to-back.

Bradley Beal, Wizards ($7,300) at Mavericks

Beal topped 30 DK points in two games after a 10-day absence, and he is averaging 22.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals on the season. He faces a tough matchup against the Mavericks' backcourt but should find plenty of opportunities to excel offensively, as the Mavs allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.0 percent from the field.

Forwards/Centers

Paul George, Clippers ($8,600) at Lakers

George surpassed 34 DK points in two of three games since returning from a five-game absence, and he is averaging 22.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals across his last 10 appearances. He has a good opportunity to flourish against the Lakers, who give up the league's fifth-most points and fifth-most rebounds per game.

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards ($7,900) at. Mavericks

Kuzma exceeded 50 DK points in three of the last four outings, with a high of 61.8, and he is averaging 22.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists through 10 games. He should have an opportunity to prosper against the Mavericks, who allow opposing power forwards to shoot an average of 50.2 percent from the field.

Mason Plumlee, Hornets ($6,800) at Suns

Plumlee continues to stack up impressive numbers, averaging 16.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 10 games, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 47.3. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Suns, who give up the league's fifth-most free throws per game and the eighth-most rebounds per game to centers. The Suns also remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($9,200) at Pacers

LaVine finished with more than 50 DK points in four of the last 10 outings, with a high of 62.5, while averaging 28.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He has a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who give up a league-high in points per game to shooting guards, in addition to the league's fourth-most free throws per game. The Pacers also remain shorthanded in the backcourt.

Value Picks

Daniel Gafford, Wizards ($4,300) at Mavericks

Gafford is averaging 12.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals through 10 games, including five with at least 30 DK points. He has a good opportunity to thrive against the Mavericks, who allow opposing centers to shot an average of 59.5 percent from the field.

Torrey Craig, Suns ($4,700) vs. Hornets

Craig is averaging 8.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 10 games, with a high of 36.5 DK points. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most rebounds and seventh-most free throws per game.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,300) vs. Nuggets

Jones went over 22 DK points in both games since returning from a seven-day absence and is averaging 9.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 steals over his last 10 appearances, with a high of 37 DK points. He should do well against the Nuggets, who allow opposing small forwards to shoot an average of 46.9 percent from the field.

Alex Caruso, Bulls ($4,000) at Pacers

Caruso is averaging 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in five games, with a high of 38.3 DK points. He should prosper against the Pacers, who remain shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's sixth-most turnovers per game.

Kyle Lowry, Heat ($4,800) vs. Celtics

Lowry is averaging 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals in three games since returning from a week-long absence. He faces a tough matchup against the Celtics but will need to bring a full effort to help his side stay competitive.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.