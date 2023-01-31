NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 31

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at CLE

Cavs are 21-5 at home.

LAL at NYK

Lakers on two-game slide.

LAC at CHI

Bulls are 13-10 at home.

CHA at MIL

Bucks on four-game win streak.

NOP at DEN

Nuggets are 22-4 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Jimmy Butler (quadriceps), Gabe Vincent (ankle): Questionable

Duncan Robinson (finger): OUT

CLE - Kevin Love (back): Probable

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (ankle): Questionable

Austin Reaves (hamstring): OUT

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (thumb): OUT

LAC - Robert Covington (personal), Reggie Jackson (Achilles), Marcus Morris (ribs): Questionable

John Wall (abdomen): OUT

CHI - Derrick Jones (ankle): Questionable

Javonte Green (knee): OUT

CHA - Cody Martin (knee), Kelly Oubre (hand): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee): Probable

Bobby Portis (knee): OUT

NOP - Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

DEN - Jamal Murray (hip): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jrue Holiday, Bucks ($8,500) vs. Hornets

Holiday continues to put up a consistently great effort, averaging 26.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 10 games, including two where he notched at least 62 DK points. He faces a good opportunity to shine against the Hornets, who give up the league's third-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.3 percent from downtown.

Paul George, Clippers ($8,900) at Bulls

George missed the last game but averaged 24.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals across his last five outings with a high of 61 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup and should pick up where he left off, as the Bulls give up the league's fourth-most three pointers per game and the league's fifth-most points per game to shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,800) at Bulls

Leonard is expected to play after a one-game absence. He averaged 29.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals across his last 10 appearances, including seven with at least 45 DK points. He will likely have his hands full against DeMar DeRozan on the defensive end, but he should have the advantage on offense against the Bulls' unimposing frontcourt.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($10,100) vs. Lakers

Randle went over 50 DK points in six of the last 10 outings, with a high of 71.8, while averaging 26.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He should have a chance to prosper against the Lakers, who give up the league's fourth-most points and sixth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,800) vs. Pelicans

Jokic missed four of the last 10 games, but he is averaging 25.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 1.0 steals across his six appearances. The big man should keep up the strong play against the Pelicans, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league's sixth-most points per game to centers.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,000) vs. Hornets

Antetokounmpo generated more than 70 DK points in back-to-back games, including a 50-point performance on 20-of-26 shooting in his last outing. He faces a great chance to thrive against the Hornets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent from the field, and who also give up the league's third-most points per game to power forwards.

Value Picks

Kyle Lowry, Heat ($4,700) at Cavaliers

Lowry exceeded 19 DK points in five of six outings since returning from a four-game absence. He is averaging 12.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals on the season and has to step up against the Cavs' top-notch backcourt.

Grayson Allen, Bucks ($4,400) vs. Hornets

Allen is averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 10 games, including five with more than 24 DK points. He has a good chance to get his shot going from long range, considering the Hornets give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($3,800) at Cavs

Martin is averaging 7.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 steals through seven games since returning from a five-game absence. He does a good job making an impact on both ends of the floor and should have opportunity to pad his stats while playing help defense, while his individual matchup poses little offensive threat.

Patrick Williams, Bulls ($4,900) vs. Clippers

Williams went over 25 DK points in four of the last five outings, with a high of 37, while averaging 13.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks. He faces a tough matchup against the Clippers but has a chance to get some offense going, as they give up the league's seventh-most points per game to power forwards.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Kniks ($3,600) vs. Lakers

Hartenstein is averaging 4.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks over the last five outings and will continue to see added playing time as the Knicks remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. The difficulty of his matchup hinges on the status of Anthony Davis (questionable), however, the Lakers give up the league's sixth-most points in the paint.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above.