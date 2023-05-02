NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at NYK: Heat lead the series 1-0, after grinding out an impressive road win in Game 1.

LAL at GSW: Lakers won the season series 3-1, after they lost the first meeting and won the next three. Their last meeting took place on March 5, where the Lakers, who were without LeBron James, won against the Warriors, who were without Andrew Wiggins.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Jimmy Butler (ankle): Questionable / Tyler Herro (hand): OUT

NYK - Jalen Brunson (ankle), Julius Randle (ankle): Questionable

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (foot): Probable

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,400) vs. Heat

Brunson (ankle) is listed as questionable for action, but he has been the leading force for the Knicks this postseason and is likely to be there for his squad. He generated 41.3 DK points, with 25 points, five rebounds, seven assists and a steal in Game 1, and averaged 20.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.0 steals through three meetings with the Heat during the regular season.

RJ Barrett, Knicks ($6,600) vs. Heat

Barrett delivered a game-high 26 points, with nine rebounds, seven assists and a steal for a total of 43 DK points in Game 1 against the Heat. He also averaged 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.4 steals through the first round and should stay in rhythm, as the Heat are giving up 14.2 three-pointers per game in the playoffs. Barrett will also stand out as a go-to offensive option, if Julius Randle (questionable) remains out.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($10,100) at Warriors

James was dominant on both ends of the floor, averaging 22.2 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals through the first round, including three games with more than 50 DK points and a high of 63. He also averaged 22.2 points, 12.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists over two meetings with the Warriors during the regular season.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($9,400) at Knicks

Butler totaled 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in the Heat's Game 1 upset over the Knicks and has been a beast since to start of the postseason, averaging 35.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He is listed as questionable for action but has a high chance of giving it a go, according to early reports.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,000) at Warriors

Davis averaged 22.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over four encounters with the Warriors during the regular season, and he should continue to shine thanks a size advantage in the paint. Davis also has momentum in his favor, after an impressive effort in the first round, where he averaged 20.8 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 4.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,900) vs. Lakers

Curry closed out the first round with a bang, as he poured in 50 points on 20-of-38 shooting, along with eight rebounds, six assists and a steal, in 38 minutes of action. He averaged 33.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists in the series and has been on a dominant streak all the way back to early March. He also delivered an impressive 30.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals across two meetings with the Lakers this season.

Value Picks

Immanuel Quickley, Knicks ($4,600) vs. Heat

Quickley finished with 15 DK points in Game 1 against the Heat, and he is averaging 9.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists, with a high of 24.5 DK points in the postseason. He is averaging 24.2 minutes per game in the playoffs and needs to get back towards his season averages of 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

Kyle Lowry, Heat ($4,900) at Knicks

Lowry came up huge with 18 points, five rebounds, six assists, four blocks and a steal for a total of 43.8 DK points, in 30 minutes off the bench in Game 1 in New York. He is averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 blocks in the postseason and will be a key player in the series, with a chance to use his veteran experience against the Knicks' younger backcourt.

Josh Hart, Knicks ($5,900) vs. Heat

Hart is looking at his fourth consecutive start, after averaging 11.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists over the last three games. He has gone over 33 DK points in two of six games in the playoffs and is likely to stuff the stat sheet again, as the Heat gave up the league's sixth-most points per game to small forwards during the regular season.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($5,100) at Knicks

Martin posted an impressive average of 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals through the first round, and he kept up his solid play, with 22.8 DK points in Game 1 against the Knicks. He will continue to be an x-factor off the bench and should pick up added playing time in the absence of Tyler Herro (hand).

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks ($5,600) vs. Heat

Robinson finished with seven points, 14 rebounds and two blocks in 34 minutes of action in Game 1. The big man is on a roll lately, averaging 14.3 rebounds across the last three outings, and he is likely to prosper thanks to a size advantage in the frontcourt.

