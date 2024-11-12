NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 12

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

ATL at BOS: Hawks 1-3 on road; Celtics 3-1 at home

MIA at DET: Heat 2-2 on road; Pistons 2-4 on road

CHA at ORL: Hornets 1-3 on road; Magic 4-0 at home

NYK at PHI: Knicks 2-4 on road; 76ers 1-3 at home

TOR at MIL: Raptors 0-6 on road; Bucks on two-game slide

PHX at UTA: Suns 3-1 on road; Jazz 0-4 at home

DAL at GSW: Mavericks on two-game slide; Warriors 2-1 at home

MIN at POR: Timberwolves 2-2 on road; Trail Blazers 1-4 at home

Injuries to Monitor

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (personal), Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring), Vit Krejci (thigh), Trae Young (Achilles): OUT

BOS - Al Horford (toe), Jayson Tatum (ankle): Questionable; Kristaps Porzingis (foot): OUT

MIA - Jimmy Butler (ankle): OUT

DET - Jalen Duren (ankle): Questionable

CHA - Tre Mann (back), Cody Martin (illness): Questionable; Nick Richards (ribs), Mark Williams (foot), Miles Bridges (knee): OUT

ORL - Paolo Banchero (oblique), Wendell Carter (foot): OUT

NYK - Cameron Payne (hamstring), Miles McBride (knee): Questionable; Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (ankle): OUT

PHI - Tyrese Maxey (hamstring): OUT

TOR - Immanuel Quickley (elbow): Questionable; Scottie Barnes (orbital): OUT

MIL - Damian Lillard (concussion), Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

PHX - Jusuf Nurkic (ankle): Questionable; Kevin Durant (calf): OUT

UTA - Keyonte George (foot): Questionable; Walker Kessler (hip): OUT

DAL - Dereck Lively (shoulder): Questionable; P.J. Washington (knee): Doubtful

GSW - Andrew Wiggins (back): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

LaMelo Ball, Hornets ($9,600) at Magic

Ball reached the 50 DK-point mark in each of the last three games, including a big-time performance with 38 points, four rebounds, eight assists and two steals in the most recent outing. He faces a good opportunity to keep up the strong play with a matchup against the Magic, who are giving up the league's fourth-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,800) at Trail Blazers

Edwards topped 50 DK points in back-to-back games, before coming up with 40.3 DK points on 22 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals in his most recent outing. He is likely to come up with another big performance with a matchup against the Trail Blazers, who are giving up the league's most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($8,300) at Bucks

Barrett surpassed 30 DK points in seven of his eight games played, including three with more than 50. He is averaging 23.1 points, including an average of 2.1 made three-pointers, 5.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game and is likely to shine against the Bucks, who are giving up the league's fifth-highest three-point shooting percentage per game.

Franz Wagner, Magic ($8,400) vs. Hornets

Wagner topped 40 DK points in each of the last three games and scored at least 22 points in four straight outings. He must continue to take on a more prominent role offensively in the absence of Paolo Banchero, and he should thrive against the Hornets, who are giving up the league's most free throws per game to opposing small forwards. The Hornets are also significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,000) at Pistons

Adebayo topped 40 DK points in four straight games, including a high of 59.0, before finishing with 34.4 DK points in his last outing. He is averaging 14.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks on the season, and he should do well against the Pistons, who are giving up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing centers. He could also be up for a more favorable matchup if Jalen Duren is sidelined.

Expected Chalk

Devin Booker, Suns ($8,800) at Jazz

Booker surpassed 40 DK points in each of the last three games and prior to that, turned in a season high of 65.8 DK points in a win over the Clippers on October 31. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Jazz, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points per game. Booker also must look to step it up a notch in the scoring column due to the absence of Kevin Durant.

Mid-Range Money

Tyler Herro, Heat ($7,400) at Pistons

Herro delivered his second 50-DK point performance of the season in the game-before last and followed up with a more modest, 36 DK-point display in his most recent outing. He is averaging 23.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game but must take on an even more prominent role on the offensive end in the absence of Jimmy Butler.

Derrick White, Celtics ($7,200) vs. Hawks

White topped the 30 DK-point mark in every game this season, including two with more than 40. He is averaging 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game and should continue to stuff the stat sheet against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game.

Value Picks

Taurean Prince, Bucks ($4,100) vs. Raptors

Prince is averaging 7.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per game. He could be up for a few extra shots on the offensive end in the absence of Damian Lillard, and he has a good chance to prosper against the Raptors, who are giving up the league's most points and third-highest field-goal percentage per game.

Royce O'Neale, Suns ($4,900) at Jazz

O'Neale surpassed 20 DK points in each of the last eight games, including two with more than 30. He is likely to see additional playing time in the absence of Kevin Durant, and he should pad his stats against the Jazz, who give up the league's fourth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Grant Williams, Hornets ($4,900) at Magic

Williams is averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He is in line to pick up more playing time while his squad continues to deal with injury trouble, and he should find room to thrive against the Magic, who are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

