NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, November 15

Slate Overview

MEM at NOP (-1.5), O/U:

LAC at DAL (-6.5), O/U: 211.5

NYK at UTA (-4.5), O/U: 230.5

SAS at POR (-7.5), O/U: 224.5

BKN at SAC (-1.5), O/U: 224.4

Injuries to Monitor

MEM - Jaren Jackson (foot): Probable

Desmond Bane (toe): Doubtful

Danny Green (knee), Ziaire Williams (knee): OUT

NOP - Zion Williamson (foot): Questionable

E.J. Liddell (knee): OUT

LAC - John Wall (knee): Questionable

Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT

DAL - Davis Bertans (knee): OUT

NYK - Mitchell Robinson (knee): Questionable

SAS - Tre Jones (illness), Malaki Branham (ankle), Romeo Langford (illness): Questionable

Blake Wesley (knee), Zach Collins (leg): OUT

POR - Justise Winslow (ankle), Keon Johnson (hip), Jusuf Nurkic (thigh), Gary Payton (abdomen): Questionable

Olivier Sarr (wrist): OUT

BKN - Nicolas Claxton (eye), Seth Curry (ankle): Probable

Ben Simmons (knee), Yuta Watanabe (back): Questionable

T.J. Warren (foot), Kyrie Irving (suspension): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($9,900) vs. Spurs

The Spurs give up 118.8 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 49.4 percent from the field, both of which are second highest in the league. Lillard averages 28.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists and is coming off a great performance with 29 points, seven rebounds, 12 assists and a steal for a total of 57.8 DK points.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($8,500) vs. Grizzlies

Ingram goes up against the Grizzlies in what should be a high-scoring game. He averages 21.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game and he topped 37 DK points in five of the last six games. He is likely to have an advantage at his position as Desmond Bane is expected to be sidelined.

Forwards/Centers

Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($7,600) at Trail Blazers

Johnson averages 22.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is shooting 42 percent from long range, with almost nine attempts per game. He is up for added usage as the Spurs deal with injuries and he should have an easier time against the Trail Blazers' smaller perimeter players. The Blazers could also be without Jusuf Nurkic, which would open up more opportunities in the paint.

Kevin Durant, Nets ($11,200) at Kings

Durant has a favorable matchup against Kings' rookie, Keegan Murray. Durant averages 30.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 blocks per game and he has topped 45 DK points in nine of the last 10 games, with a high of 72.5. The Kings allow opponents to shoot a league-high 49.6 percent from the field, which should allow the Nets' star to take over early.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,200) vs. Nets

Sabonis is coming off a massive double-double with 26 points and 22 rebounds. He also tallied eight assists for 66.5 DK points in a home win over the Warriors. He has a chance to stuff the stat sheet again at home against the Nets, who are among the worst rebounding teams in the league.

Expected Chalk

Ja Morant, Grizzlies ($10,100) vs. Pelicans

Morant has a favorable matchup against a Pelicans team allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.1 percent from the field, which is 10th highest in the league. He averages 28.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He missed the last game with an ankle injury but is expected to be back at full strength. Morant will have to turn it up a notch on the offensive end if Desmond Bane is sidelined.

Value Picks

Josh Richardson, Spurs ($4,200) at Trail Blazers

Richardson averages 11.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 23 minutes per game. He could be up for a bigger role due to Tre Jones, Romeo Langford and Malaki Branham being questionable.

Cam Reddish, Knicks ($4,500) at Jazz

Reddish started the last five games and was quiet until his last outing in which he totaled 26 points, three rebounds, two assists, four steals and a block for a total of 43.3 DK points. He is averaging 21 minutes per game and has an opportunity to build some momentum coming off his last game.

Herbert Jones, Pelicans ($4,500) vs. Grizzlies

Jones averages 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals in 30 minutes per game. He has been on a roll lately, going over 25 DK points in three of the last five games. He should be able to pick up a couple extra rebounds against a Grizzlies team that is giving up the ninth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Jeremy Sochan, Spurs ($3,900) at Trail Blazers

Sochan is set for a bigger role as the Spurs continue to deal with injury trouble. He has been playing well lately, averaging 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals over the last nine games. He could have a much easier time if Jusuf Nurkic is sidelined for the Trail Blazers.

Larry Nance, Pelicans ($4,700) vs. Grizzlies

Nance logged a season-high 22 points in his last game. It marked the fifth time in his last seven games that he exceeded 23 DK points, as he is averaging 11.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals over that span. He could be up for added playing time if Zion Williamson is out.

