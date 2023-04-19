NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 19

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

LAL at MEM: Lakers lead the series 1-0 after stealing Game 1 in Memphis.

MIA at MIL: Heat lead series 1-0 after earning road win in Game 1.

MIN at DEN: Nuggets lead the series 1-0 after taking Game 1 at home.

Injuries to Monitor

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (foot), Dennis Schroder (foot): Probable

MEM - Ja Morant (hand): Questionable / Steven Adams (knee): OUT

MIA - Tyler Herro (hand): OUT

MIL - Giannis Antetokounmpo (back): Doubtful

MIN - Rudy Gobert (back), Jaylen Nowell (knee): Questionable / Jaden McDaniels (hand), Naz Reid (wrist): OUT

DEN - Nikola Jokic (wrist): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,600) vs. Timberwolves

Murray delivered a game-high 24 points, to go with eight rebounds, eight assists and a block, in Game 1. He should continue to prosper against the Timberwolves, who gave up the league's fifth-most points, fourth-most steals and second-most free throws per game to opposing point guards during the regular season.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($7,800) at Nuggets

Despite a 29-point loss, Edwards led his team with a well-rounded performance in Game 1, finishing with 18 points, two rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. He must continue to step up in a big way for his side to have any chance of toppling the West's top seed. Edwards averaged 21.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals against the Nuggets this season.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,900) at Grizzlies

James generated 52.8 DK points with 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in Game 1. He is likely to shine again versus the Grizzlies, who gave up the league's most free throws and fourth-most points per game to opposing small forwards this season.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($8,900) at Bucks

Butler came up huge with 35 points on 15-of-27 shooting, five rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in Game 1. He should continue to excel as he poses a difficult matchup for the Bucks, with too much size for their backcourt to contain and too much mobility and versatility for their frontcourt to neutralize.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($7,400) at Bucks

Adebayo was one of two Heat players to take more than 10 shot attempts in Game 1, and he finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 33 minutes. He averaged 19.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals across four meetings with the Bucks during the season and should continue to stand out, as they gave up the league's sixth-most points per game to centers this season.

Expected Chalk

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,100) at Grizzlies

Davis stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, seven blocks and three steals in Game 1. He should continue to prosper against the Grizzlies, who gave up the league's fourth-most blocks per game to opposing centers and the seventh-most offensive rebounds per game during the regular season. He also benefits from a size advantage in the frontcourt.

Value Picks

Gabe Vincent, Heat ($4,200) at Bucks

Vincent totaled 15 points, two rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes of action in Game 1. He will continue to see a significant role while Tyler Herro (OUT) is sidelined, and he should find a chance to pad his stats with a steal or two, as the Bucks gave up the league's 10th-most turnovers per game this season.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($4,000) at Nuggets

Alexander-Walker finished with seven points, one rebound and one block in 24 minutes of action in Game 1, and he should continue to see a key role while the Timberwolves manage injury trouble.

Caleb Martin, Heat ($4,700) at Bucks

Martin tallied 15 points and three rebounds in 26 minutes off the bench in Game 1. He provided great energy all season, with an average of 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game, and he should continue to make an impact against the Bucks, who gave up the league's ninth-most points per game to opposing small forwards during the regular season.

Rui Hachimura, Lakers ($4,500) at Grizzlies

Hachimura came up huge with 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting, six rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes off the bench in Game 1. He has another great chance to flourish against the Grizzlies, who gave up the league's 10th-most points per game to opposing bench players, and the Lakers will likely continue to use him as a go-to option in the second unit.

Kevin Love, Heat ($4,100) at Bucks

Love was the Heat's third-leading scorer in Game 1, with 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting, in 23 minutes off the bench. His performance has earned him a boost in his role, and he could pick up the start in Game 2. He could also be in for a more favorable matchup if Giannis Antetokounmpo (questionable) is out.

