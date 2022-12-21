NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 21

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
MIL at CLE
Cavs 15-2 at home.
DET at PHI
76ers on five-game win streak.
CHI at ATL
Hawks 10-5 at home.
IND at BOS
Celtics 11-4 at home.
GSW at BKN
Nets on six-game win streak.
TOR at NYK
Knicks on eight-game win streak.
ORL at HOU
Magic 3-12 on the road.
DAL at MIN
Mavs 3-11 on the road.
POR at OKC
Thunder on two-game win streak.
LAL at SAC
Lakers 5-10 on the road.
CHA at LAC
Hornets 4-12 on the road.
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
MIL - Khris Middleton (knee): Doubtful
CLE - Lamar Stevens (knee): Doubtful
PHI - Furkan Korkmaz (illness): Questionable
Tyrese Maxey (foot): OUT
CHI - Javonte Green (knee), Derrick Jones (ankle): Questionable
ATL - Clint Capela (calf): OUT
BOS - Grant Williams (illness): Probable
Marcus Smart (illness): Questionable
GSW - Donte DiVincenzo (illness), JaMychal Green (illness): Questionable
Andrew Wiggins (groin), Stephen Curry (shoulder), Klay Thompson (knee): OUT
TOR - Gary Trent (quadriceps): Questionable
Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT
NYK - Obi Toppin (leg): OUT
ORL - Franz Wagner (ankle): Questionable
Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Wendell Carter (foot), Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT
HOU - Garrison Mathews (illness): OUT
DAL - Dwight Powell (thigh): Questionable
Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow), Dorian Finney-Smith (hip): OUT
MIN - Taurean Prince (shoulder), Kyle Anderson (back), Rudy Gobert (ankle): Questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT
POR - Josh Hart (ankle), Jerami Grant (back), Damian Lillard (wrist), Drew Eubanks (hip): Probable
Jusuf Nurkic (calf): Questionable
OKC - Darius Bazley (illness), Josh Giddey (illness), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): OUT
LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Austin Reaves (ankle), Russell Westbrook (foot): Questionable
Anthony Davis (foot): OUT
SAC - Domantas Sabonis (hand), Harrison Barnes (quadriceps): Questionable
CHA - Terry Rozier (hip): Questionable
Dennis Smith (ankle), Cody Martin (knee): OUT
LAC - Paul George (knee), Reggie Jackson (achilles), Ivica Zubac (knee), Norman Powell (groin): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,700) vs. Lakers
Fox topped 44 DK points in his last three outings and should shine against the Lakers, who give up the league's sixth most points per game, including the second most points to opposing point guards. Fox produced 63.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Lakers, which stands as his best game of season, thus far.
Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,500) vs. Mavericks
Edwards is averaging 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 3.0 steals over the last 10 games. He topped 65 DK points in the last two outings and must continue to step up while the Timberwolves carry on without Karl-Anthony Towns. Additionally, despite the fact that the Mavs give up the league's sixth fewest points per game, they also allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field, which should give Edwards the chance to get his shot falling.
Forwards/Centers
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($7,900) vs. Hornets
Leonard dropped a season-high 31 points, along with nine rebounds, three steals and a block for a total of 51.3 DK points in his last outing. He should do well again with a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's third most points and ninth most offensive rebounds per game.
Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,000) at Rockets
Banchero topped 35 DK points in the last eight outings and has a good opportunity to keep rolling against a Rockets team that gives up 115.4 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.6 percent from the field. If Franz Wagner is sidelined, Banchero will also have more responsibility to step up and lead the way.
Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,500) vs. Pistons
Embiid topped 50 DK points in seven of the last nine games, with a high of 76. He has a size advantage against the Pistons' less experienced frontcourt, who also give up the league's sixth most rebounds per game.
Expected Chalk
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,100) vs. Trail Blazers
Gilgeous-Alexander is set to clash with the Trail Blazers for the second consecutive game, after he totaled 52 DK points, with 35 points, two rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal in their meeting on Monday. He is averaging 31.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals on the season and could be up for a lighter matchup if Damian Lillard is sidelined.
Value Picks
Derrick White, Celtics ($3,900) vs. Pacers
White continues to chip in across the stat sheet, averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and just below a steal and a block per game over the last 10. He should do well against the Pacers, who give up the league's 10th most points per game.
Aaron Wiggins, Thunder ($3,900) vs. Trail Blazers
Wiggins is averaging 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals across the last four games and is up for a second consecutive start for the shorthanded Thunder.
Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,600) vs. Mavericks
McDaniels tallied at least 20 DK points in each of the last four games, with a high of 38, and he must continue to step up while his squad is shorthanded. He also has a favorable matchup, as the Mavericks are missing Dorian Finney-Smith, who is a key wing defender.
Jalen Williams, Thunder ($4,600) vs. Trail Blazers
Williams is up for his fifth consecutive start as Thunder continue to manage injury trouble. He is averaging 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists, with more than 20 DK points in four of the last five games.
Robert Williams, Celtics ($4,300) vs. Pacers
Williams has played just two games but recorded 18 minutes of action and more than 17 DK points in both. He should do well against the Pacers, who give up the league's fifth most rebounds per game.