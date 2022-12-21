NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 21

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIL at CLE

Cavs 15-2 at home.

DET at PHI

76ers on five-game win streak.

CHI at ATL

Hawks 10-5 at home.

IND at BOS

Celtics 11-4 at home.

GSW at BKN

Nets on six-game win streak.

TOR at NYK

Knicks on eight-game win streak.

ORL at HOU

Magic 3-12 on the road.

DAL at MIN

Mavs 3-11 on the road.

POR at OKC

Thunder on two-game win streak.

LAL at SAC

Lakers 5-10 on the road.

CHA at LAC

Hornets 4-12 on the road.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

MIL - Khris Middleton (knee): Doubtful

CLE - Lamar Stevens (knee): Doubtful

PHI - Furkan Korkmaz (illness): Questionable

Tyrese Maxey (foot): OUT

CHI - Javonte Green (knee), Derrick Jones (ankle): Questionable

ATL - Clint Capela (calf): OUT

BOS - Grant Williams (illness): Probable

Marcus Smart (illness): Questionable

GSW - Donte DiVincenzo (illness), JaMychal Green (illness): Questionable

Andrew Wiggins (groin), Stephen Curry (shoulder), Klay Thompson (knee): OUT

TOR - Gary Trent (quadriceps): Questionable

Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (toe): OUT

NYK - Obi Toppin (leg): OUT

ORL - Franz Wagner (ankle): Questionable

Gary Harris (hamstring), Jalen Suggs (ankle), Wendell Carter (foot), Chuma Okeke (knee), Jonathan Isaac (knee): OUT

HOU - Garrison Mathews (illness): OUT

DAL - Dwight Powell (thigh): Questionable

Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow), Dorian Finney-Smith (hip): OUT

MIN - Taurean Prince (shoulder), Kyle Anderson (back), Rudy Gobert (ankle): Questionable

Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

POR - Josh Hart (ankle), Jerami Grant (back), Damian Lillard (wrist), Drew Eubanks (hip): Probable

Jusuf Nurkic (calf): Questionable

OKC - Darius Bazley (illness), Josh Giddey (illness), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle): OUT

LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Austin Reaves (ankle), Russell Westbrook (foot): Questionable

Anthony Davis (foot): OUT

SAC - Domantas Sabonis (hand), Harrison Barnes (quadriceps): Questionable

CHA - Terry Rozier (hip): Questionable

Dennis Smith (ankle), Cody Martin (knee): OUT

LAC - Paul George (knee), Reggie Jackson (achilles), Ivica Zubac (knee), Norman Powell (groin): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($8,700) vs. Lakers

Fox topped 44 DK points in his last three outings and should shine against the Lakers, who give up the league's sixth most points per game, including the second most points to opposing point guards. Fox produced 63.8 DK points in his previous meeting with the Lakers, which stands as his best game of season, thus far.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($9,500) vs. Mavericks

Edwards is averaging 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 3.0 steals over the last 10 games. He topped 65 DK points in the last two outings and must continue to step up while the Timberwolves carry on without Karl-Anthony Towns. Additionally, despite the fact that the Mavs give up the league's sixth fewest points per game, they also allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.1 percent from the field, which should give Edwards the chance to get his shot falling.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($7,900) vs. Hornets

Leonard dropped a season-high 31 points, along with nine rebounds, three steals and a block for a total of 51.3 DK points in his last outing. He should do well again with a favorable matchup against the Hornets, who give up the league's third most points and ninth most offensive rebounds per game.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,000) at Rockets

Banchero topped 35 DK points in the last eight outings and has a good opportunity to keep rolling against a Rockets team that gives up 115.4 points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 47.6 percent from the field. If Franz Wagner is sidelined, Banchero will also have more responsibility to step up and lead the way.

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,500) vs. Pistons

Embiid topped 50 DK points in seven of the last nine games, with a high of 76. He has a size advantage against the Pistons' less experienced frontcourt, who also give up the league's sixth most rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,100) vs. Trail Blazers

Gilgeous-Alexander is set to clash with the Trail Blazers for the second consecutive game, after he totaled 52 DK points, with 35 points, two rebounds, six assists, two blocks and a steal in their meeting on Monday. He is averaging 31.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals on the season and could be up for a lighter matchup if Damian Lillard is sidelined.

Value Picks

Derrick White, Celtics ($3,900) vs. Pacers

White continues to chip in across the stat sheet, averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and just below a steal and a block per game over the last 10. He should do well against the Pacers, who give up the league's 10th most points per game.

Aaron Wiggins, Thunder ($3,900) vs. Trail Blazers

Wiggins is averaging 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals across the last four games and is up for a second consecutive start for the shorthanded Thunder.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,600) vs. Mavericks

McDaniels tallied at least 20 DK points in each of the last four games, with a high of 38, and he must continue to step up while his squad is shorthanded. He also has a favorable matchup, as the Mavericks are missing Dorian Finney-Smith, who is a key wing defender.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($4,600) vs. Trail Blazers

Williams is up for his fifth consecutive start as Thunder continue to manage injury trouble. He is averaging 11.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists, with more than 20 DK points in four of the last five games.

Robert Williams, Celtics ($4,300) vs. Pacers

Williams has played just two games but recorded 18 minutes of action and more than 17 DK points in both. He should do well against the Pacers, who give up the league's fifth most rebounds per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.