NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 28

Slate Overview

NOP at IND: Pelicans 7-3 in last 10 games; Pacers 19-12 at home

DAL at TOR: Mavs on two-game slide; Raptors on three-game win streak

MEM at MIN: Grizzlies on two-game slide; Timberwolves on two-game win streak

CLE at CHI: Cavs on two-game win streak; Bulls 15-14 at home

SAC at DEN: Kings 17-14 on road; Nuggets on three-game win streak

LAL at LAC: Lakers 7-3 in last 10 games; Clippers 20-7 at home

Injuries to Monitor

NOP - Brandon Ingram (ankle), Zion Williamson (foot), CJ McCollum (ankle), Trey Murphy (undisclosed): Questionable; Jose Alvarado (suspension), Dyson Daniels (knee): OUT

Jordan Hawkins could get a boost if McCollum and/or Murphy are out. Naji Marshall and Herbert Jones will have to step up if either Ingram or Williamson are out.

IND - Aaron Nesmith (ankle): Questionable; Doug McDermott (calf): OUT

Bennedict Mathurin and T.J. McConnell would be up for more minutes without Nesmith.

DAL - Luka Doncic (nose), Dereck Lively (nose), Dante Exum (knee): Probable; Maxi Kleber (toe): Doubtful

Daniel Gafford is up for a boost without Kleber

TOR - Jakob Poeltl (ankle), Chris Boucher (illness): Questionable

Kelly Olynyk could see a larger role.

CHI - Alex Caruso (hamstring): Questionable

Andre Drummond could step into the starting group.

MEM - John Konchar (thumb): Doubtful; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Scotty Pippen (back), Luke Kennard (illness): OUT

Jordan Goodwin, Ziaire Williams, Vince Williams and Santi Aldama are expected to handle larger roles.

MIN - Anthony Edwards (ankle), Kyle Anderson (hamstring), Rudy Gobert (ankle): Questionable

Naz Reid and Jaden McDaniels may have to step up.

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (knee): Questionable

Davion Mitchell and Malik Monk are in line for more opportunities.

LAL - Anthony Davis (illness), Cam Reddish (ankle): Probable; LeBron James (ankle): Questionable; Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Christian Wood (knee): OUT

Taurean Prince and Jaxson Hayes could be up for more action.

LAC - Ivica Zubac (illness): Questionable; Paul George (knee): OUT

Norman Powell gets another start in place of George. Daniel Theis could get more minutes if Zubac is out.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($9,500) vs. Pelicans

Haliburton is coming off one of his most muted performances of the season, but he has a great chance to get back on track at home against the Pelicans, who are dealing with some injury trouble and also facing the second game of a back-to-back. Haliburton is averaging 17.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists and 2.0 steals across the last five games, including a high of 52. The Pelicans also give up the league's sixth-most three-pointers per game.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,800) vs. Kings

Murray bounced back from a one-game absence with 38 DK points in the last outing. He has topped 40 DK points in seven of the last 10 games where he played at least 30 minutes of action, and he faces an excellent opportunity to shine against the Kings, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards. The Kings could also be without De'Aaron Fox, which would provide a more favorable matchup for Murray.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,700) vs. Lakers

Leonard continues to lead the way for the Clippers, averaging 24.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 0.8 blocks across his last 10 appearances, including a high of 58.8 DK points. Leonard also totaled 63.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Lakers, and he should thrive once again as they give up the league's third-most three-pointers and sixth-most offensive rebounds per game.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,000) vs. Pelicans

Siakam delivered a big-time effort with 50.3 DK points on 27 points, nine rebounds, six assists and a block in his last outing. He is averaging 21.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 53 DK points. Siakam could be up for a lighter matchup if the Pelicans are shorthanded in the frontcourt, especially as they face the second game of a back-to-back.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($7,700) at Timberwolves

Jackson produced a couple of quieter performances among his last three outings, but he is averaging 24.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including five with more than 40 DK points. Jackson finished with 43.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Timberwolves, and he faces a more advantageous matchup this time around, as they are dealing with a few injuries and also playing on the second game of a back-to-back.

Expected Chalk

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($9,200) vs. Mavericks

Barnes remains the engine of the Raptors' lineup, averaging 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games, including two with more than 60 DK points and a high of 67 in the most recent outing. He has a great chance to stand out against the Mavs, who face the second game of a back-to-back, and who give up the league's fourth-most rebounds and ninth-most points in the paint per game.

Mid-Range Money

Russell Westbrook, Clippers ($5,300) vs. Lakers

Westbrook has become accustomed to his role off the bench and is averaging 10.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 30 DK points and high of 44.3. He amassed 32 DK points in his previous encounter with the Lakers, and he will likely pick up additional playing time with the absence of Paul George.

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($6,800) vs. Mavericks

Barrett finished with 34 DK points on 24 points, two rebounds and five assists in the last game, and he is averaging 20.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists over his last 10 appearances. He is up for a good opportunity to shine against the Mavs, who face the second game of a back-to-back, and who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.2 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($3,900) vs. Grizzlies

McDaniels logged high of 28.3 DK points within the last 10 games, while averaging 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks over that span. He could be up for increased playing time while his squad deals with a couple of injuries, and he has a great chance to step up against the struggling Grizzlies.

Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers ($4,100) at Bulls

Okoro is on a roll, averaging 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists over the last 10 games, including six with more than 20 DK points and a high of 26.5. He is set to take on the Bulls, who face the second game of a back-to-back, and he should find a chance to pad his stats as they give up the league's most three-pointers per game.

Kelly Olynyk, Raptors ($4,900) vs. Mavericks

Olynyk is averaging 8.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals through six games since joining the Raptors, including two games with more than 30 DK points. He is likely to stand out against the Mavericks, who give up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

