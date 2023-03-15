NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 15

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

PHI at CLE: 76ers are on a five-game win streak.

MEM at MIA: Grizzlies have won three in a row.

SAC at CHI: Bulls have won two straight.

LAL at HOU: Lakers are 7-3 in their last 10 games.

BOS at MIN: Timberwolves are 20-16 at home.

DAL at SAS: Mavericks are on a three-game slide.

GSW at LAC: Clippers have won three in a row.

Injuries to Monitor

PHI - Jalen McDaniels (hip): Questionable

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (finger), Jarrett Allen (eye): Questionable

MEM - Steven Adams (knee), Ja Morant (personal): OUT

MIA - Kyle Lowry (knee): Questionable / Cody Zeller (nose): OUT

LAL - Mo Bamba (ankle), Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (foot): OUT

HOU - Alperen Sengun (groin): OUT

BOS - Robert Williams (hamstring): OUT

MIN - Jaylen Nowell (knee), Rudy Gobert (ankle), Naz Reid (calf), Austin Rivers (back): Questionable / Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

DAL - Tim Hardaway (calf), Kyrie Irving (foot), Christian Wood (foot): Questionable / Luka Doncic (thigh): OUT

SAS - Malaki Branham (shoulder), Keldon Johnson (foot), Tre Jones (illness), Romeo Langford (thigh) / Charles Bassey (knee): OUT

GSW - Jonathan Kuminga (ankle): Probable / Andre Iguodala (wrist), Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT

LAC - Norman Powell (shoulder): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

D'Angelo Russell, Lakers ($7,700) at Rockets

Russell continues to thrive on the Lakers, averaging 26.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks through three games since returning from a six-game absence. He has an opportunity to lead the offense in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and he should excel against the Rockets, who give up the league's most three-pointers and fourth-most points per game. The Rockets also give up the league's most points per game to point guards.

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($8,600) vs. Kings

LaVine surpassed 45 DK points in four of the previous five outings, including a high of 55 in the last game. He faces a great chance to shine against the Kings, who give up the league's third-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.6 percent from the field. The Kings also give up the league's second-most points per game to shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,000) vs. Warriors

Leonard finished with at least 49 DK points in each of the last three outings and is averaging 31.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals through seven games since the All-Star break. He finished with 38.3 DK points in the last meeting with the Warriors but has another chance to reach the higher end of his potential, as they give up the league's second-most turnovers, sixth-most threes and sixth-most free throws per game.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($11,000) at Timberwolves

Tatum is averaging 29.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists through his last five appearances, including two with more than 65 DK points. He faces a great opportunity to keep rolling against the Timberwolves, who allow opponents to shoot 37.1 percent from long range and also give up the league's most free throws per game.

Zach Collins, Spurs ($6,500) vs. Mavericks

Collins reached 40 DK points in back-to-back games, including a season-high of 49.5 in his last outing. He is averaging 18.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 blocks across five games and should keep up the strong play against the Mavs, who allow opposing centers to shoot a league-high 61.0 percent from the field.

Expected Chalk

Joel Embiid, 76ers ($11,400) at Cavaliers

Embiid continues to dominate on both ends of the floor, averaging 37.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals over five games, including two outings with more than 60 DK points. He has a tough matchup against the Cavs, but he managed 60.5 DK points in their last encounter. He also could be up for an easier matchup if Jarrett Allen (questionable) remains out.

Value Picks

Trey Lyles, Kings ($4,000) at Bulls

Lyles topped 20 DK points in six consecutive outings, including a high of 30, while averaging 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He averages 3.2 three-point attempts per game and should find a rhythm against the Bulls, who give up the league's second-most threes per game.

Patrick Williams, Bulls ($3,900) vs. Kings

Williams recorded a high of 25.5 DK points while averaging 11.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across five outings. He should have a chance to stand out offensively against the Kings, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($4,900) vs. Celtics

McDaniels surpassed 20 DK points in six of eight games, while averaging 13.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks since the All-Star break. He faces a tough matchup against the Celtics' wings, but he is a key part of the Timberwolves' defensive strategy and will continue to see significant playing time as a result.

Eric Gordon, Clippers ($4,600) vs. Warriors

Gordon notched a high of 32.8 DK points while averaging 14.6 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over the last five games. He has a chance to step up in the absence of Norman Powell, and he should do well against the Warriors, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game.

Alex Caruso, Bulls ($3,400) vs. Kings

Caruso is up for his fourth consecutive start and is averaging 6.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals, with a high of 23 DK points through eight games since the All-Star break. He faces a tough matchup against the Kings' backcourt but should find room to get his shot going from long range, as they allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.5 percent from deep.

