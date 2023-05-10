NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 10

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MIA at NYK: Heat lead the series 3-1, after nabbing a road win in Game 1 and then going 2-0 in Games 3 and 4 at home.

LAL at GSW: Lakers lead the series 3-1, after earning a win on the road in Game 1, and holding it down at home in Games 3 and 4.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Jimmy Butler (ankle): Probable / Caleb Martin (back): Questionable / Tyler Herro (hand): OUT

NYK - Evan Fournier (illness): Probable / Immanuel Quickley (ankle): Doubtful

LAL - Anthony Davis (foot), LeBron James (foot): Probable

GSW - Andre Iguodala (wrist): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($8,700) vs. Heat

Despite the loss, Brunson came up with a massive effort in Game 4, totaling 57.5 DK points, with 32 points, four rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and only one turnover, in 44 minutes of action. He is averaging 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals in the series and is likely to step it up a notch in a must-win game on home court.

RJ Barrett, Knicks ($6,600) vs. Heat

Barrett topped 33 DK points in three of four games in the second round. He put up a solid performance in Game 4, with 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting, four rebounds, three assists and a steal, and he is averaging 22.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the series. Barrett must bring his best effort in Game 5 order to help his team avoid being eliminated on their own court.

Forwards/Centers

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,800) at Warriors

James surpassed 45 DK points in three of four games in the second round, as he continues to excel with an average of 23.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per outing. He is shooting 44.9 percent from the field in the series and should continue to bolster his stats at the foul line, where he is earning an average of 4.3 attempts per game.

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($9,700) at Knicks

Butler is averaging 26.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks across three appearances in the second round, including a high of 58 DK points in Game 4. He is likely to bring an inspired effort in Game 5, with a chance to put the series away and earn an extra day or two of rest before the conference finals.

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($10,600) at Warriors

Davis is coming off back-to-back 20/10 double-doubles and went over 50 DK points in both outings. He logged a series-high of 75.3 DK points in Game 1, and he is averaging 22.3 points, 14.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.8 blocks through four games in the second round. Davis should continue to prosper on the glass, as the Warriors are giving up an average of 12.2 offensive rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($10,000) vs. Lakers

Curry is coming off his best game of the series, as he totaled 31 points, 10 rebounds, 14 assists and three steals for a total of 75.5 DK points in Game 4. He is averaging 25.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.5 steals over four games in the second round, but he is shooting six percent better on his home court. Curry must lock in early in Game 5 and produce another major stat line in order to give his side a chance against the high-powered Lakers.

Value Picks

Jordan Poole, Warriors ($4,500) vs. Lakers

Poole is coming off a quiet outing, but he is averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in the series, including a high of 35 DK points in Game 1. The Warriors need him to get back towards his season average of 20.4 points per game, if they hope to keep their postseason alive.

Gary Payton, Warriors ($3,800) vs. Lakers

Payton is looking at his second consecutive start, after he totaled 15 points, three rebounds and two assists, for a total of 21.8 DK points in Game 4. Even while coming off the bench, he was a solid contributor through the first two rounds, averaging 6.5 points and 3.6 rebounds through 10 games.

Donte DiVincenzo, Warriors ($3,400) vs. Lakers

DiVincenzo is averaging 5.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists, in 18 minutes per game in the playoffs. He logged a high of 34.3 DK points in Game 3 of the first round, and he topped 19 DK points in Games 2 and 3 against the Lakers.

Kevin Love, Heat ($4,700) at Knicks

Love is averaging 8.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists through seven consecutive starts this postseason, including a high of 37.5 DK points in Game 3 of the first round. He has yet to top 25 DK points in the second round, but he has delivered a consistent effort across the stat sheet, resulting in an average of 19.5 DK points per game.

Mitchell Robinson, Knicks ($4,900) vs. Heat

Robinson logged 21.3 DK points in the last outing and had a series-high of 27.5 in Game 1. He is averaging 5.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in four games in the second round and must step up as a difference-maker in a must-win Game 5.

