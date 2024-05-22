NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 22

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at MIN: Timberwolves won season series 3-1

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Luka Doncic (knee): Probable; Maxi Kleber (shoulder): OUT

MIN - Mike Conley (Achilles): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($13,200) at Timberwolves

Doncic is expected to continue to play through a probable tag, which did not seem to hinder his performance during the second round, where he averaged 27.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.4 steals. He also topped 60 DK points in each of the last two outings and a total of six times through 12 games this postseason. He is likely up for his toughest matchup yet in the playoffs, as the Timberwolves owned the league's best defense this season, but Doncic managed an average of 36.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.5 steals over two meetings this season.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,800) at Timberwolves

Irving delivered an impressive effort, averaging 26.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals, surpassing 50 DK points in three of six games in the first round. However, he came up uncharacteristically quiet in the second round, where he averaged 15.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals, surpassing 40 DK points only once in six outings. Nonetheless, he has an opportunity at a fresh start in the conference finals and will need to bring a top-notch effort to help counteract his matchup at shooting guard, Anthony Edwards. Irving finished with 35 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in one encounter with the Timberwolves this season.

Forwards/Centers

P.J. Washington, Mavericks ($8,400) at Timberwolves

After a solid-but-modest performance through the first round, Washington stepped up as a key contributor in the second round, where he averaged 17.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists through six appearances, including three with at least 40 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Timberwolves frontcourt, but his ability to stretch the floor with three-point shooting will be critical in drawing the opposing bigs out of the lane.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($9,200) vs. Mavericks

Towns missed the final month of action during the regular season and worked his way back into form through the first round. He then kicked things up a notch in the second round, where he averaged 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.9 steals to help lead the way past the defending champs. Towns should keep rolling against the Mavericks, after he averaged 21.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists through four meetings during the regular season.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves ($8,000) vs. Mavericks

Gobert was a steady presence through the first two rounds, averaging 13.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks over 11 outings, including nine with at least 30 DK points and a high of 45.3. He should be able to thrive against the Mavericks' unimposing frontcourt, especially after he averaged 13.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks through four encounters during the regular season.

Expected Chalk

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($11,400) vs. Mavericks

Aside from a few quieter outings, Edwards put together an impressive run through the first two rounds, averaging 27.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.7 steals across 12 games. He reached the 50 DK-point mark five times, including three with more than 60, and a high of 68.8. He should prosper against the Mavericks, who do not boast a true defensive stopper in the backcourt or on the wing, and he averaged 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.0 steals through their four meetings this season.

Mid-Range Money

Daniel Gafford, Mavericks ($5,200) at Timberwolves

Gafford emerged as an important contributor in the second round, as he surpassed 20 DK points in all six outings, including a high of 42.3, while averaging 11.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game. He is up for a tough matchup against the Timberwolves' frontcourt, but he must be ready to step up and battle to keep his side competitive in the paint.

Jaden McDaniels, Timberwolves ($5,800) vs. Mavericks

McDaniels got out to a slow start in the first round but took his game to another level in the second, averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 blocks, including two critical performances to help close out back-to-back wins over the Nuggets in Games 6 and 7. He must continue to bring an offensive-minded effort to help relieve the pressure as defenses close in on Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns

Value Picks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($3,600) vs. Mavericks

Alexander-Walker put together a good string of performances in the first round, including a high of 35.5 DK points. However, he came up flat in the second round, going over 20 DK points in just two of seven outings. Nonetheless, he will likely find an opportunity to get back on track against the Mavericks, who do not have much experience in their second unit.

Josh Green, Mavericks ($2,800) at Timberwolves

Green is averaging 5.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals in 17.2 minutes per game through 12 appearances this postseason. He will likely continue to see a good amount of playing time, as he gives the Mavericks an active presence on the wing, which they can utilize periodically to throw different defensive looks at Anthony Edwards.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,400) vs. Mavericks

Reid kept up his solid play through the first two rounds, providing an offensive boost off the bench by scoring in double digits in eight of his 12 appearances. He gives the Timberwolves a great advantage by adding to their already overwhelming size in the frontcourt and ensures that opponents do not get a break from battling in the paint. He should thrive against the Mavericks' second unit.

