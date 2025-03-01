NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

DraftKings' featured slate excludes the early game between the Wizards and the Hornets, leaving five games to choose from for Saturday. The first game tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and the rest of the games follow suit quickly, leaving little room for late swap this evening.

SLATE OVERVIEW

As you'll notice, I was reticent to endorse the Sixers tonight, but that doesn't mean that the team is devoid of viable options. The current trajectory of the team is very concerning, and I can easily see them falling prey to the Warriors tonight. I am bullish on the Pistons and Bucks for this slate, but you should also pay attention to the high total of the SAS/MEM game.

INJURIES

BKN D'Angelo Russell (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

Russell is unlikely to return Saturday, leaving Keon Johnson ($5,100) as a viable target in the contest.

DAL P.J. Washington (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

DAL Daniel Gafford (knee) - OUT

DAL Dereck Lively (ankle) - OUT

Dallas' frontcourt woes continue to be a nagging issue, and Washington's potential absence doesn't help matters. Naji Marshall ($5,200) and Kessler Edwards ($4,000) are the budget calls for the Mavericks.

GSW Jimmy Butler (back) - QUESTIONABLE

Although Butler's addition is proving to be a net positive for the Warriors, he's still plagued with the occasional back issue, and it's currently serious enough to warrant an injury tag. I won't endorse a pivot for him because he has a decent chance to take the floor.

PHI Joel Embiid (knee) - OUT FOR SEASON

The Sixers are 1-9 over their last 10 games and seem destined to miss the playoffs. The recent announcement about Embiid is the latest hit for a team that has lost its way. I'm bearish on most Sixers moving forward due to the lack of motivation present for the team, and the tough matchup against the Warriors isn't encouraging.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have two players above $10k for Saturday's slate, and both of them have favorable matchups. Cade Cunningham ($10,100) and the Pistons are red-hot right now, and they'll have a soft matchup against Brooklyn. Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo ($10,800) is in an exploitable spot against a short-handed Dallas interior and could be worth every penny of his salary.

We only have three players in the $9k range, and I can easily justify Kyrie Irving ($9,200) as he continues to carry Dallas. The $8k level is also thin, but Stephen Curry ($8,900) and Damian Lillard ($8,800) stand out as viable targets at point guard.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Zach LaVine, SAC ($7,800) @ HOU

Both of these teams are fully healthy, and you can probably take a stab at other Sacramento elites tonight. I singled out LaVine because I've noticed lower rostership over the past few games, and he seems to be slotted less than DeMar DeRozan ($7,100). I can understand DeRozan's appeal at that salary point, but the occasional spend-up to get a less-popular option can sometimes reap enormous benefits.

Jaren Jackson, MEM ($7,700) vs. SAS

Ja Morant is still struggling with his shot, and the Grizzlies need a dependable option like Jackson to keep them afloat. With Victor Wembanyama out of the picture, the Spurs have some vulnerability inside, and it's a good spot for Jackson to post a solid number.

Kyle Kuzma, MIL ($6,200) @ DAL

Kuzma has performed well as the team moves forward without Bobby Portis' services, and Khris Middleton's lost output has also been effectively replaced by the former Wizard. The Bucks' two stars (Giannis and Lillard) will play but are both nursing injuries, and Kuzma has a great shot to be one of the focal points of the offense and a near-certain assist target for both elites.

Tobias Harris, DET ($5,700) vs. BKN

The time for ignoring Detroit production is in the rear-view mirror. The Pistons are now a squad you should patrol nightly, and I really like Harris' salary below the $6k threshold. The sites are waking up and giving Detroit options higher salaries, but Harris could work out as a great bargain.

Moses Moody, GSW ($4,300) @ PHI

I like Moody as a bargain-basement pick with upside. His correlation with other Warriors is of some concern, but using Moody only becomes troublesome if someone like Buddy Hield gets hot from deep and doesn't leave the court. Otherwise, it looks like Moody will be with the first unit again, and his dual eligibility at SF and PF will be a huge help for us.

Other bargains: Quinten Post, GSW ($3,600) @ PHI, Keldon Johnson, SAS ($4,700) @ MEM

