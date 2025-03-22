NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 22

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

DraftKings' featured slate for Saturday has a start time of 7:00 p.m. ET, excluding the earlier game between Brooklyn and Indiana. Four games are available for our perusal, and I've got you covered with the best DFS recommendations of the night.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The CHI/LAL total is only slightly better than the remaining games. The only complete fade in our recommendations was Washington, who's a massive underdog against a Bucks squad that is looking to improve its playoff position.

The CHI/LAL total is only slightly better than the remaining games. The only complete fade in our recommendations was Washington, who's a massive underdog against a Bucks squad that is looking to improve its playoff position.

INJURIES

Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Saturday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

LAL LeBron James (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

LAL Rui Hachimura (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

The Lakers have a lengthy injury report, but most of the players with tags are probable to play. While Hachimura is probably on the wrong side of questionable, we may see James back after his lengthy absence. His potential contribution muddies the waters for the Lakers fantasy-wise, but it may be too early to depend on him for a full complement of minutes.

SAC Domantas Sabonis (ankle) - OUT

Jonas Valanciunas ($7,700) will continue to man the five for the Kings during Sabonis' absence.

GSW Stephen Curry (pelvis) - OUT

Curry did not travel with the team, although a recent MRI suggests no serious damage. Brandin Podziemski ($6,000) is usually Curry's replacement, so he gets a production spike in this spot.

MIL Damian Lillard (calf) - OUT

Lillard is scheduled to miss a second consecutive game. While Ryan Rollins had a decent line as his replacement, I'd place more faith in the rest of the starting lineup.

CHI Tre Jones (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Jones would be a significant loss for the Bulls, but his questionable tag offers some hope for his return. The team could go any number of ways to account for his potential absence, but I would expect an assist boost from Coby White ($8,000).

NYK Jalen Brunson (ankle) - OUT

MYK Miles McBride (groin) - QUESTIONABLE

With the Knicks' top two point guard options sidelined, the team will have to dig deeper. I don't have faith in the direct pivot, but Mikal Bridges ($6,200) is priced well and should be able to absorb the lost production.

ELITE PLAYERS

The slim slate offers four players with salaries above $10k. I think it's wisest to exclude LeBron James from the group, but there's just cause to consider the other three options. Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,000) has the most appealing matchup of the group, and I would likely choose him over Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo despite potentially explosive numbers from both players.

We only have two players in the $9k range, and Trae Young ($9,900) stands out as an option against the Curry-less Warriors. If you don't want to spend a premium for Young, Dyson Daniels ($7,000) is an excellent alternative choice for this spot.

Seven players populate the $8k range, and Jimmy Butler ($8,500) stands out as a player who will need to step up his production amid Curry's absence.

Also consider: Josh Hart, NYK ($8,100) vs. WAS

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Nikola Vucevic, CHI ($7,300) @ LAL

Mediocre results from Vucevic have sent his salary plummeting to historic levels, but the discount is appealing against a Lakers squad that struggles under the basket. He's the second center of the board for me tonight and the best option if you decide to fade Towns.

OG Anunoby, NYK ($6,800) vs. WAS

We will likely see a stack with Towns due to the weak matchup against the Wizards, and Anunoby is as good of an option as Bridges and Hart. He's stuffed the stat sheets with totals of 44.5 and 30.8 FDFP over the past two games, and while there's some negative correlation with Towns, he's a fine option in this spot.

Kevin Huerter, CHI ($5,600) @ LAL

The backcourt shuffle required to account for Tre Jones' absence could open up the door for Huerter, especially if Josh Giddey pivots to the off-guard spot. If anything, he should be in line for a minute increase, and his salary helps us aim for more expensive options on our roster.

Kyle Kuzma, MIL ($5,400) @ SAC

Although the Kings are stout at Kuzma's position, the Bucks' offensive wildcard will join the rest of the squad in accounting for Lillard's absence. Kuzma's shot can reap dividends on both sides of the three-point line, and I believe in his ability to match 5x value at this salary.

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW ($5,300) @ ATL

Curry's absence could be Kuminga's moment to break out. Despite some encouraging numbers since his return, the youngster hasn't hit explosive numbers yet. His floor is enough to meet 5x value at this price, but we are considering him for his previous potential to fly well north of 30 FDFP. If Kuminga isn't appealing enough, I have no problem with slotting Draymond Green ($6,700).

