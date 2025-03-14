NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 14

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at MIA: Celtics 7-3 in last 10 games; Heat on five-game slide

IND at PHI: Pacers 15-18 on road; 76ers 2-8 in last 10 games

LAC at ATL: Clippers 14-20 on road; Hawks on four-game win streak

DAL at HOU: Mavs 2-8 in last 10 games; Rockets on four-game win streak

CHA at SAS: Hornets 2-8 in last 10 games; Spurs 3-7 in last 10 games

CLE at MEM: Cavs on 15-game win streak; Grizzlies on four-game win streak

ORL at MIN: Magic 3-7 in last 10 games; Timberwolves on six-game win streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

BOS - Derrick White (knee), Jaylen Brown (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Jayson Tatum (knee): Questionable

MIA - Alec Burks (back), Nikola Jovic (hand): OUT

IND - Pascal Siakam (elbow): Questionable

PHI - Andre Drummond (toe), Quentin Grimes (illness), Kelly Oubre (knee): Questionable; Paul George (groin), Kyle Lowry (hip), Tyrese Maxey (back): OUT

LAC - Ben Simmons (knee): Questionable; Norman Powell (hamstring): OUT

ATL - Clint Capela (personal), Larry Nance (knee): OUT

DAL - Dante Exum (hamstring), Kai Jones (quadriceps), P.J. Washington (ankle): Questionable; Anthony Davis (thigh), Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively (ankle), Jaden Hardy (ankle): OUT

HOU - Amen Thompson (ankle): OUT

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (groin): OUT

MEM - Jaren Jackson (ankle): Questionable; Santi Aldama (calf): OUT

ORL - Cole Anthony (toe), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (rest): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,700) at 76ers

Haliburton is coming off a thrilling performance, where he cashed in on a four-point play in the final seconds to secure a home win over the Bucks. The game marked his return from a three-game absence, and he is likely to come up with another solid outing matched up against the 76ers, who are significantly shorthanded and struggling to produce on either end of the floor.

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($8,700) vs. Cavaliers

Bane continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 20.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals over his last 10 appearances, including six with more than 40 DK points and two with more than 60. He faces a favorable matchup against the Cavs in the absence of their starting shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,700) at Hawks

Leonard missed the last game for rest but is expected back in action. He is averaging 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five outings, including three with over 40 DK points and a total of 51.0 DK points in the most recent game. He should do well against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Miles Bridges, Hornets ($9,100) at Spurs

Bridges is on a major hot streak, surpassing 50 DK points in four straight games, including two with over 60, while averaging 34.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks over that span. He is likely to keep rolling with a matchup against the Spurs, who give up the league's ninth-highest field-goal percentage, and the league's seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($8,600) at Hawks

Zubac is coming off a 26-point, 14-rebound performance and has logged 10 straight double-doubles, averaging 20.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks over that span. He should keep up the production against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points in the paint and are shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,900) vs. Mavericks

Sengun is averaging 21.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 blocks over 10 appearances, including seven with at least 40 DK points. He has a great chance to stand out against the Mavs, who are significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt. He also finished with 46.0 DK points in his previous encounter with the Mavericks.

Mid-Range Money

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($5,000) at 76ers

Nesmith is back in good form after an extended absence from early-November to mid-January. He is averaging 13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 13 consecutive starts and has an ideal chance to prosper against the shorthanded 76ers.

Jabari Smith, Rockets ($5,100) vs. Mavericks

Smith is averaging 11.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 11 games since returning from a six-week absence. He has been in-and-out of the starting lineup during that stretch but no matter where he begins the game, he should shine against a shorthanded Mavericks' frontcourt.

Value Picks

Chris Paul, Spurs ($4,900) vs. Hornets

Paul continues to get the job done for the Spurs, averaging 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, going over 20 DK points nine times in that span, including a high of 35. He should find the chance to pad his stats against the Hornets, who give up the league's seventh-most turnovers per game.

Max Strus, Cavaliers ($4,600) at Grizzlies

Strus totaled at least 20 DK points in eight of the last 10 games while averaging 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over that span. He will likely see more shots in the absence of Donovan Mitchell, and he has a good chance to get going from long range as the Grizzlies give up the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game.

Derrick Jones, Clippers ($3,700) at Hawks

Jones is averaging 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, with a high of 23.8 DK points over four games since returning from a three-game absence. He has a great chance to pick up momentum against the Hawks, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing power forwards.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.