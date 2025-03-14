NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 14

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
BOS at MIA: Celtics 7-3 in last 10 games; Heat on five-game slide
IND at PHI: Pacers 15-18 on road; 76ers 2-8 in last 10 games
LAC at ATL: Clippers 14-20 on road; Hawks on four-game win streak
DAL at HOU: Mavs 2-8 in last 10 games; Rockets on four-game win streak
CHA at SAS: Hornets 2-8 in last 10 games; Spurs 3-7 in last 10 games
CLE at MEM: Cavs on 15-game win streak; Grizzlies on four-game win streak
ORL at MIN: Magic 3-7 in last 10 games; Timberwolves on six-game win streak
For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.
Injuries to Monitor
For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.
BOS - Derrick White (knee), Jaylen Brown (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Jayson Tatum (knee): Questionable
MIA - Alec Burks (back), Nikola Jovic (hand): OUT
IND - Pascal Siakam (elbow): Questionable
PHI - Andre Drummond (toe), Quentin Grimes (illness), Kelly Oubre (knee): Questionable; Paul George (groin), Kyle Lowry (hip), Tyrese Maxey (back): OUT
LAC - Ben Simmons (knee): Questionable; Norman Powell (hamstring): OUT
ATL - Clint Capela (personal), Larry Nance (knee): OUT
DAL - Dante Exum (hamstring), Kai Jones (quadriceps), P.J. Washington (ankle): Questionable; Anthony Davis (thigh), Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively (ankle), Jaden Hardy (ankle): OUT
HOU - Amen Thompson (ankle): OUT
CLE - Donovan Mitchell (groin): OUT
MEM - Jaren Jackson (ankle): Questionable; Santi Aldama (calf): OUT
ORL - Cole Anthony (toe), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (rest): Questionable
Elite Players
Guards
Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,700) at 76ers
Haliburton is coming off a thrilling performance, where he cashed in on a four-point play in the final seconds to secure a home win over the Bucks. The game marked his return from a three-game absence, and he is likely to come up with another solid outing matched up against the 76ers, who are significantly shorthanded and struggling to produce on either end of the floor.
Desmond Bane, Grizzlies ($8,700) vs. Cavaliers
Bane continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 20.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 steals over his last 10 appearances, including six with more than 40 DK points and two with more than 60. He faces a favorable matchup against the Cavs in the absence of their starting shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.
Forwards/Centers
Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,700) at Hawks
Leonard missed the last game for rest but is expected back in action. He is averaging 24.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five outings, including three with over 40 DK points and a total of 51.0 DK points in the most recent game. He should do well against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing small forwards.
Miles Bridges, Hornets ($9,100) at Spurs
Bridges is on a major hot streak, surpassing 50 DK points in four straight games, including two with over 60, while averaging 34.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks over that span. He is likely to keep rolling with a matchup against the Spurs, who give up the league's ninth-highest field-goal percentage, and the league's seventh-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.
Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($8,600) at Hawks
Zubac is coming off a 26-point, 14-rebound performance and has logged 10 straight double-doubles, averaging 20.2 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 blocks over that span. He should keep up the production against the Hawks, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points in the paint and are shorthanded in the frontcourt.
Expected Chalk
Alperen Sengun, Rockets ($9,900) vs. Mavericks
Sengun is averaging 21.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 blocks over 10 appearances, including seven with at least 40 DK points. He has a great chance to stand out against the Mavs, who are significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt. He also finished with 46.0 DK points in his previous encounter with the Mavericks.
Mid-Range Money
Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($5,000) at 76ers
Nesmith is back in good form after an extended absence from early-November to mid-January. He is averaging 13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists over 13 consecutive starts and has an ideal chance to prosper against the shorthanded 76ers.
Jabari Smith, Rockets ($5,100) vs. Mavericks
Smith is averaging 11.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists over 11 games since returning from a six-week absence. He has been in-and-out of the starting lineup during that stretch but no matter where he begins the game, he should shine against a shorthanded Mavericks' frontcourt.
Value Picks
Chris Paul, Spurs ($4,900) vs. Hornets
Paul continues to get the job done for the Spurs, averaging 7.6 points, 1.9 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, going over 20 DK points nine times in that span, including a high of 35. He should find the chance to pad his stats against the Hornets, who give up the league's seventh-most turnovers per game.
Max Strus, Cavaliers ($4,600) at Grizzlies
Strus totaled at least 20 DK points in eight of the last 10 games while averaging 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists over that span. He will likely see more shots in the absence of Donovan Mitchell, and he has a good chance to get going from long range as the Grizzlies give up the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game.
Derrick Jones, Clippers ($3,700) at Hawks
Jones is averaging 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, with a high of 23.8 DK points over four games since returning from a three-game absence. He has a great chance to pick up momentum against the Hawks, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing power forwards.