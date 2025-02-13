NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAC at NOP: Kings on three-game win streak; Pelicans on 10-game slide

GSW at HOU: Warriors 12-14 on road; Rockets on two-game win streak

MIA at DAL: Heat on three-game slide; Mavericks 16-11 at home

OKC at MIN: Thunder on seven-game win streak; Timberwolves on two-game slide

LAC at UTA: Clippers on two-game win streak; Jazz 3-7 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

NOP - Brandon Boston (ankle), Zion Williamson (rest): OUT

HOU - Steven Adams (ankle), Tari Eason (leg), Fred VanVleet (ankle): OUT

MIA - Bam Adebayo (knee): Questionable; Terry Rozier (illness), Andrew Wiggins (illness): OUT

DAL - Dante Exum (Achilles), Kyrie Irving (shoulder), Klay Thompson (foot): Questionable; Anthony Davis (thigh), Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively (ankle), Caleb Martin (hip), P.J. Washington (ankle): OUT

OKC - Cason Wallace (shoulder): Questionable; Alex Caruso (hip): OUT

MIN - Mike Conley (finger), Anthony Edwards (hip), Rudy Gobert (back): Questionable; Donte DiVincenzo (toe), Julius Randle (thigh): OUT

LAC - Kris Dunn (undisclosed): Questionable; Drew Eubanks (ankle), Kawhi Leonard (rest): OUT

UTA - Jordan Clarkson (rest), Collin Sexton (ankle): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, Clippers ($9,200) at Jazz

Harden continues to put up major numbers, largely driven by his ability to get teammates involved and rack up the assists. He is averaging 21.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games, including eight with at least 45 DK points and a high of 63.3. He has a great opportunity to keep rolling against the Jazz, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.

Zach LaVine, Kings ($7,500) at Pelicans

LaVine is averaging 19.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists over five games with his new club, including a high of 37.3 DK points, recorded in the most recent outing. He has a good opportunity to thrive in the second of back-to-back meetings with the Pelicans, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Warriors ($8,000) at Rockets

Butler is settling in with his new squad, topping 40 DK points in each of the last two outings and averaging 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals through three games played. He should keep up the production with a matchup against the Rockets, who are dealing with a handful of injuries.

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($7,800) at Timberwolves

Williams is averaging 19.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals through five outings since returning from a two-game absence. He faces a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt. He also finished with 38.3 DK points in their previous encounter.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($7,600) at Jazz

Zubac continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 16.5 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including five with more than 40 DK points and a high of 59.3. He has an ideal chance to prosper against the Jazz, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,500) at Pelicans

Sabonis is up for a second consecutive meeting with the Pelicans, after he delivered 47.3 DK points on 16 points, 15 rebounds, five assists and two steals in their matchup on Wednesday. He is likely to shine once again, especially as the Pelicans remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. The Pelicans also give up the league's most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Mid-Range Money

DeMar DeRozan, Kings ($7,000) at Pelicans

DeRozan faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Pelicans, after he racked up 38.5 DK points in their previous meeting. He is also averaging 22.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games and should keep it going, as the Pelicans give up the league's most points per game to opposing small forwards.

Kel'el Ware, Heat ($6,100) at Mavericks

Ware continues to step up for the Heat, averaging 11.0 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks over 11 consecutive starts, including five games with more than 35 DK points. He has a great chance to shine against the Mavericks, who are significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt, and he may have to handle extra responsibility if Bam Adebayo is sidelined.

Value Picks

Jose Alvarado, Pelicans ($5,000) vs. Kings

Alvarado accumulated 42.8 DK points in the last game and is averaging 10.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.7 steals through three consecutive starts. He should keep up the solid play with another matchup against the Kings, who are still adjusting to their new backcourt dynamic, post De'Aaron Fox.

Keon Ellis, Kings ($4,400) at Pelicans

Ellis is on a roll, averaging 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over 10 games, including a 43.8 DK-point effort in the most recent outing. He faces another opportunity to shine with a second consecutive matchup against the Pelicans, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game.

Dillon Brooks, Rockets ($4,900) vs. Warriors

Brooks topped 30 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists over five outings. He must continue to step up while his squad works through injury trouble, and he should turn in decent value against the Warriors, after he logged 21.0 DK points in their previous encounter.

