NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, December 4

Slate Overview

DET at BOS: Pistons on two-game slide; Celtics 8-2 at home

LAL at MIA: Lakers 5-6 on road; Heat on two-game slide

IND at BKN: Pacers on three-game slide, 2-10 on road; Nets on three-game slide

ORL at PHI: Magic 6-8 on road; Sixers on two-game win streak

ATL at MIL: Hawks on four-game win streak; Bucks on seven game win streak, 8-3 at home

MIN at LAC: Timberwolves on two-game win streak; Clippers 9-4 at home, on two-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

BOS - Jrue Holiday (knee), Jayson Tatum (knee): Questionable

LAL - Jaxson Hayes (ankle), Austin Reaves (pelvis): OUT

MIA - Nikola Jovic (ankle), Jimmy Butler (knee), Josh Richardson (heel): Questionable

IND - Aaron Nesmith (ankle), Andrew Nembhard (rest), Ben Sheppard (oblique): OUT

BKN - Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Cameron Johnson (ankle): Questionable; Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT

ORL - Goga Bitadze (ankle): Questionable

PHI - Andre Drummond (ankle), Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (rest), Kyle Lowry (rest): OUT

LAC - Kevin Porter (ankle), Terance Mann (finger): OUT

Guards

James Harden, Clippers ($9,400) vs. Timberwolves

Harden continues to handle the lion's share of the load on the offensive end for the Clippers. He is averaging 28.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 2.0 steals over the last five games, including three with at least 55 DK points and a high of 70.8. He also finished with 55.0 DK points in his previous encounter with Timberwolves, who are giving up the league's 11th-highest field-goal percentage.

Damian Lillard, Bucks ($9,600) vs. Hawks

Lillard is on a roll, scoring a minimum of 24 points in each of the last five games, while averaging 28.8 points on 47.8 percent shooting, 4.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.2 steals over that span. He faces a good opportunity to keep the momentum going with a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's ninth-most points per game and highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,200) vs. Pistons

Brown is averaging 24.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games, including six with at least 40 DK points and a high of 53.8. He has a good opportunity to get his shot going against the Pistons, who are giving up the league's third-highest shooting percentage from long range. He may also have to handle increased responsibility if Jayson Tatum is sidelined.

Franz Wagner, Magic ($9,800) at 76ers

Wagner topped 45 DK points in four of the last five games, with a high of 57.0, while averaging 24.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks over that span. He also has a great chance to shine against the shorthanded 76ers, who are giving up the league's eighth-highest field-goal percentage.

LeBron James, Lakers ($9,500) at Heat

James finished with less than 30 DK points twice just twice this season, with both instances occurring among his last three outings. Nonetheless, his ability to contribute across the stat sheet remains a key part of his impact on the game, as he is averaging 16.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists over the last five games. He also faces an excellent opportunity to get back on track with a matchup against the Heat, who are giving up the league's sixth-most points and sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($12,100) vs. Hawks

Antetokounmpo continues to dominate the game, averaging 36.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last five outings, including two with over 70 DK points. He is likely to keep up the strong play with a matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game, and the league's third-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Mid-Range Money

Derrick White, Celtics ($6,600) vs. Pistons

White reached the 40 DK-point mark in two of his last four outings and is averaging 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 0.8 blocks over his last 10 appearances. He could also be up for an increased role if Jrue Holiday misses a second consecutive game.

Wendell Carter, Magic ($5,100) at 76ers

Carter is averaging 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks over four games since returning from a nearly month-long absence. He faces an ideal opportunity to prosper against the 76ers, who are significantly shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Value Picks

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Hawks ($4,400) at Bucks

Bogdanovic is averaging 11.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists over seven appearances since returning from a three-week absence. He should do well against the Bucks, who are giving up the league's third-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Tristan da Silva, Magic ($3,400) at 76ers

Da Silva continues to handle increased responsibility for his shorthanded squad and is averaging 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists over his last 10 appearances, including a high of 21.3 DK points. He also faces an advantageous matchup against the Sixers' shorthanded frontcourt.

Obi Toppin, Pacers ($3,600) at Nets

Toppin racked up 30.3 DK points in his last outing and is averaging 9.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the last 10 games. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going as he handles a bigger role for his shorthanded squad.

