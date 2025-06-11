This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

OKC at IND: Series tied 1-1

Injuries to Monitor

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($13,000) at Pacers

Despite the loss in Game 1, Gilgeous-Alexander was fantastic in both games of the series, so far. He also topped 30 points in four straight games and in 13 of his 18 appearances this postseason, while averaging 30.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.8 steals over that span. He faces a slightly tougher situation on the road but it is nothing that should hinder him significantly, as he shot over 50 percent from the field on the road this season.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($10,400) at Pacers

Williams has yet to reach the 20-point mark in the finals but is averaging 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals through 18 games this postseason. In addition to his role as one of his team's leading scorers, he does a great job chipping in across the board and should have an easy time racking up solid DK totals in the fast-paced matchup.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($9,400) vs. Thunder

Siakam is one of his squad's most effective offensive players in the series, as he is bigger and stronger than the opposing forwards and quicker and more skilled than the opposing centers. As a result, he should continue to stuff the stat sheet, after racking up more than 33 DK points in both Game 1 and 2 of the Finals.

Expected Chalk

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($11,000) vs. Thunder

Haliburton topped 35 DK points in each of the last two games and is averaging 18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.3 steals over 18 appearances this postseason. With a road win already under his belt in the series, he is likely to come out with a major effort in his first home game of the Finals, especially as he showed notably better scoring totals and shooting percentages at home compared to on the road this season.

Mid-Range Money

Myles Turner, Pacers ($7,400) vs. Thunder

Turner reached the 15-point mark in each of the last two games, while his ability to chip in across the board continues to ensure that he regularly amasses solid DK value. He is likely to keep up the scoring, helped by the fact that the Thunder gave up the league's most free throws per game to opposing centers this season. He is also likely to thrive on home court, where he scored more points per game as opposed to on the road during the regular season.

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($6,400) vs. Thunder

Nesmith racked up a double-double in Game 1 and delivered another solid performance in Game 2, with 14 points. He can be an x-factor for his squad in the series, as his ability to attack the basket puts a lot of pressure on the defense, especially as they are mostly occupied with tracking his two top-scoring teammates.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($6,800) vs. Thunder

Nembhard does a great job relieving some of the ball-handling and facilitating duties from Tyrese Haliburton. He is able to score, facilitate and push the pace in a similar manner to his point guard, which helps keep the Pacers' transition game rolling at all times. Nembhard is averaging 12.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals over the last two games.

Value Picks

Obi Toppin, Pacers ($4,400) vs. Thunder

Toppin has provided a strong boost off the bench all postseason, averaging 8.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in an average of 17.7 minutes per game over 18 outings. His ability to finish electrifying plays at the rim has been a great factor in his squad being able to claim momentum, and with the series in Indiana for Game 3 and 4, those types of contributions will be even more valuable.

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($4,000) vs. Thunder

McConnell was a major factor for the Pacers all season and remains a significant part of the rotation, averaging 8.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists in the playoffs. He showed a significantly better field-goal percentage at home compared to on the road this season and as a result, he is likely to make his mark in Game 3.

Aaron Wiggins, ($3,200) at Pacers

Wiggins stepped up with a big-time performance in Game 2, where he tallied 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting, four rebounds, an assist and a steal on his way to his second-highest total of the playoffs, with 28.5 DK points. He is averaging 13.6 minutes per game through 17 appearances this postseason, missing just one game, and he should continue to see the opportunity to step up for his squad.

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers ($2,400) vs. Thunder

Mathurin tallied double digits in DK points in both games of the Finals, so far, including 17.5 DK points in Game 2. He is likely to provide a substantial impact in Game 3, at home, where he amassed a significantly improved field-goal percentage when compared to on the road this season.

