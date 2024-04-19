NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 19

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for a two-game high-stakes slate Friday as the No. 8 seeds in both conferences are up for grabs in the Play-In Tournament. We have two major injury absences already confirmed for the Heat and Pelicans, and a few players on the Bulls who aren't certain to suit up. And that means there's no shortage of value opportunities, which we'll explore further.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, April 19 @ 11:30 a.m. EDT:

Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat (-2) (O/U: 206.0)

Sacramento Kings (-0.5) at New Orleans Pelicans (O/U: 210.5)

The absences of Jimmy Butler and Zion Williamson are naturally impacting the lines, yet Miami is surprisingly still a narrow favorite over Chicago as of Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the Kings-Pelicans line feels like it will constantly fluctuate leading up to tipoff, with neither matchup expected to provide an extraordinary amount of points.

However, there could certainly still be plenty of players overdelivering on their salaries on both Miami and New Orleans considering the extra usage available on those squads due the unavailable stars.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Jimmy Butler, MIA (knee): OUT

With Butler out, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo will likely be the biggest beneficiaries in terms of extra usage while Jaime Jaquez and Haywood Highsmith may handle a majority of small forward minutes.

Zion Williamson, NOP (hamstring): OUT

In Williamson's absence, Naji Marshall and Larry Nance could see the majority of power forward responsibility while CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram should see their usage skyrocket.

Terry Rozier, MIA (neck): OUT

With Rozier's still missing out, Tyler Herro will continue covering starting point guard duties.

Ayo Dosunmu, CHI (quadriceps): QUESTIONABLE

If Dosunmu can't go, Dalen Terry may start at shooting guard.

Alex Caruso, CHI (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Should Caruso sit, Javonte Green would enter the starting five at small forward.

Other notable injuries:

Malik Monk, SAC (knee): OUT

Kevin Huerter, SAC (shoulder): OUT

Duncan Robinson, MIA (back): PROBABLE

Andre Drummond, CHI (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have one player with a five-figure salary on Friday's slate – Domantas Sabonis ($10,400).

Sabonis posted 48.9 FD points against the Warriors in Wednesday's Play-In victory and essentially carries a floor of 40 every time he takes the floor. He recorded at least 38 in three of four meetings with New Orleans this season, but it's worth noting he peaked at 42.8.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

De'Aaron Fox, SAC ($9,700)

Fox has scored over 41 FD in five straight, so the safety of his floor should keep him in plenty of rosters.

DeMar DeRozan, CHI ($9,300)

DeRozan has been carrying the Bulls on his back most of the season and checks in having scored between 45 to 62.3 FD across the last four outings.

Bam Adebayo, MIA ($8,500)

Adebayo will be taking the floor without Jimmy Butler, a scenario where he sports a 27.0 percent usage rate and averages 46.7 FD per 36 minutes.

CJ McCollum, NOP ($8,400)

McCollum lists a 28.3 percent usage rate and averages 40.3 FD per 36 minutes without Williamson, which should help keep him popular Friday despite his disappointing effort against the Lakers on Wednesday with only 19.6 FD.

Tyler Herro, MIA ($7,900)

Herro is already in a primary ball-handling role with Rozier out and has a 29.2 percent usage rate and 38.4 FD per 36 minutes when both Rozier and Jimmy Butler are unavailable.

Coby White, MIA ($7,800)

White just racked up 67.8 FD against the Hawks on Wednesday, which should help keep him in plenty of lineups at his salary.

Key Values

Larry Nance, NOP vs. SAC ($5,800)

Nance comes in having posted 28.2 and 29.9 FD from his last two games, and he's set to reap the benefits of Zion Williamson's absence on Friday. He may even draw a start at power forward and is averaging 35.9 FD per 36 minutes with Zion off the floor this season. Sacramento also finished the regular season ranked 19th in offensive efficiency rating allowed to power forwards (27.5) with 49.4 FD against to the position in the last 30 games.

Keon Ellis, SAC at NOP ($5,600)

Ellis checks enters Friday on a tear as he's dropped between 28.1 to 47.7 FD from four of his last five outings. The second-year pro has also shot 54.0 percent - including 50.0 from three-point range - during that stretch as he continues to handle the starting shooting guard role. Ellis is naturally only a complementary offensive option on the Kings' first unit. But given the do-or-die nature of this matchup and a hot hand, he could once again deliver a strong return on his modest salary if he continues to be in the range of the 10 shot attempts he's averaged during his current run.

Jaime Jaquez, MIA vs. CHI ($5,200)

Jaquez is likely to start at small forward for Jimmy Butler on Friday, and the rookie enters with totals between 24 and 47.3 FD in his last three while shooting 50.0 percent. He averaged a solid 27.1 this season over a 20-game sample as a starter while producing well-rounded averages of 15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals. The Bulls also conceded a trio of 30-plus FD efforts to Jaquez over four games during the regular season while surrendering 40 a night to small forwards over their last 15 appearances.

ALSO CONSIDER: Trey Murphy, NOP vs. SAC ($6,400); Javonte Green, CHI at MIA ($5,700); Nikola Jovic, MIA at CHI ($4,200)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.