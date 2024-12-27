NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, December 27

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The NBA's busy holiday week continues Friday night with a solid eight-game slate. The injury report isn't overly heavy, but there are multiple big names already confirmed out and a few others with questionable tags. We're still working with a big player pool and plenty of opportunity for differentiation in tournaments.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 12/27 @11:30 a.m. EST:

New York Knicks (-7) at Orlando Magic (O/U: 213.5)

Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics (-12.5) (O/U: 231.5)

San Antonio Spurs (-7) at Brooklyn Nets (O/U: 213.0)

Memphis Grizzlies (-8.5) at New Orleans Pelicans (O/U: 237.0)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets (-1) (O/U: 212.0)

Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns (-1) (O/U: 224.0)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-2.5) at Denver Nuggets (O/U: 235.5)

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers (-4.5) (O/U: 212.5)

The night lists a few extremes from a betting perspective. In terms of spreads, we have a nice cluster of small projected advantages for half the favorites while the rest sport lines of at least seven points.

Projected totals tell a similar story considering there are four games no higher than 213.5 points, though the rest are at least 224.0 with three at 230-plus. The best combination of narrow spread and high total is clearly Cavs-Nuggets, making it one to target for DFS purposes.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Luka Doncic, DAL (calf): OUT

In Doncic's absence, Kyrie Irving should be the biggest beneficiary in terms of usage rate increase while Spencer Dinwiddie, Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy could all potentially rotate in at point guard.

Stephen Curry, GSW (knee): OUT

With Curry not playing for knee injury management, Brandin Podziemski could start at point guard while Dennis Schroder and Andrew Wiggins could particularly benefit from an increase in opportunity.

Devin Booker, PHO (groin): OUT

As Booker will be out for a fourth straight outings, either Royce O'Neale or Ryan Dunn should be part of the first unit while Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are projected to benefit the most in terms of increased usage.

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Porzingis sits, Al Horford is likely to draw a start at center with Luke Kornet also seeing more minutes.

Other notable injuries:

Paolo Banchero, ORL (oblique): OUT

Zion Williamson, NOP (hamstring): OUT

Brandon Ingram, NOP (ankle): OUT

Kawhi Leonard, LAC (knee): OUT

Cam Thomas, BKN (hamstring): OUT

Dillon Brooks, HOU (ankle): OUT

Tari Eason, HOU (lower leg): OUT

Marcus Smart, MEM (finger): OUT

Grayson Allen, PHO (concussion): OUT

Jrue Holiday, BOS (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

Dereck Lively, DAL (hip): QUESTIONABLE

Khris Middleton, MIL (ankle): PROBABLE

Jamal Murray, DEN (ankle): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries available to play on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,200), Victor Wembanyama ($11,900) and Jayson Tatum ($10,400).

Jokic is going to be an integral part of a matchup with a close spread and high total and comes in with an average of 63.3 FD points to provide the slate's highest ceiling.

Wemby isn't far behind Jokic in terms of upside and has actually been the more productive of the two with scores of 61.8 to 80.6 FD from his last four games, a stretch including a pair of 42-point efforts with eight and 10 blocks, respectively.

Tatum could be taking the floor without Kristaps Porzingis and comes in having recorded 59 FD across 41 minutes against the 76ers on Christmas Day, a performance preceded by 54 and 72 in back-to-back appearances against the Bulls.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Kevin Durant, PHO ($9,800)

Durant sports nearly a 39.0 percent usage rate with Devin Booker off the floor this season and has posted between 52.8 and 56 FD during three of his last four, all numbers making him very popular on Friday.

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK ($9,600)

Towns has hit 60 FD in three of his last seven games, which will keep him highly rostered at his salary.

Kyrie Irving, DAL ($9,400)

Kyrie is the clear Mavs' usage leader with Doncic out and produced 49 FD against the T-Wolves on Christmas Day with his teammate missing a significant portion of the game.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,100)

Edwards put up 48.1 FD over 39 minutes against the Mavs and carries a ceiling deserving a higher salary, which should help keep him in plenty of lineups Friday.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($9,000)

Mitchell will be in a highly appealing game environment and has scored over 40 FD during three of his last four outings.

Key Values

Bradley Beal, PHO vs. DAL ($6,900)

Beal should be in position to continue thriving in Devin Booker's absence, and he comes in averaging 36.7 FD per 36 minutes with his teammate off the floor this season. In Booker's current three-game absence, Beal has stepped up to provide an average of 37.7 on the strength of 25.3 points - on 53.4 percent shooting, including 55.0 from distance - 3.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals. The Mavs will also be down Luka in the backcourt to lessen the defensive stress on Beal, and they're allowing 43.3 FD to two-guards from the last seven games and 39.4 percent three-point shooting on the road overall.

Chris Paul, SAN at BKN ($6,200)

Paul continues to quietly enjoy a productive age-39 season while riding an extended run of strong performances. He's averaging 31.3 FD over his last 20 games while posting a well-rounded 9.5 points, 8.4 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 29.1 minutes a night. That stretch includes three tallies of at least 39 FD, a glimpse at the significant upside Paul offers at his salary. The Nets also rank 21st in offensive efficiency rating allowed to point guards (26.9) while surrendering 49.8 FD to ones in the last 15 outings and sitting bottom-10 in assists per game allowed (26.9).

Dennis Schroder, GSW at LAC ($5,700)

Schroder is still in the midst of getting acclimated to his new Warriors digs, yet he's shown some improvement the last couple of games and will now take the floor without Stephen Curry on Friday. He produced 22.9 FD on Christmas Day against the Lakers with an 11-point, five-assist outing that also included a couple of rebounds and a steal. Schroder hasn't been able to consistently find the net over his first four – the main reason for his lack of production – though a Clippers team that's been more vulnerable to two-guards of late (43.7 FD allowed across seven matchups compared to 39.8 on the season) and the increased usage he should enjoy make him an intriguing tournament value option.

ALSO CONSIDER: Andrew Wiggins, GSW at LAC ($6,300); Jusuf Nurkic, PHO vs. DAL ($6,000); Quentin Grimes, DAL at PHO ($5,300)

