NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 23

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Following a 12-game return-to-play extravaganza Thursday night, the NBA tees up a second straight ultra-busy evening Friday with 10 matchups, which includes 14 teams on the second night of a back-to-back. But with all clubs coming off the expanded rest period afforded by the All-Star break, that shouldn't be as big an issue as it normally would be.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 2/23 @12:00 a.m. ET:

*Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks (-6.5) (O/U: 243.0)

*Cleveland Cavaliers (-4) at *Philadelphia 76ers (O/U: 228.0)

*Washington Wizards at *Oklahoma City Thunder (-15) (O/U: 241.5)

*Los Angeles Clippers (-9) at Memphis Grizzlies (O/U: 223.0)

*Phoenix Suns (-3) at *Houston Rockets (O/U: 229.5)

Miami Heat at *New Orleans Pelicans (-3) (O/U: 223.0)

*Denver Nuggets (-8.5) at Portland Trail Blazers (O/U: 217.0)

Milwaukee Bucks at Minnesota Timberwolves (-4.5) (O/U: 225.5)

*Charlotte Hornets at *Golden State Warriors (-13.5) (O/U: 229.5)

*San Antonio Spurs at *Los Angeles Lakers (-9) (O/U: 237.5)

*denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

As is typically the case with slates of this size, spreads are all over the map Friday. It should still be largely competitive, with eight of the 10 lines in single-digits and multiple matchups at 4.5 points or less.

Projected totals are fairly encouraging considering two are north of 240 and the majority of the rest are over 225. There should still be plenty of fresh legs with the cumulative effects of the recent week-long break along with six teams taking the floor for the first time in either eight or nine days.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

LaMelo Ball, CHA (ankle): GTD

If Ball sits out again Friday, Tre Mann will be in line for another start at point guard.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE (illness): QUESTIONABLE

Should Mitchell remain sidelined, Caris LeVert may enter the starting five while the remainder of the first unit will be set for elevated usage.

LeBron James, LAL (ankle): GTD

If LeBron can't go again on Friday, Taurean Prince is projected to remain in the starting five.

Brandon Ingram, NOP (illness): GTD

If Ingram sits, Jordan Hawkins and Trey Murphy could be primary beneficiaries with the rest of the starting five set for big bumps in usage.

Bradley Beal, PHO (hamstring/nose): DOUBTFUL

In Beal's likely absence, Devin Booker is expected to remain at point guard while Eric Gordon stays in the lineup at shooting guard.

Tyler Herro, MIA (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Should Herro sit, Duncan Robinson is likely to draw a start at shooting guard.

Other notable injuries:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (knee): PROBABLE

Jaren Jackson Jr., MEM (quadriceps): PROBABLE

Terry Rozier, MIA (knee): OUT

Khris Middleton, MIL (ankle): OUT

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL (toe): OUT

Scoot Henderson, POR (groin): OUT

Malcolm Brogdon, POR (elbow): OUT

Elite Players

We have seven players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,000), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,400), Anthony Davis ($11,200), Victor Wembanyama ($10,400), Donovan Mitchell ($10,100) and LeBron James ($10,000).

Jokic just became the first player in NBA history with at least a 15-15-15 triple-double and 100.0 percent shooting, a performance that netted 66.3 FD points - his eighth over 50 in the last nine games.

Antetokounmpo was limited to 31.1 FD in his first game against the T-Wolves, though that came over 27 minutes. He'll also be on the most rest since the start of the season and only logged a modest 23 minutes at the All-Star Game.

SGA has now generated 51.1 FD or more from seven of the last nine outings and draws a premium matchup against the Wizards.

AD could take the floor without LeBron James for a second straight night, a scenario where he's produced 52.5 FD across 32 minutes.

Wembanyama exploded for 69.6 FD against the Kings in his return to action Thursday and dropped 80.3 and 54.3 in his last two appearances before the break.

The status of both Mitchell and James will have to be monitored, as each are likely questionable with the illness and ankle issues that forced them to miss out on Thursday.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Kevin Durant, PHO ($9,900)

Durant posted between 45.2 to 63.1 FD in the five games before the break and should remain very popular despite a more modest 32.7 on Thursday.

Devin Booker, PHO ($9,600)

Like Durant, Booker will very likely take the floor without Bradley Beal and registered 52 FD against the Mavs Thursday.

Stephen Curry, GSW ($9,500)

Curry racked up 53.2 FD in just 31 minutes against the Lakers on Thursday, his fifth in the last six over 48.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,500)

Edwards went into the ASB hot with tallies of 55.8 and 59.7 FD.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($9,100)

Barnes continues to see massive usage on a depleted Raptors squad and put up 44.9 FD over only 30 minutes during Thursday's win against the Nets.

Key Values

Brandin Podziemski, GSW vs. CHA ($6,000)

Podziemski posted a relatively modest 20.3 FD against the Lakers in Thursday's return to play, but he'd produced 47.4 and 30.2 in his previous two appearances. The matchup is even better on Friday as the Hornets are allowing just under 40 FD to two-guards across the last 15 games and have yielded an NBA-high 42.3 percent three-point shooting percentage on the road. In turn, Podziemski is shooting just over 38.0 percent from behind the arc on the season, including a blistering 43.9 at home.

De'Andre Hunter, ATL vs. TOR ($5,300)

Hunter was hitting his stride following a long layoff as the All-Star break arrived with tallies of 37.2 and 29.1 FD. He had also generated 39.9 on Feb. 5 against the Clippers in only his third matchup back from a knee injury. Hunter could remain in a robust second-unit role Friday as part of an excellent matchup against a Raptors side allowing an NBA-high 27.7 offensive efficiency rating to small forwards and 49.8 percent shooting to the position. Toronto is also conceding an NBA-high 47.1 FD to threes over the last 15 games, adding to Hunter's appeal at a very reasonable salary.

Luke Kennard, MEM vs. LAC ($4,900)

Kennard is one member of the Grizzlies returning from injury Friday. The veteran sharpshooter has displayed an excellent ceiling for his current salary having scored over 25 FD seven times. Kennard is also shooting a jaw-dropping 45.5 percent from three-point range while the Clippers come in giving up 39.0 percent three-point shooting to two-guards and the sixth-highest offensive efficiency rating to second-unit players (44.7).

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.