NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 24

After a spirited upset in Game 1, the Mavs will try to pull off the nearly unthinkable Friday and steal another one at Target Center before heading home. Dallas projects to be at full strength heading in as even Luka Doncic is off the injury report - for now - after typically sporting a probable tag due to his knee and ankle injuries in recent outings.

With only one matchup, we're dealing with FanDuel's single-game contest rosters comprised as follows:

MVP- (Garners points at 2x the normal rate)

STAR- (Garners points at 1.5x the normal rate)

PRO- (Garners points at 1.2x the normal rate)

Two Utility spots- (Garner points at normal rate)

With salaries also being different than in conventional FanDuel contests on multi-game slates and top players inevitably headed for heavy rostering, there are definitely strategic elements particular to single-game lineups. Finding key value plays for the two utility spots is undoubtedly key as it enables you to fill out the multiplier spots with some of the top projected producers.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, May 24 @12:00 a.m. EDT:

Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves (-5.5) (O/U: 207.0)

Oddsmakers are unsurprisingly projecting a Timberwolves resurgence on Friday after tripping up in the opener, a stumble that could ultimately prove critical. Minnesota could be without key veteran presence Mike Conley. But the hosts are still fairly solid home favorites and the total implies they'll be able to play their usual stingy defense even if Conley is out.

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Mike Conley, MIN (Achilles): QUESTIONABLE

If Conley sits, Nickeil Alexander-Walker - who scored 28.9 FD in a spot start during Game 5 of the series against the Nuggets - will be in line to handle point guard duties.

Other notable injuries:

Maxi Kleber, DAL (shoulder): OUT

Elite Players

The two highest-salaried players on the slate are Luka Doncic ($17,500) and Anthony Edwards ($15,500).

Doncic opened the series by dropping 60.2 FD across 41 minutes, his third straight postseason effort of at least 55. He also took 26 shot attempts on Wednesday, and there's no reason to think he won't be just as heavily involved in Game 2, especially if Conley is forced to miss out for Minnesota.

Edwards has gone over 40 FD across three straight appearances and posted a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double in Game 1 despite going 6-for-16 from the floor. He's only shot 34.7 percent over the last four outings, yet his upside still warrants him consideration for the highest multiplier spot.

Expected Chalk

With only one matchup, the likes of Kyrie Irving ($14,000), Karl-Anthony Towns ($13,000) and Rudy Gobert ($12,000) should also be very popular. All three make for great options in the STAR or PRO slots.

Irving bounced back from three straight sub-25-FD-point tallies to post 43.0 in the opener, which should help keep him in many lineups on Friday.

Towns registered between 32.1 to 46.4 FD from Games 4 through 7 versus the Nuggets, though he was down to 29.4 on 6-for-20 shooting to begin the series against the Mavs. But on a one-game slate and with his salary, he's bound to get many clicks on his name.

Gobert managed over 30 FD for the second straight game on Wednesday and is always a threat for a double-double and multiple blocks, which makes him a solid selection for the lower multiplier positions.

Key Values

The following players make for strong candidates for the Utility spots:

P.J. Washington, DAL ($11,000)

Washington posted an acceptable 24.4 FD across 41 minutes in Game 1, even as he only shot 40.0 percent overall. The floor-spacing big man has scored at least that amount from five of the last six matchups, making him a great value at this salary. The Timberwolves have yielded 50.8 percent - including 42.0 from three-point range - to power forwards during the postseason.

Jaden McDaniels, MIN ($10,000)

McDaniels has impressively picked it up on the offensive end the last three outings by eclipsing 20 actual points in each while shooting a blistering 68.6 percent, highlighted by 66.7 from deep. The versatile player has put together a diversified line over that span by averaging 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across 36.3 minutes. If McDaniels posts double-digit shot attempts for the fourth straight time on Friday, he should have a great chance of delivering a strong return on investment similar to the 36.8 FD he's averaged in the last three games.

Dereck Lively, DAL ($9,500)

Lively continued his strong stretch of postseason production in Game 1 with 31.7 FD over 27 minutes. The rookie big man is now averaging 29.8 from his last five appearances while producing 10.2 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocks. Lively's work on the boards and as a defender give him a fairly solid floor as long as he stays out of foul trouble, and Minnesota is conceding the fifth-highest offensive efficiency rating to centers (35.1) of the original 20-team postseason field.

ALSO CONSIDER: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, MIN ($7,000)

