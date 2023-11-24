NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 24

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

After an idle night Thursday for Thanksgiving, the NBA presents an eight-game Black Friday evening slate following a pair of afternoon tilts. There are a trio of big names on the injury report, but otherwise the ledger is relatively light on meaningful short-term potential/confirmed absences.

Slate Overview

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Friday's point spreads tilt a bit toward the elevated side as there are six games with figures of 5.5 points or higher on FanDuel Sportsbook as of Friday morning. However, those are offset by some especially elevated totals with a rare occurrence of two matchups listing 245-plus projected points involving two of the fastest-paced and most porous defensive teams in the league in the Pacers and Wizards.

Additionally, the Spurs-Warriors clash has a figure of 235.5, and two others check in at 226.5 and 229.5. It bears noting there are two expected defensive-centric games as well with the Heat-Knicks (212 points) and Bulls-Raptors (216.5).

Injury Situations to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report .

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (illness): PROBABLE

Antetokounmpo is expected to take the floor. But if he were to have a setback, Damian Lillard would be a primary beneficiary in terms of extra usage.

Bam Adebayo, MIA (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If Adebayo sits, Thomas Bryant will make a second straight start and the remainder of the starting five should see extra usage.

Zach LaVine, CHI (foot): QUESTIONABLE

If LaVine can't suit up Friday, Patrick Williams would likely enter the starting five and enhanced usage would be available for the likes of DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic in particular.

Other notable injuries:

CJ McCollum, NOP (chest/lung): OUT

Tyler Herro, MIA (ankle): OUT

Jamal Murray, DEN (hamstring): OUT

Keegan Murray, SAC (back): OUT

Bojan Bogdanovic, DET (calf): OUT

Trey Murphy, NOP (knee): OUT

Duncan Robinson, MIA (thumb): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,500), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,400), Tyrese Haliburton ($10,600), Kevin Durant ($10,200) and Domantas Sabonis ($10,100).

Jokic just put up 77.6 FD points against the Magic on Wednesday with one of his signature triple-doubles, his fourth 70-plus tally in the last eight and just below the 77.7 he notched Nov. 12 against the same Rockets side he'll face Friday.

Assuming Antetokounmpo goes as expected, he'll look to post his third total of 70-plus FD over his last four and a fourth consecutive double-double.

Haliburton was the star of both of the Pacers' stellar offensive performances to open the week as he recorded 73 and 60.6 FD. He's also managed tallies of 60.7 and 72.9 within his last five outings.

Sabonis has been a bit underwhelming by his lofty standards in the last two games with totals of 29 and 42.8 FD, but he rattled off six straight of more than 50 FD prior to that.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

De'Aaron Fox, SAC ($9,700)

Fox has also compiled a pair of modest performances across his last two games, though his average of 46.1 FD should keep him very popular Friday for what should be a competitive clash with the Timberwolves.

Bam Adebayo, MIA ($9,300)

If Adebayo is able to play through his questionable tag, he should be in plenty of lineups - albeit in a tough matchup - after dropping between 40.5 and 67.8 FD points from seven of his last eight.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($9,100)

After three straight sub-40-FD tallies, Barnes bounced back to score 49.4 against the Pacers on Wednesday.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,000)

Edwards has been at 45.5 and 51.2 FD in his last two games and should be highly rostered for a showdown with the Kings on Friday.

Victor Wembanyama, SAN ($8,700)

The rookie always carries an elevated roster rate and could be even more popular for a marquee matchup against the Warriors and following 65.6 and 54.5 FD in two of his last three appearances.

Key Values

Jeremy Sochan, SAN at GSW ($5,700)

The Spurs continue to roll with Sochan at point guard. And though the results can sometimes be mixed, the second-year pro has generally been a solid fantasy producer - especially relative to his current salary. Sochan checks into Friday having just produced 34.5 FD over 31 minutes in a tough matchup against the Clippers and at least 27.6 from five of the previous seven. He's also shooting a blistering 45.5 percent from three-point range over his last eight, and the Warriors have allowed the fourth-most points (26.0) and eighth-most FD points (50.5) per game to point guards.

Jabari Smith, HOU vs. DEN ($5,700)

Smith is another player who's recently outperformed his current salary on multiple occasions with 37.8 and 34.8 FD across his last two games and putting together three other 30-plus efforts within his last 11 matchups. The second-year big has shown notable improvement as a shooter thus far by draining 48.9 percent of his attempts (compared to 40.8 a season ago), including 36.5 from behind the arc. The Nuggets have actually taken a step back in their defense against power forwards this season by allowing the ninth-highest offensive efficiency rating (28.4) and 48.8 percent shooting to the position along with 46.3 FD points per game to fours.

Buddy Hield, IND vs. DET ($5,000)

Hield came alive in a pair of starts to start the week with 26.9 and 48.9 FD in the Pacers' two track meets against the Hawks and Raptors. The veteran wing shot an absurd 75.0 percent – including 72.2 from three-point range – during those outings, a reminder of the upside he holds when he gets hot. Hield could play a big part again Friday in a matchup with another massive projected total against a Pistons team surrendering the seventh-most points per game to shooting guards (23.9) and elevated 40.0 percent three-point shooting overall in the last three games. He's already provided at least a 5x return on current salary in six of his first 14 games despite not starting until the aforementioned appearances from this week.

ALSO CONSIDER: Reggie Jackson, DEN at HOU ($5,000)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.