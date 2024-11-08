NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 8

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

Following a compact three-game slate Thursday, we have a massive 13-game slate Friday night that affords us a massive player pool to work with. This is the type of night where DFS players who aren't necessarily comfortable with lineup construction at such scale can additionally consider taking advantage of some of FanDuel's many sub-slates throughout the night, which still include a host of appealing tournaments and cash games but offer a more streamlined group of players to work with.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 11/8@11:00 a.m. ET:

Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons (-1) (O/U: 227.5)

New Orleans Pelicans at Orlando Magic (-6) (O/U: 213.0)

Indiana Pacers (-7) at Charlotte Hornets (O/U: 235.5)

Golden State Warriors at Cleveland Cavaliers (-4.5) (O/U: 231.0)

Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks (-7.5) (O/U: 223.0)

Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics (-13) (O/U: 222.0)

Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks (-2.5) (O/U: 232.5)

Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder (-8.5) (O/U: 222.0)

Washington Wizards at Memphis Grizzlies (-7) (O/U: 231.5)

Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets (-3.5) (O/U: 221.5)

Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves (-12.5) (O/U: 220.5)

Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings (-6.5) (O/U: 223.0)

Philadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers (-7) (O/U: 223.5)

As one might expect on a slate of this size, we have a bit of everything when it comes to the betting outlook Friday. We do have many more games projected to be competitive than not, as there are only two double-digit spreads as of Friday morning and a trio of lines of 3.5 points or less.

The projected totals are a bit on the lower side for such a big ledger, but nearly one-third of the games (four) carry totals of over 230 points, helping focus us on where some of the best individual performances might stem from.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Ja Morant, MEM (hip): OUT

With Morant sidelined, Scotty Pippen is likely to draw a start at point guard.

Zion Williamson, NOP (hamstring): QUESTIONABLE

If Williamson can't suit up, Javonte Green will likely draw a start at power forward while Brandon Ingram will see his usage elevate even further.

Joel Embiid, PHI (suspension): OUT

Embiid has yet to play this season due to his knee, but the second game of his three-game suspension Friday will allow Andre Drummond to continue in a starting role.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI (hamstring): OUT

Maxey's absence will thrust Kyle Lowry into a starting role and increase the usage of the likes of Kelly Oubre and Paul George significantly.

Jamal Murray, DEN (concussion): QUESTIONABLE

If Murray can't return Friday, Russell Westbrook figures to continue in a starting point guard role.

Other notable injuries:

Jaylen Brown, BOS (hip): OUT

Kawhi Leonard, LAC (knee): OUT

Desmond Bane, MEM (oblique): OUT

CJ McCollum, NOP (thigh): OUT

Dejounte Murray, NOP (hand): OUT

Miles Bridges, CHA (knee): OUT

P.J. Washington, DAL (knee): OUT

Nick Richards, CHA (ribs): OUT

Khris Middleton, MIL (ankle): OUT

Jalen Duren, DET (ankle): DOUBTFUL

Draymond Green, GSW (knee): QUESTIONABLE

Shaedon Sharpe, POR (shoulder): QUESTIONABLE

Brandon Miller, CHA (shoulder): PROBABLE

Bradley Beal, PHO (elbow): PROBABLE

Anthony Davis, LAL (heel): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have six players with five-figure salaries eligible to play on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,200), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,600), Luka Doncic ($11,500), Anthony Davis ($11,200), Jayson Tatum ($10,500) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,400).

Jokic could once again take the floor without Jamal Murray and comes in having scored 78 FD points against OKC his most recent time on the floor Wednesday. In all, Jokic has only scored under 61.8 FD points twice thus far this season.

Antetokounmpo played through his knee/thigh issues Thursday and recorded 55.2 FD points over 30 minutes, and he doesn't carry an injury designation as of Friday morning.

Doncic has scored over 60 FD points in consecutive games and is averaging 52.9 FD points per game for the season, making him a potential bargain relative to his salary.

Davis is expected to play through his probable tag after missing Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies and has scored over 50 FD points in six of his first seven games of the season.

Tatum has scored at least 53.7 FD points in three of his past five games and will continue to take the floor without Jaylen Brown on Friday.

SGA's production has been down relative to his salary recently, as he's 42.1 FD points or less in four of the last five games after a season-best 78.7 against the Hawks on Oct. 27.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Trae Young, ATL ($9,900)

Except for an outlier against the Celtics when he only played 23 minutes, Young has been his usual self this season and is averaging 45.7 FD points even with that dud factored in.

James Harden, LAC ($9,800)

Harden continues to spearhead the Clippers' attack and should remain popular despite the large slate due to the floor he offers.

Domantas Sabonis, SAC ($9,800)

Sabonis has eclipsed 50 FD points in two of his last three games and is averaging 46.9 FD points per contest for the season, numbers that should make him a popular play at his salary.

LaMelo Ball, CHA ($9,700)

Ball just posted 48.2 FD points across only 31 minutes versus the Pistons on Wednesday and offers 50 FD-point upside at his salary.

LeBron James, LAL ($9,700)

LeBron will have Anthony Davis back alongside him Friday but should remain popular considering he's scored 51.1 FD points or more in three straight games.

Key Values

Santi Aldama, MEM vs. WAS ($6,100)

One could take their pick among several value Grizzlies on Friday, considering the decimated nature of the first unit. Aldama makes for one of those solid choices, as he checks in having scored 32.8 to 36.6 FD points in three of his past four games while starting at small forward. Aldama should be serving in the same capacity Friday against the Wizards, which are allowing 44.9 FD points per game to the position. Aldama has been offering across-the-stat-sheet production and already has a trio of double-doubles on the season, and he's also displaying plenty of aggressiveness from behind the arc despite the fact his efficiency in that category is still lacking. The Wizards could help facilitate some improvement, as they rank in the bottom 10 of the league with 37.6 percent three-point shooting allowed.

Carlton Carrington, WAS at MEM ($5,500)

Despite the large slate, I'll stick with the same game for my next value suggestion in Carrington, who's scored over 30 FD points in three straight while drawing starts at shooting guard. The 19-year-old rookie has flashed a quick acclimation curve to the pro game, and he's shooting an impressive 52.9 percent over his last four contests overall. Carrington also won't have to worry about facing either Ja Morant or Desmond Bane in the backcourt Friday, and Memphis checks in allowing 40.3 FD points per game to two-guards, along with 36.6 percent three-point shooting overall.

Jusuf Nurkic, PHO at DAL ($5,400)

It's rare to see Nurkic carry this low a salary, but the veteran big man opened the season with some inconsistency that's helped keep him slotted in at a reasonable price point. However, Nurkic could be on the ascent in both play and salary, as he's scored 40.0 and 50.1 FD points in his last two games. Naturally, those are spectacular returns on investment, and he now faces a Mavericks squad that he already posted 34.3 FD points against in the third game of the season on the strength of an 18-point, 14-rebound double-double. Dallas is also allowing 51.5 FD points per game to centers, along with the ninth-most rebounds (15.8) per game to the position.

ALSO CONSIDER: Russell Westbrook, DEN vs. MIA ($6,500); Scotty Pippen, MEM vs. WAS ($6,000); Kyle Lowry, PHI at LAL ($5,200); Zaccharie Risacher, ATL at DET ($5,200)

