NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 16

We have a modest five-game slate on tap Thursday night, but there are a couple of marquee matchups. The injury report is also very light compared to some other recent nights, which is always a welcome development when the player pool is already modest to begin with.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Thursday, 1/16 @ 1:30 a.m. EST:

Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons (-2.5) (O/U: 227.5)

Phoenix Suns (-11) at Washington Wizards (O/U: 232.5)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder (-2.5) (O/U: 232.5)

Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings (-3.5) (O/U: 226.5)

Los Angeles Clippers (-6.5) at Portland Trail Blazers (O/U: 220.5)

It appears we're set for a largely competitive night if point spreads are any indication, as all but the Suns-Wizards battle appears likely be a close game. That's particularly encouraging when it comes to the Cavaliers-Thunder and Rockets-Kings battles, which feature plenty of high-upside players that should be in for heavy workloads.

Projected totals also paint a fairly optimistic picture, considering four of the five contests carry figures north of 226 points as of early Thursday morning.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Tyrese Haliburton, IND (groin): QUESTIONABLE

If Haliburton is sidelined for a second straight game, Ben Sheppard may remain in the starting five while T.J. McConnell could also seen an increased workload off the bench.

Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC (calf): OUT

In Hartenstein's absence, Jaylin Williams could draw a spot start at center while Kenrich Williams may see his fair share of minutes off the bench as well.

Bradley Beal, PHO (ankle): DOUBTFUL

In Beal's likely absence, Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen could see additional minutes off the bench.

Other notable injuries:

Chet Holmgren, NOP (hip): OUT

Malcolm Brogdon, WAS (foot): OUT

Donovan Clingan, POR (ankle): OUT

Malik Monk, SAC (groin): QUESTIONABLE

Deni Avdija, POR (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Jerami Grant, POR (face): QUESTIONABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries on Thursday's slate: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,500), Cade Cunningham ($10,300) and Domantas Sabonis ($10,200).

SGA just scored 54.1 FD points across 33 minutes against the 76ers on Tuesday and has scored least 44.4 in nine straight games. He'll also be a key part of what could be the most competitive game of the night against the Cavaliers.

Cunningham has scored 45.4 to 60.5 FD points in three straight games and has exceeded 54 in four of the last six contests overall.

Sabonis has scored over 41 FD points in eight straight games, a sample that includes a pair of contests with tallies over 60.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Kevin Durant, PHO ($9,700)

KD's 58.6 FD points on Tuesday against the Hawks and his six tallies of over 40 in the previous eight games should keep him very popular.

Devin Booker, PHO ($9,600)

Booker has scored over 52 FD points in three of the last five games, which should help keep him highly rostered Thursday.

Alperen Sengun, HOU ($9,000)

Sengun has scored over 47 FD points in three of the past four games and plays a position that is particularly valued on a smaller slate, factors that should put him in plenty of lineups Thursday.

De'Aaron Fox, SAC ($8,900)

Fox has eclipsed 42 FD points in seven straight games and should be an integral part of what should be a tightly contested affair against the Rockets, which should ensure he's in plenty of lineups on a small slate.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE ($8,600)

Mitchell snapped a string of unremarkable performances by racking up 54.3 FD points against the Pacers on Tuesday, and that could play a big part in him being highly rostered on a modestly sized slate.

Key Values

Kyle Kuzma, WAS vs. PHO ($6,100)

Kuzma had averaged a modest 22.2 FD points in his first eight games back from an extended absence from a rib injury, but he looked to be in vintage form against the Timberwolves on Monday while compiling 43.5 FD points across 35 minutes. Kuzma still struggled with his shot (9-for-22) during that performance, but Thursday, he'll face a Suns team that's surrendered 47.5 FD points to power forwards in the last 15 games. Kuzma does have two total 40-plus FD-point efforts since returning, so the enticing upside is still there at his very reasonable salary.

Toumani Camara, POR vs. LAC ($5,300)

Camara's ascension this season has been intriguing, and the second-year wing comes into Thursday playing what might be his best basketball yet. Camara is averaging 29.8 FD points over his last eight contests, a stretch where he's putting up 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals across 34.9 minutes per contest. Camara has exceeded 30 FD points on four occasions during that stretch, an outstanding ceiling at his seemingly stagnant salary. The Clippers present a good positional matchup on paper as well, considering they've allowed 49.5 percent shooting to small forwards (40.1 percent from three-point range).

Ryan Dunn, PHO at WAS ($4,500)

Dunn is holding down the starting job at small forward effectively, averaging a solid 22.9 FD points on averages of 10.3 points (49.4 percent shooting), 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 25.3 minutes per game. The rookie first-round pick has scored at least 22 FD points in seven of those contests, including one 35.3 FD-point tally. The Wizards have struggled defensively all season, ranking No. 30 in offensive efficiency rating surrendered (148.1), allowing 42.1 FD points per contest to small forwards in the last seven games and conceding 41.3 percent three-point shooting in the last three.

ALSO CONSIDER: Alexandre Sarr, WAS vs. PHO ($6,400); Jaylin Williams, OKC vs. CLE ($4,000)

