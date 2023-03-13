NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 13

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have an intriguing slate to kick off the week, providing plenty of twists and turns. The seven-game offering will tip off at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

SLATE OVERVIEW

The injury bug has bitten both Detroit and Indiana, and the two teams will be pivotal in your lineup builds. Dallas may also open up for value with one All-Star absent and potentially another on the sidelines.

INJURIES

IND Tyrese Haliburton (knee) - OUT

IND Myles Turner (back) - OUT

IND Buddy Hield (toe) - QUESTIONABLE

IND T.J. McConnell (back) - OUT

IND Bennedict Mathurin (back) - OUT

Definitely keep an eye on Hield's status, as he'll be quite valuable if active. Otherwise, the Pacers should be a grab bag of value. Andrew Nembhard ($4,900) will probably be one of the most popular values on the slate, but if you wanted to get a bit unique, Isaiah Livers ($4,900) is at the same salary and had a big game without Haliburton on the floor. If Hield sits, going to Jordan Nwora ($5,300) is a move worth considering.

DET Jaden Ivey (COVID-19) - OUT

DET Bojan Bogdanovic (Achilles) - OUT

DET Marvin Bagley (ankle) - OUT

DET Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) - OUT

DET Alec Burks (foot) - OUT

As you can see, the IND/DET game is where you're going to find plenty of value. You can't do much better than Killian Hayes ($6,400) for the Pistons. Unless they universally scratch their starters, Hayes should have a lot of the offense to himself. Even though Jalen Duren and James Wiseman will see boosts in production, the two big men will probably split minutes, making them less appealing.

DAL Luka Doncic (thigh) - OUT

DAL Kyrie Irving (foot) - QUESTIONABLE

Your approach for the Mavericks is entirely dependent on Kyrie Irving's status. If he plays, I think you have to use him with Doncic out, but if he doesn't suit up, Tim Hardaway ($5,800) and Josh Green ($4,700) would see massive boosts. Jaden Hardy ($4,500) would also be a worthwhile dart throw if Irving is out.

MEM Ja Morant (personal) - OUT

MEM Steven Adams (knee) - OUT

Several Grizzlies will see boosts, but I feel like a lot of Memphis' usual suspects are appropriately priced. Tyus Jones ($7,700) is just a bit too high for my taste. I'm just not very enthusiastic about paying market prices in this spot.

MIL Giannis Antetokounmpo (hand) - QUESTIONABLE

If Giannis is out, I wouldn't target anyone specifically, but a universal pivot to the starters is probably a smart approach.

ELITE PLAYERS

Jayson Tatum ($11,000) has an excellent matchup against the Rockets. Houston doesn't have a player on the roster who could guard Tatum effectively, so he's my first spend-up choice.

Devin Booker ($10,700) is pretty pricey, but he's had 50-plus FDFPs in five of his last six games, so he's actually very viable. Your pick in this range could make or break your slate, because I also believe in Trae Young ($9,900) and Stephen Curry ($10,400) for Monday. Going for Young in what's expected to be a fast-paced game against the T-Wolves could be a successful move. Anthony Edwards ($9,000) will also benefit from the speedy pace.

Bam Adebayo ($8,400) is my top choice at center. I recommend sliding him in right away and going on from there. Utah has had a rough time against opposing centers this season, and Bam's numbers have begun to even out.

Also consider: Chris Paul, PHO ($8,000) @ GSW

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Derrick White, BOS ($6,100) @ HOU

Under normal circumstances, I'd steer clear from other role players when both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are healthy, but there's a decent chance this game could get out of hand quickly. White and Malcolm Brogdon sit at an almost even usage rate, but White has stuck around in the fourth quarter with more frequency than his teammate. We'd need to see at least 30 FDFPs for White to be relevant, a number he's exceeded in three of his past four games. I also like Al Horford ($6,200) against Houston, who may be without Alperen Sengun.

John Collins, ATL ($5,000) vs. MIN

Collins' dual eligibility and recent usage spike in a fast-paced game compel me to look in his direction. Over the past four games, Collins' numbers have crept slowly upward, and his last game against the Celtics netted him 25.3 FDFPs. That's almost exactly 5x value at this salary, and the pace of this game will be much faster than his previous three opponents.

Josh Okogie, PHO ($4,700) @ GSW

Okogie has dual eligibility and is distinguishing himself as a placeholder for Kevin Durant. While he will never match Durant's production potential, Okogie is popping enough to crush value at this salary. Also, the Warriors possess one of the worst defenses in the Western Conference over the past month. They're often outsized and outmatched, and this is a game the Suns can win without Durant. Okogie will be key to that effort as the fourth or possibly third-best scoring option.

OPTIMAL STRATEGY

To afford an elite combo (Tatum/Adebayo is a good example), I'm going to have Killian Hayes in most of my lineups, and I'll also utilize a healthy dose of Nembhard or Livers as well. My next step will be to see what happens with Kyrie Irving, and we can pounce on the aforementioned value if he is out.

